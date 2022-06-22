Inspiration for interiors: Sterling Home concept store to launch in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Homes & Gardens

Inspiration for interiors: Sterling Home concept store to launch in Aberdeen

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 12:22 pm
The new Sterling Home concept store aims to provide a “forward-thinking shopping experience".

Shopping has changed a lot in recent years and while ordering online has its benefits, there’s nothing to beat browsing around a store and seeing items in real life.

This is especially true for home interiors shopping, when it helps to see furnishings arranged in a certain way with colours you hadn’t considered or accessories you wouldn’t have thought of.

Shopping in this way can provide inspiration and fresh ideas and it offers a chance to see how furnishings look and feel – and to try them out for comfort.

A woman sitting on a sofa.
Being able to try furniture out for comfort and see how items work with other furnishings is a useful part of the process.

Inspiration

This is why it is welcome news that the refurbished Sterling Home store is preparing to reopen its doors in Aberdeen this July.

This is a “reimagined and redesigned shopping experience” aimed at giving customers the inspiration they need when styling their home.

The new concept store from Sterling Furniture on Denmore Road, Bridge of Don, promises a “unique, forward-thinking shopping experience for all interior home projects, big or small”.

A modern dark-wood dining table.
The new concept store will house everything needed for a home, from dining furniture to fruit bowls.

The Scottish family-owned business says it is revolutionising how customers furnish and finish their personal space.

The 75,000 sq ft “home of inspiration” will offer brands including Le Creuset, LSA, Laura Ashley, Timorous Beasties, Wax Lyrical, G-plan, Natuzzi, Nicoletti, Xoon, Venjakob with homewares from wall art and accessories to hardwood flooring and rugs.

Cook Shop

Budding bakers and aspiring chefs will feel like kids in a candy store at the large Cook Shop while those who love outdoor living will make a bee-line for the extensive garden department with its huge range of outdoor furniture, barbecues and alfresco accessories.

Sterling Home is also exclusively bringing Danish industry-leading experts, BoConcept, to the Granite City in the form of a 4,800 sq ft store within the premises.

A collection of fancy, peacock-themed glassware.
Glassware such as this peacock-themed range is a fresh idea for summer.

BoConcept

Customers can expect contemporary Danish furniture, alongside an innovative and complimentary 3D design service, eight room-themed studios and the chance to talk to design experts from the Danish brand.

There will also be a sleep section with beds and mattresses from brands such as Sealy, Tempur and Sleepeeze.

And if customers feel like a rest after all that, they will be able to recharge at the on-site Cobbs cafe.

A bed with a matching ottoman and two faux animal skin rugs
The store will also feature a bedroom zone, with beds, mattresses and accessories.

Store manager Jason Kitching said: “We are delighted to be back bringing our much-loved customers an entirely new and specially curated shopping experience.

“This is an exciting new chapter for our family-owned business and we hope this new offering will go down a storm.

“Furniture is still very much at the core of what we do, but we have reimagined our brand to also offer a much wider range of non-furniture products to suit all budgets.”

An outdoor swinging chair on a pond-side patio.
The outdoors area will have a large range of garden furniture and accessories for alfresco living.

Adam Davidson, director of BoConcept Scotland, said: “BoConcept has grown organically since 1952, with more than 300 stores worldwide.

“We have seen the popularity of the brand grow in Scotland, with our successful stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh and within Sterling Home Tillicoultry, and look to expand further, making BoConcept even more accessible to Danish interior design fans.

“Opening our store within Sterling Home Aberdeen is the perfect location alongside other premium interior experts.”

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

