Inspiration for interiors: Sterling Home concept store to launch in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shopping has changed a lot in recent years and while ordering online has its benefits, there’s nothing to beat browsing around a store and seeing items in real life.

This is especially true for home interiors shopping, when it helps to see furnishings arranged in a certain way with colours you hadn’t considered or accessories you wouldn’t have thought of.

Shopping in this way can provide inspiration and fresh ideas and it offers a chance to see how furnishings look and feel – and to try them out for comfort.

Inspiration

This is why it is welcome news that the refurbished Sterling Home store is preparing to reopen its doors in Aberdeen this July.

This is a “reimagined and redesigned shopping experience” aimed at giving customers the inspiration they need when styling their home.

The new concept store from Sterling Furniture on Denmore Road, Bridge of Don, promises a “unique, forward-thinking shopping experience for all interior home projects, big or small”.

The Scottish family-owned business says it is revolutionising how customers furnish and finish their personal space.

The 75,000 sq ft “home of inspiration” will offer brands including Le Creuset, LSA, Laura Ashley, Timorous Beasties, Wax Lyrical, G-plan, Natuzzi, Nicoletti, Xoon, Venjakob with homewares from wall art and accessories to hardwood flooring and rugs.

Cook Shop

Budding bakers and aspiring chefs will feel like kids in a candy store at the large Cook Shop while those who love outdoor living will make a bee-line for the extensive garden department with its huge range of outdoor furniture, barbecues and alfresco accessories.

Sterling Home is also exclusively bringing Danish industry-leading experts, BoConcept, to the Granite City in the form of a 4,800 sq ft store within the premises.

BoConcept

Customers can expect contemporary Danish furniture, alongside an innovative and complimentary 3D design service, eight room-themed studios and the chance to talk to design experts from the Danish brand.

There will also be a sleep section with beds and mattresses from brands such as Sealy, Tempur and Sleepeeze.

And if customers feel like a rest after all that, they will be able to recharge at the on-site Cobbs cafe.

Store manager Jason Kitching said: “We are delighted to be back bringing our much-loved customers an entirely new and specially curated shopping experience.

“This is an exciting new chapter for our family-owned business and we hope this new offering will go down a storm.

“Furniture is still very much at the core of what we do, but we have reimagined our brand to also offer a much wider range of non-furniture products to suit all budgets.”

Adam Davidson, director of BoConcept Scotland, said: “BoConcept has grown organically since 1952, with more than 300 stores worldwide.

“We have seen the popularity of the brand grow in Scotland, with our successful stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh and within Sterling Home Tillicoultry, and look to expand further, making BoConcept even more accessible to Danish interior design fans.

“Opening our store within Sterling Home Aberdeen is the perfect location alongside other premium interior experts.”

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.