Feng shui your bedroom: How to make the most of your sleep space

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 3, 2022, 11:45 am
A beautifully-styled bedroom that follows the principles of feng shui is said to promote a good night's sleep and general wellbeing.
Tidying up a bedroom can be one of life’s chores but it doesn’t have to be if you time it right.

Feng shui experts believe there’s an optimal time and a right way to tackle this room and these ideas are hugely popular at the moment.

An analysis of Google Trends data revealed searches for “feng shui bedroom” are on the rise, averaging 20,000 searches a month.

The same term reached peak popularity on Pinterest Trends during July, indicating that people are seeking fresh ways to sort out their bedrooms.

A wooden headboard is associated with strength in feng shui, a quality that may extend to relationships.

According to the rules of feng shui, the two weeks following a full moon is the best time to rearrange and declutter as a means of letting go and starting afresh.

Feng shui is the art of arranging to achieve balance and harmony and the five basic elements are earth, fire, metal, water and wood.

Each has its own qualities, shapes and colours that can be harnessed to create visual balance.

Bed retailer Bensons for Beds teamed up with interiors therapy expert Suzanne Roynon to compile top tips to feng shui your bedroom.

Decluttering a bedroom is the first step and it’s a good idea not to have any clutter under the bed.

The commanding position

In feng shui, your bed represents you and has to be in the commanding position of the room to be able to extract the best from how the furniture is arranged.

To do this you need to position your bed so that it is not directly in line with the door but still offers a clear view of it.

This allows your subconscious mind to feel less vulnerable as you can see if anyone approaches but it can also represent a freedom for your future as you are ready for whatever comes next.

Implement a headboard

A strong headboard can represent strength, especially for romantic relationships. Upholstered headboards are preferred in feng shui with placement directly near the wall for strong, stable support.

Declutter your room

If you’re someone who makes the most of storing things in view under the bed then this could be negatively affecting your bedroom’s feng shui.

Ensure everything that is placed within the room is done so with intention. Make better use of drawers and wardrobes to reduce clutter and clear the space.

If a bedroom is en suite, it’s a good idea to keep the door closed to prevent good energy draining away in the night.

Harness the elements

Wooden furniture represents growth, creativity and expansion. By incorporating it into the bedroom you’ll be helping create a space of peace and stillness – like a countryside escape in your home.

Bed positions to avoid

Avoid placing a bed with the foot in a direct line to the door as this is said to deplete the energy of the occupants during the night. Keep en suite doors closed to prevent good vibes draining away.

Where is the window?

Whilst it may be tempting to let the sunrise behind the head of the bed, the energy that enters the room via the window could disrupt quality of sleep. If your room is too small to avoid it, use a headboard to block out unwanted energy.

