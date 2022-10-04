The must-have features for your next property

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a long trip, a long day at the office, or even a long walk — there’s no better feeling than coming home. You want your home to be as comfortable and welcoming as possible. So, when looking at houses for sale in Mintlaw and Scotland, what are some must-have features you should look out for?

Opt for a new build home

Your new home is a chance for a fresh start and new beginning. If you want a completely blank slate perhaps a new-build home is right for you. Many will jump at the chance to be the first to live in and style a brand new property. Buyers of a new-build home can often select fixtures and fittings to tailor the property interior to their own unique tastes.

Most importantly, moving into a new-build, never been lived in home means that everything from the light switches to the paint is brand new. From a designer kitchen with the latest modern appliances, to a luxury bathroom with beautiful tiles — your new build home should be pristine without any wear and tear.

Brand new Bancon Homes, like the properties in Aden Meadows, are carefully constructed with up-to-date high quality materials, making your new build into a proper home. Choose from homes ranging from 3 bedrooms to 5 bedrooms, all of which include 2 years of Bancon Homes after care as well as the 10 year NHBC warranty.

Be energy efficient

Don’t forget to consider rising energy costs in your search for houses for sale in Mintlaw. When moving into an older home, you may have to deal with frustrating costs to upgrade energy efficiency. However, a new-build Bancon Home comes equipped with a brand new central heating system. New builds are carefully constructed to be well-insulated and therefore offer lower running costs.

Bancon homes are thoughtfully designed and built to be energy efficient. They come with solar PV panels pre-installed in many developments, keeping your energy costs as low as possible.

All of Bancon homes benefit from increased insulation and double glazing, sustainable uPVC windows and doors, lower cost lighting and efficient central heating. While most second-hand homes in Scotland are typically rated D, Bancon Homes feature an EPC (energy efficient) B rating.

Stick to high spec

When moving in to your new home, you want everything to work seamlessly. You are ready to start a new chapter and your home should feel ready too. That’s why Bancon Homes guarantees that new-build property will be decked out with up-to-date technology to help you make the most out of your home.

Bancon Homes understands that kitchens are the heart of the home – and often the busiest room. Your new-build home in Aden Meadows features German designer kitchens; stylish and practical, but with luxury extras built in.

These stunning kitchens, designed by Laings of Inverurie, include:

– A choice of high-end cabinets

– Matching worktops and upstands

– A range of appliances by Siemens, including – fan assisted oven, induction hob, extractor hood, integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher (where applicable).

Treat yourself to luxurious comforts

Bancon Homes prides itself on the high quality workmanship and care that is put into each and every new-build property.

From the moment you walk in to your new-build property in Aden Meadows, you will be greeted with luxury. Master bedrooms come with en-suite bathrooms and built-in wardrobes as standard, and brushed chrome sockets and switches on the ground floor provide a contemporary flair. Luxury also means practicality in your new home, so you will find multiple USB points to make life just a bit easier.

Each bedroom has sleek oak finish wardrobes, ready for you to fill with the belongings of your life, at no extra cost. The bathrooms and en-suites of your home come equipped with the very best pristine white fittings with contemporary taps, large showers and your choice of Porcelanosa tiling.

Luxury in the home is also important when your home doubles as an office or workspace. In this digital age when internet is more important than ever, Bancon Homes includes fibre optic cabling.

Location, location, location

When searching for houses for sale in Mintlaw, location is of the utmost importance. Ideally located on the southern edge of vibrant village life, Aden Meadows in Aberdeenshire is perfectly situated in an idyllic landscape. Bordered on one side by mature sycamore trees, Aden Meadows offers tranquillity and comfort in Aberdeenshire. Convenient for commuting to Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Ellon or north Aberdeen, Aden Meadows is a beautiful yet practical home base.

Aden Meadows is a beautiful neighbourhood perfect for families, or anyone who simply wants a great and safe place to call home. A property by Bancon Homes is designed with its surroundings in mind, featuring full length lounge windows that flood the home with light and stunning views. Each home has generous land with the front garden landscaped and turfed, giving your home a “settled in” kerb appeal.

Discover a wonderful place to enjoy nature and call home, work, build community, or bring up a family.

A trusted team

It’s normal to have a few jitters when buying a new-build home. That’s why it’s so important to have a trusted team to rely on, like Bancon Homes. With a 10-year NHBC warranty, 2 years of after care, and part exchange, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing you’re covered should anything go wrong.

Bancon Homes is known for the level of individual customer care provided. Their passionate team is committed to delivering an end-to-end personalised service throughout the entire buying process. Customer satisfaction means everything to Bancon Homes — this year, Bancon Homes secured a prestigious Gold Award from independent research company In House Research Ltd for the fifth consecutive year and an Outstanding Award for the fourth year, placing them in the top 10% of housebuilders measured in the UK.

Start a new chapter with one of the houses for sale in Mintlaw by Bancon Homes

With these must-have features, your new chapter awaits with a new-build by Bancon Homes. Learn more about Aden Meadows and visit the show home, open for visits on Thursday, Friday and Saturday by appointment only. Prices currently from only £249,995. To book your viewing call 07826 279202.