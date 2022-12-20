Scott Smith: That’s a wrap for gardening this year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Life is a mesmerising adventure. It’s easy to get blinkered into a routine and ignore the subtle, magical nuisances life offers. Particularly true at winter time more than any other time of year I reckon.

Christmas mania is here with both tensions and excitement palpable. So, wherever you’re sat, whatever you’ve got planned today; take a step back.

Observe the birds chirping away, chasing one another to the bird feeder then suddenly scattering back into the safety of the nearby hawthorn.

If you’re lucky enough to have powerful scents in the garden then use them!

Take that extra few steps over to the plant and give it a sniff rather than jumping straight into the car.

My Viburnum bonantense ‘Dawn’ provides me a worthwhile detour for its gorgeous winter scent.

My winter jasmine twinkles with its little yellow flowering jewels.

Gettin’ on wi’ it!

What have you really done this year? Think about it. Did you get that garden project started you had planned?

Did you finally get out there and reduce the height of that hedge you’ve been meaning to?

I’m perhaps getting a bit philosophical for gardening column but life waits for nobody. Period.

Words are wonderful but actions speak for themselves. The good news is that if you’re reading this then it’s not too late to get on with it.

I’ve been guilty of not spending enough time in own personal garden at home, usually having been knackered out after work.

This week though I hashed on out there and got my wreaths for the doors made. I also cracked on with the end-of-season tidy-up. The leaves needing raked up were collected and piled up into the leafmould heap.

The Clematises, Parthenocissus and Hederas were cut back to the appropriate growth points.

The pots of annuals were weeded of anything pernicious then turned over to the compost heap. The herbaceous was finally cut back. Buddleia was reduced back by half to prevent winter root rock.

My raised beds used for veg growing this spring, summer and autumn have been turned into a temporary nursery for cuttings I was raising in pots.

The free-draining sandy loam soil being ideal to harbour them. Cuttings from Sambucus nigra, Buddleia globosa, gooseberries and roses.

Mother-in-law, Jill is a prolific snipper! Definitely a propagation fanatic. If you see her going around your garden do watch out.

Stems will be missing while her bag is bulging.

I’m grateful nonetheless, as I’ve got the results of her plentiful pillaging in my own garden.

Will you actually do it?

Christmas is a mere five sleeps away. The week after, it’s new year. Enjoy them. But from the 2nd January, let’s go for it shall we?

Let’s shake off the procrastination and do what we ACTUALLY want to do.

My garden has had a full year now after I moved in. I’ve given it the full year to show me what it’s made of. All the hidden plants. Surprises have indeed popped up.

The splendid results of the previous owners’ hard work. I aim to make it my own though. It demands planning, organising, thought, care and a sound implementation plan.

I’m sure your garden will be the same. Is it its best? Are you happy with it? Can you do more? What isn’t working so well? Have a think.

Going Full Monty

The lovely Christmas and January editions of garden magazines are out. Asides from the guides for wreath making, the main thing that springs to mind is Monty Don in a thick jumper looking pleased in his shed.

He’ll be having a cuppa and planning out the garden for the year. Wistfully our wise leader stares out the window into the garden beyond in profound thought.

Dreamy and lovely. As a professional gardener, however, I’ve not got that comfort blanket to decide when I fancy gardening.

I’m out there wind, hail, rain, snow. I’ve got stuff to do at work!

At home, though it’s a different world. Monty’s idyllic January schedule isn’t a million miles off the mark here. When it’s hellish weather it’s not the worst thing in the world to sit inside with a cuppa and get fired into planning.

Put pen to paper. You can too. Have a think about your dream garden. Don’t be afraid to dream big. Once you’ve got it then plan how you’ll start doing it.

Momentum will build and next thing you know it’s Christmas 2023. You’re proudly staring out at the hard-earned results of your efforts. In the meantime have a very merry Christmas 2022 and happy new year.

I hope I’ve kept you amused in Jim’s absence. I promise some belters for 2023. Thanks for reading.