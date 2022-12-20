Scott Smith: That’s a wrap for gardening this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Scott Smith: That’s a wrap for gardening this year

By Scott Smith
December 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 7:21 am
Don't forget to take a moment and enjoy nature's wonders, including birdsong.
Don't forget to take a moment and enjoy nature's wonders, including birdsong.

Life is a mesmerising adventure. It’s easy to get blinkered into a routine and ignore the subtle, magical nuisances life offers. Particularly true at winter time more than any other time of year I reckon.

Christmas mania is here with both tensions and excitement palpable. So, wherever you’re sat, whatever you’ve got planned today; take a step back.

Observe the birds chirping away, chasing one another to the bird feeder then suddenly scattering back into the safety of the nearby hawthorn.

A snowy garden is still a pretty one.

If you’re lucky enough to have powerful scents in the garden then use them!

Take that extra few steps over to the plant and give it a sniff rather than jumping straight into the car.

My Viburnum bonantense ‘Dawn’ provides me a worthwhile detour for its gorgeous winter scent.

My winter jasmine twinkles with its little yellow flowering jewels.

Viburnum x botnantense ‘Dawn’ has a heavenly scent.

Gettin’ on wi’ it!

What have you really done this year? Think about it. Did you get that garden project started you had planned?

Did you finally get out there and reduce the height of that hedge you’ve been meaning to?

I’m perhaps getting a bit philosophical for gardening column but life waits for nobody. Period.

Words are wonderful but actions speak for themselves. The good news is that if you’re reading this then it’s not too late to get on with it.

Jasminum nudiflorum provides cheer.

I’ve been guilty of not spending enough time in own personal garden at home, usually having been knackered out after work.

This week though I hashed on out there and got my wreaths for the doors made. I also cracked on with the end-of-season tidy-up. The leaves needing raked up were collected and piled up into the leafmould heap.

The Clematises, Parthenocissus and Hederas were cut back to the appropriate growth points.

The pots of annuals were weeded of anything pernicious then turned over to the compost heap. The herbaceous was finally cut back. Buddleia was reduced back by half to prevent winter root rock.

Newly gathered leaves, piled up to breakdown into leafmould.

My raised beds used for veg growing this spring, summer and autumn have been turned into a temporary nursery for cuttings I was raising in pots.

The free-draining sandy loam soil being ideal to harbour them. Cuttings from Sambucus nigra, Buddleia globosa, gooseberries and roses.

Mother-in-law, Jill is a prolific snipper! Definitely a propagation fanatic. If you see her going around your garden do watch out.

Stems will be missing while her bag is bulging.

I’m grateful nonetheless, as I’ve got the results of her plentiful pillaging in my own garden.

Clematis is one of the plants to cut back.

Will you actually do it?

Christmas is a mere five sleeps away. The week after, it’s new year. Enjoy them. But from the 2nd January, let’s go for it shall we?

Let’s shake off the procrastination and do what we ACTUALLY want to do.

My garden has had a full year now after I moved in. I’ve given it the full year to show me what it’s made of. All the hidden plants. Surprises have indeed popped up.

The splendid results of the previous owners’ hard work. I aim to make it my own though. It demands planning, organising, thought, care and a sound implementation plan.

I’m sure your garden will be the same. Is it its best? Are you happy with it? Can you do more? What isn’t working so well? Have a think.

Raised beds are a great idea in the garden.

Going Full Monty

The lovely Christmas and January editions of garden magazines are out. Asides from the guides for wreath making, the main thing that springs to mind is Monty Don in a thick jumper looking pleased in his shed.

He’ll be having a cuppa and planning out the garden for the year. Wistfully our wise leader stares out the window into the garden beyond in profound thought.

Dreamy and lovely. As a professional gardener, however, I’ve not got that comfort blanket to decide when I fancy gardening.

I’m out there wind, hail, rain, snow. I’ve got stuff to do at work!

TV gardener Monty Don likes to plan things out.

At home, though it’s a different world. Monty’s idyllic January schedule isn’t a million miles off the mark here. When it’s hellish weather it’s not the worst thing in the world to sit inside with a cuppa and get fired into planning.

Put pen to paper. You can too. Have a think about your dream garden. Don’t be afraid to dream big. Once you’ve got it then plan how you’ll start doing it.

Momentum will build and next thing you know it’s Christmas 2023. You’re proudly staring out at the hard-earned results of your efforts. In the meantime have a very merry Christmas 2022 and happy new year.

I hope I’ve kept you amused in Jim’s absence. I promise some belters for 2023. Thanks for reading.

Scott’s homemade wreath from his garden.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Homes & Gardens

Perfect property: This detached home has five bedrooms, an elegant lounge, an open plan kitchen and family room as well as a summer house outside. Photo supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
This forever family home near Hazlehead Park is on the market for £540,000
Linden Brae, Tarves, Ellon, is for sale at price over £450,000 with Aberdein Considine.
Pretty four-bedroom property in village for sale at over £450,000
This beautiful property has three bedrooms, an elegant lounge, kitchen/diner and a large back garden. All photos supplied by Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace.
Aberdeen city centre home designed by Archibald Simpson on market for £475,000
A visualisation of a street scene at Hazelwood, Aberdeen.
Dandara Aberdeen to build more homes at Hazelwood
Elegant home: This four bedroom abode enjoys spectacular countryside views. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Attractive Alford home on the market for £375k
Property opnion: Sean Sinclair, an equity release specialist at Aberdeen based firm Peterkins shares his expert advice on equity release. Photo by Shutterstock.
Aberdeen expert shares the pros and cons of equity release
Countryside charm: Haughs of Meaggie offers the very best in countryside living with a three-bedroom home, annex, 3.5 acres of land and even its own internal kennelling. Photos supplied by Galbraith.
Escape to the country in this £340k Turriff bolthole
Summer bedding sown from sterilised compost mixes at Haddo House.
Scott Smith: Sterilising soil saves gardening heartache
Home inspiration: Interior designer Mhairi Buchanan-McKenzie from Andersons of Inverurie (pictured) has shared her top tips on the current home decor trends. Photo by Andersons of Inverurie.
Aberdeenshire interior designer shares top tips on how to make current interior decor trends…
Handsome home: This three storey detached home is ideal for families. Photos supplied by Andersonbain.
Resplendent three-storey riverside residence on the market in Inverurie for £485k

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented