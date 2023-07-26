Traditional to quirky: 7 pieces to take your home décor to the next level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Traditional to quirky: 7 pieces to take your home décor to the next level

Looking to give your house a new look?

In partnership with Forty Winks
Collage of furniture from Forty Winks in Keith.
A few new additions can make a big difference to the look and feel of a room.

Sometimes all it takes to transform your home is a piece of décor or some new furniture! Here are just a few of the options available at Forty Winks, Keith.

Maybe you’re a fan of a traditional, cosy and classic style that’ll last the ages.

Perhaps you’re all about making a statement with clashing prints, vibrant colours and unique accent pieces.

Or, it could be that you sit somewhere in the middle when it comes to home décor.

Regardless, at family-run Forty Winks in Keith, there are options to take any room to the next level, whatever your style or budget.

7 home décor gems from Forty Winks in Keith

1. Accent chairs

Add a splash of colour with an orange accent chair.
Could a yellow accent chair add some contrast to your living room?
You don't have to choose a bold colour for an accent chair, this classic option will work too!

There’s nothing like an accent chair to liven up a space. These offer a timeless shape and various colour options, from classic navy to bold orange! They come in pairs or can be bought individually, costing £750 each.

2. Traditional foot stool

Traditional foot stool in brown leather
A foot stool may be practical, but it can also add some character to a room too.

This foot stool also comes in other colours and fabrics, including a dark blue velvet.

3. Tuk-Tuk Bar

Tuk-tuk bar
This unique bar was made in Perth.

This bar was made in Perth and it is sure to be a conversation starter! Was £1250, now £750

4. Classic but contemporary drinks trolley

Contemporary drinks trolley.
Create your own home bar using a modern drinks trolley.

Fancy creating a home bar that’s less of a statement? You can’t go wrong with a classic drinks trolley, especially this contemporary glass option that will suit any home.

5. Cute sculptures

Edge animal sculptures
Which cute sculpture would you choose?

These Edge Sculptures are the perfect way to add a cute bit of character to a room! Options include a Tiger Cub, Siberian Tiger Cub, Savannah Lion Cub, White Baby Gorilla or the Ooh Orangutan.

6. Smart desk

Smart desk from Forty Winks in Keith
Give your home office a stylish edge with this smart desk.

Take your home office to the next level with a desk that’s as functional as it is stylish. This Jual Smart Desk and Executive Desk was £1429 but is now just £900.

7. Unique side table

Side table
Add a bit of personality to your house with this unique side table.

Any bookworm will love this side table that resembles a stack of books!

Better quality and style at a better price

This is just a small selection of the varied range on offer at Forty Winks in Keith, which has everything from home décor pieces to living room, bedroom and dining furniture.

The shop is run by Brian Kellas and family (including his son, wife and mother). He originally worked at another furniture store in Keith, before leaving in 2008 and eventually launching Forty Winks. Their personal stamp is all over the shop, not least in the Lego displayed throughout (a passion and lifelong hobby of Brian’s!).

The business offers free delivery to Aberdeen and Inverness and, as well as various special deals throughout the year, there are sales annually in January and August.

Offers and sales aside, you can expect to find quality and style for reasonable prices, as Brian buys items in bulk so he can offer the best deal to customers. Plus, if there’s something for your home you’re looking for but can’t find, they’ll order it in for you.

Follow Forty Winks of Keith on Facebook for the latest deals and newest arrivals – but remember, the best way to shop furniture and home décor is to see and try it in person. Forty Winks is open 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday. Call 01542 880293 to find out more.

