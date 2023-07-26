Traditional to quirky: 7 pieces to take your home décor to the next level

Sometimes all it takes to transform your home is a piece of décor or some new furniture! Here are just a few of the options available at Forty Winks, Keith.

Maybe you’re a fan of a traditional, cosy and classic style that’ll last the ages.

Perhaps you’re all about making a statement with clashing prints, vibrant colours and unique accent pieces.

Or, it could be that you sit somewhere in the middle when it comes to home décor.

Regardless, at family-run Forty Winks in Keith, there are options to take any room to the next level, whatever your style or budget.

1. Accent chairs

There’s nothing like an accent chair to liven up a space. These offer a timeless shape and various colour options, from classic navy to bold orange! They come in pairs or can be bought individually, costing £750 each.

2. Traditional foot stool

This foot stool also comes in other colours and fabrics, including a dark blue velvet.

3. Tuk-Tuk Bar

This bar was made in Perth and it is sure to be a conversation starter! Was £1250, now £750

4. Classic but contemporary drinks trolley

Fancy creating a home bar that’s less of a statement? You can’t go wrong with a classic drinks trolley, especially this contemporary glass option that will suit any home.

5. Cute sculptures

These Edge Sculptures are the perfect way to add a cute bit of character to a room! Options include a Tiger Cub, Siberian Tiger Cub, Savannah Lion Cub, White Baby Gorilla or the Ooh Orangutan.

6. Smart desk

Take your home office to the next level with a desk that’s as functional as it is stylish. This Jual Smart Desk and Executive Desk was £1429 but is now just £900.

7. Unique side table

Any bookworm will love this side table that resembles a stack of books!

Better quality and style at a better price

This is just a small selection of the varied range on offer at Forty Winks in Keith, which has everything from home décor pieces to living room, bedroom and dining furniture.

The shop is run by Brian Kellas and family (including his son, wife and mother). He originally worked at another furniture store in Keith, before leaving in 2008 and eventually launching Forty Winks. Their personal stamp is all over the shop, not least in the Lego displayed throughout (a passion and lifelong hobby of Brian’s!).

The business offers free delivery to Aberdeen and Inverness and, as well as various special deals throughout the year, there are sales annually in January and August.

Offers and sales aside, you can expect to find quality and style for reasonable prices, as Brian buys items in bulk so he can offer the best deal to customers. Plus, if there’s something for your home you’re looking for but can’t find, they’ll order it in for you.

Follow Forty Winks of Keith on Facebook for the latest deals and newest arrivals – but remember, the best way to shop furniture and home décor is to see and try it in person. Forty Winks is open 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday. Call 01542 880293 to find out more.