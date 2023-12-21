See what’s cooking at the Elgin Marble Company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

See what’s cooking at the Elgin Marble Company

Can a fireplace or stove help you save money this winter?

In partnership with Elgin Marble Company
Shutterstock image of a wood burning stove in a brick fireplace with a pile of wood next to it.
Make a statement in your home with an attractive wood burning stove or fireplace.

Oh the weather outside is frightful! But to cosy up to a warm fire in the comfort of your own home? Why, that’s simply delightful! See how you can make your home extra cosy this winter with a stove or fireplace from the Elgin Marble Company, all while saving money on energy costs.

There’s nothing like curling up in front of the fire when the temperatures drop. But there are lots of other reasons why you might want to buy a wood burning stove.

Reasons to buy a wood burning stove or fireplace

  • Cut your heating bills and save money: A wood-burning stove can cost around a third of the price of electric central heating to run, while it’s about 13% cheaper than gas central heating under the current energy price cap, according to the Stove Industry Alliance (SIA).
  • Enjoy unparalleled convenience: There are so many ways to use your wood burning stove; You can use a wood burning stove during a power outage, you can place it wherever in your home and it can even double as a cooking appliance!
  • Add character to your home: Wood burning stoves and fireplaces from the Elgin Marble Company are stylish, attention-grabbing and can elevate the look of a room. Modern wood burning stoves or fireplaces are available in many different styles, sizes and finishes, making it easy to find one that’s a perfect accent for your home style and décor.

Buy a wood burning stove fireplace from Elgin Marble Company

Offering warmth, character, style, practicality and individuality, a fireplace can be a timeless focal point and the beating heart of your home. Elgin Marble Company works with quality marble, granite, slate, sandstone or quartz.

Have a style preference? Any fireplace can be designed by the in-house team to your own specifications and taste.

There’s a wide selection of materials choose from, whether for a complete fireplace or hearth, including:

The Vision Trimline TL73h

Fancy something traditional? Visit the Elgin showroom to see the Vision Trimline TL73h linear gas fire with black steel chamber and ultra real ceramic logs. The fireplace also features an Agean limestone surrounding.

Price starts from £2939 including VAT, fitting at extra costs.

TT20 TermaTech

A wood burning stove gives your home a cosy and rustic feel without compromising elegance and aesthetics.

Designed and produced in Denmark by Termatech, imported by Specflue, the TT20 TermaTech range on display has been evolved with pride and care, taking form and function to a new level.

These stoves are easy to operate and suit a variety of budgets.

TermaTech reduces carbon emissions from the very beginning of the process and many in this range are even DEFRA approved for smokeless zones.

Burley Wood Burner

The Burley Wood Burner is often referred to as the most efficient stove in the world. It can be room sealed, drawing air from outside and allowing the heat to radiate throughout the house.

The Burley Wood Burner has a patented method of introducing air to burn hotter and more cleanly. The fireball reaches 400 degrees quickly and overall temperature reaches 600 centigrade.

Its design helps to keep the chimney cleaner and the glass door will mesmerise you and your family for hours.

Entirely made in the UK, every Burley Wood Burner stove is constructed from British plate steel, stronger and more efficient than cast iron.

The Elgin Marble Company provides a full survey, estimation and installation service. All materials are designed, cut and polished at the workshop and installed by highly trained professional craftsmen.

This winter, gather round a new fireplace or wood burning stove from the Elgin Marble Company and visit the showroom in Elgin today.

More from Homes & Gardens

Megan and Lean have worked hard to create the perfect family home in Aberdeen.
Megan and Lean put modern touch on traditional Aberdeen home
Golden ticket
Glencraft goes a little Willy Wonka
Make a statement in your home with an attractive wood burning stove or fireplace.
Fabulous four-bedroom house with hot tub in Aberdeen's west end for sale
Tower House at Keith Hall in Inverurie.
A chance to live like royalty at Inverurie stately mansion for just £318,000
1 Riverside Park is a beautiful bungalow situated in Inverurie.
Beautiful Inverurie bungalow on the market for £400,000
1 Balnacoil Apartments in Aboyne is full of charm and character.
Rosie gives historic Aboyne apartment a magnificent makeover
Make a statement in your home with an attractive wood burning stove or fireplace.
Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000
The Prince's House Hotel and the Jacobite steam train from the Harry Potter films.
Hotel along iconic 'Hogwarts Express' route at Glenfinnan for sale
Make a statement in your home with an attractive wood burning stove or fireplace.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
Newtonhill house from above.
For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views