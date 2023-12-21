See what’s cooking at the Elgin Marble Company

Oh the weather outside is frightful! But to cosy up to a warm fire in the comfort of your own home? Why, that’s simply delightful! See how you can make your home extra cosy this winter with a stove or fireplace from the Elgin Marble Company, all while saving money on energy costs.

There’s nothing like curling up in front of the fire when the temperatures drop. But there are lots of other reasons why you might want to buy a wood burning stove.

Reasons to buy a wood burning stove or fireplace

Cut your heating bills and save money : A wood-burning stove can cost around a third of the price of electric central heating to run, while it’s about 13% cheaper than gas central heating under the current energy price cap, according to the Stove Industry Alliance (SIA).

: A wood-burning stove can cost around a third of the price of electric central heating to run, while it’s about 13% cheaper than gas central heating under the current energy price cap, according to the Stove Industry Alliance (SIA). Enjoy unparalleled convenience : There are so many ways to use your wood burning stove; You can use a wood burning stove during a power outage, you can place it wherever in your home and it can even double as a cooking appliance!

: There are so many ways to use your wood burning stove; You can use a wood burning stove during a power outage, you can place it wherever in your home and it can even double as a cooking appliance! Add character to your home: Wood burning stoves and fireplaces from the Elgin Marble Company are stylish, attention-grabbing and can elevate the look of a room. Modern wood burning stoves or fireplaces are available in many different styles, sizes and finishes, making it easy to find one that’s a perfect accent for your home style and décor.

Buy a wood burning stove fireplace from Elgin Marble Company

Offering warmth, character, style, practicality and individuality, a fireplace can be a timeless focal point and the beating heart of your home. Elgin Marble Company works with quality marble, granite, slate, sandstone or quartz.

Have a style preference? Any fireplace can be designed by the in-house team to your own specifications and taste.

There’s a wide selection of materials choose from, whether for a complete fireplace or hearth, including:

The Vision Trimline TL73h

Fancy something traditional? Visit the Elgin showroom to see the Vision Trimline TL73h linear gas fire with black steel chamber and ultra real ceramic logs. The fireplace also features an Agean limestone surrounding.

Price starts from £2939 including VAT, fitting at extra costs.

TT20 TermaTech

A wood burning stove gives your home a cosy and rustic feel without compromising elegance and aesthetics.

Designed and produced in Denmark by Termatech, imported by Specflue, the TT20 TermaTech range on display has been evolved with pride and care, taking form and function to a new level.

These stoves are easy to operate and suit a variety of budgets.

TermaTech reduces carbon emissions from the very beginning of the process and many in this range are even DEFRA approved for smokeless zones.

Burley Wood Burner

The Burley Wood Burner is often referred to as the most efficient stove in the world. It can be room sealed, drawing air from outside and allowing the heat to radiate throughout the house.

The Burley Wood Burner has a patented method of introducing air to burn hotter and more cleanly. The fireball reaches 400 degrees quickly and overall temperature reaches 600 centigrade.

Its design helps to keep the chimney cleaner and the glass door will mesmerise you and your family for hours.

Entirely made in the UK, every Burley Wood Burner stove is constructed from British plate steel, stronger and more efficient than cast iron.

The Elgin Marble Company provides a full survey, estimation and installation service. All materials are designed, cut and polished at the workshop and installed by highly trained professional craftsmen.

This winter, gather round a new fireplace or wood burning stove from the Elgin Marble Company and visit the showroom in Elgin today.