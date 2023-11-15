Santa’s sleigh and grotto now open for visitors in Aberdeenshire and Inverness

Hop aboard Santa’s Sleigh or visit his Grotto this winter at Simpsons Garden Centre.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Looking for a family-friendly Christmas activity this holiday season? This winter, make your way to Simpsons Garden Centre in Aberdeenshire and Inverness for a flurry of festive events.

Simpsons has a family Christmas activity for everyone

Take off on a virtual sleigh ride

Calling all passengers aboard Santa’s sleigh ride! Looking for a new family Christmas activity in Aberdeenshire? Head to Simpsons and get ready to take flight in the virtual reality magical sleigh ride simulator!

You’ll be (virtually) transported from the North Pole and “fly” around the world as you give Santa’s sleigh a trial flight before Christmas Eve.

All passengers are required to listen to a little “pre-flight info” by Simpsons’ resident elf flight attendants and make yourself comfortable as you and your family and friends “take off” on Santa’s sleigh and whisk yourself to the North Pole with your own VR headset. Feel the rush of the sleigh as it takes flight and the wind in your face as you “fly through the air” with DASH the reindeer for a festive adventure that’s not to be missed!

Each virtual reality sleigh ticket is for up to six people per time slot. After your sleigh ride, you’ll be able to pose for your free group photo which you’ll pick up before you leave. You’ll also be given a commemorative certificate for the little ones.

Be sure to book in advance to avoid disappointment. Conditions apply.

Step into Santa’s Grotto in Inverness

Experience the magic of Christmas and visit the big man in red himself this winter at Simpsons. The Inverness location will host its very own Santa’s grotto where you and your little ones can meet Santa.

From elf shenanigans to making reindeer food with Mrs Claus, visitors both young and old won’t be able to help but feel merry and bright.

And even more, this year will introduce ‘mini elves’ slots for babies and toddlers, so even your smallest ones can meet Santa. At the end of your visit, you’ll have the chance to take a family photo with Santa to keep this precious memory forever.

Open from Saturday November 18. Book now to avoid disappointment. Conditions apply.

Enjoy a festive feast at Simpsons’ restaurant

After a day spent visiting Santa or picking out the perfect Christmas gift, you may have worked up an appetite. What better way to celebrate the season than with a festive holiday lunch at Simpsons’ restaurant? In addition to the normal selection of delicious daily hot meals like seasonal soups, sandwiches, toasties, paninis and more, from Friday December 1 you can enjoy a special festive lunch of turkey with all the trimmings.

What’s more, Simpsons will also offer its afternoon tea with a festive twist. A great opportunity for catching up with loved ones, you can book online for the Inverness location and over the phone for Mintlaw. Learn more about what’s on offer.

And finally, throughout December, the in-house bakers at Simpsons will be baking up a snow storm with their delicious cupcakes, reindeer biscuits and gingerbread men. Finish off your meal with a sweet treat and warming drink like a festive latte or hot chocolate. You’ll be feeling jolly in no time!

Peruse magical gifts and seasonal plants

Need some last minute gift or decor inspiration? Simpsons has everything you need to deck the halls and spread some festive cheer. The gift shop at Simpsons is the perfect place to do some Christmas shopping. Here you can find some of the best home decor and lifestyle gifts as well as a bounty of gifts for gardeners. Simpsons even offers award-winning locally grown and fresh-cut Christmas trees. Whether you’re looking for something for ladies, gents, kids or even pets, Simpsons has something for everyone and all under one roof.

Simpsons: More than just a garden centre

Boasting locations in Inverness and just outside of Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, Simpsons is so much more than a garden centre.

With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, Simpsons garden centres also offer tempting restaurants, pet and bird care, outdoor clothing, home and gift ranges plus a comprehensive selection of oak furniture and home furnishings including a huge stock of indoor house plants. There’s even free parking with ample space, so bringing home all of your Christmas finds will be easier than ever.

Years of experience and a passion for what they do have helped the team at Simpsons to understand the daily challenges of gardening in the Highlands and north east of Scotland. Come in today for the best stock and advice around.

Learn more about Simpsons Garden Centre and start planning your next family Christmas activity in Aberdeenshire. Tis the season!