5 reasons you should get rid of your storage heaters

Storage heaters are no longer the best option for maintaining a comfortable and cost-effective home environment, but we have the answer to a more affordable heating option.

In partnership with Elsco Heating
Old and new heaters
Say goodbye to your old costly storage heaters and move on to a German chamotte clay core heater.

Storage heaters have been a popular choice for many homes for decades, particularly for those looking to take advantage of off-peak electricity tariffs. However, with the advancement of heating technology, they are no longer the best option for maintaining a comfortable and cost-effective home environment.

Here are five reasons why it’s time to say goodbye to your old storage heaters:

Lack of control

One of the biggest drawbacks of traditional storage heaters is the lack of precise control over when and how much heat they release. They charge up overnight when electricity is cheaper and then gradually release that heat during the day.

The problem? By the evening, when the temperature typically drops and you need the heat the most, the stored heat may already be depleted, leaving you in the cold.

Inefficient heating

Storage heaters release heat passively, meaning that once charged, the heat seeps out whether you need it or not. This can lead to rooms being too warm during the day when you might not be home and too cool in the evening. Without thermostatic controls or zoned heating, you can’t effectively regulate your home’s temperature, often leading to wasted energy.

High running costs

Although storage heaters aim to take advantage of off-peak tariffs, they can still be expensive to run. Because they lack modern energy-saving features like thermostats and timers, they often heat rooms unnecessarily, driving up electricity usage.
Bulky and unattractive design

Let’s face it—storage heaters aren’t exactly the most stylish addition to your home. They’re bulky, take up space and can be quite unsightly. With today’s sleek, modern heating solutions, you can upgrade to something that not only functions better but also enhances the appearance of your home.

Outdated technology

Storage heaters were designed for a different era when energy efficiency and home automation were not the priorities they are today. With the development of modern heating technology, it’s now possible to heat your home more efficiently and with greater control. Investing in an upgraded heating system is an investment in both your comfort and the future of your energy bills.

Why German chamotte clay core heaters are a smart replacement

German heater
A German chamotte clay core heater.

If you’re ready to move on from outdated storage heaters, German chamotte clay core heaters offer a superior alternative. Designed to provide efficient, controlled, and long-lasting heat, these heaters address all the shortcomings of traditional storage systems.
Chamotte clay core heaters work by storing heat in the dense clay core, which is an excellent conductor and retainer of heat. Once the heater reaches the desired temperature, it radiates a steady, consistent warmth, keeping your room comfortably warm for hours. The heat distribution is even, eliminating cold spots and ensuring that every corner of the room is covered.

Energy efficiency and control

Unlike storage heaters, German chamotte clay core heaters give you complete control over your heating. With integrated thermostats and timers, you can heat your home only when and where you need it, leading to significantly lower energy consumption. Whether you want to heat specific rooms at different times or maintain a steady temperature throughout the house, these heaters give you that flexibility.
Sleek design

German chamotte heaters are slim, modern, and available in a variety of sizes to suit any space. Their minimalist design means they won’t dominate a room like old bulky storage heaters. Instead, they blend seamlessly with your décor while delivering powerful heating performance.

Why choose ELSCO for your heating solutions?

German chamotte clay core heaters
German chamotte clay core heaters are a very cost effective way to heat your home.

When it comes to upgrading your heating system, choosing the right provider is just as important as selecting the right product. ELSCO is a trusted leader in the heating industry, specialising in top-quality German chamotte clay core heaters.
With 14 years of expertise, ELSCO offers personalised advice to help you choose the perfect heater for your home’s unique requirements.

Covering the whole of Scotland, Elsco Heating’s commitment to customer satisfaction and aftercare ensures that you’re not just buying a heater—you’re investing in comfort and reliability.

Prices and testimonials

Prices for clay core heaters vary based on size, starting at £720 for the smallest models. Choosing the right size is crucial for efficient heating. If you’re replacing old storage heaters, you’ll find the prices comparable but with the added benefits of better heat quality, more control, and lower running costs. The typical installation time including taking out old heaters is around one day.

Here’s what some customers are saying:

“Best heaters I have ever had! Efficient, cost-effective, and a joy to come home to on a winter’s day.” – Mrs. M. (Aboyne)

“Very happy with my heater in that it heats the entire room (there are no cold spots) and it is cheap to run.” – Miss M. (Aberdeen)

More reviews available here.

With a strong reputation for delivering efficient, durable and stylish heating solutions, Elsco is the go-to source for anyone looking to improve their home heating.

Visit the website today to explore the full range of options and take advantage of expert service!

Conversation