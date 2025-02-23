Megan and Ryan show us their bold and beautiful home near Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Megan and Ryan show us their bold and beautiful home near Banff

Megan and Ryan Chalmers have added their own personality to their stunning converted townhouse.

As this photo shows, Ryan and Megan have added pops of colour to their elegant townhouse
As this photo shows, Ryan and Megan have added pops of colour to their elegant townhouse. Image: Low and Partners
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Megan Chalmers, 29, a nurse, her husband Ryan, 28, an electrician, their daughter Rory, 13 months, and their adorable dog Tavish.

What: A stunning, converted townhouse.

Where: 1 Ladysbridge House, Ladysbridge Drive, just two miles from Banff.

Megan and Ryan Chalmers have loved putting their own stamp on their amazing townhouse. Image: Megan Chalmers
Period charm and character exudes from the exterior. Image: Low and Partners

Here Megan shares their renovation journey… 

“We were both living at home with our parents when we found this converted townhouse in Ladysbridge House which is part of the former mental health hospital just outside Banff.

For us, we liked the area of Ladysbridge, especially as it’s within a 10-minute drive of our families.

There’s also a great community spirit in Ladysbridge as it’s a new, upcoming village within our area with various community activities held throughout the year.

We also loved that although we are in a newly-developed area with new build homes, our property is unique as it has period charm and character on the outside and beautiful modern interiors inside.

Vibrant colours bring positive energy to this fantastic living space. Image: Low and Partners
It’s impossible not to feel cheery in this bright and beautiful living room. Image: Low and Partners

‘Every room is drenched in sunlight’

When we first viewed the property, we fell in love with the double-height ceilings and the large windows which bathe the large spacious rooms in sunlight.

Outside, the beautifully maintained grounds were a huge deciding factor in buying our home.

So we purchased and moved into the property in November 2019.

Inside, there are two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living room, a kitchen and bathroom plus a large wrap-around communal garden.

Green tones create a calming atmosphere in the little one’s bedroom. Image: Low and Partners
This spa-like bathroom is the perfect place to freshen up. Image: Low and Partners

‘We’ve added colour and personality’

The house also has a large basement which is accessible from its own door.

We had planned on turning the basement into a granny annexe as it had the relevant permissions, but due to family and work commitments we haven’t been able to make that possible.

When we first got the keys to the house, it had neutral decor and a very minimalistic feel to it.

The features in every room such as lighting, flooring and blinds were the same, so we felt that we needed to add colour and personality to each room to make it our own.

Dreamy pink tones contrast beautifully with darker hues in this serene sanctuary. Image: Low and Partners
Special touches like this pretty flower wall illustrate the care and attention to detail that Megan and Ryan have put into their home. Image: Low and Partners

‘We created a comfortable family home within a budget’

Due to the house being newly renovated, the only work we had to do was cosmetic.

So we enjoyed adding our own flare to the property using colour, different textures and individual pieces.

Due to this being our first home we didn’t have a particular style we both liked.

We just knew that we enjoyed bright and colourful interiors, so we did everything on a budget while trying to create a comfortable family home.

Every corner of this home has been thoughtfully designed. Image: Low and Partners
As the wall quote says, you better grab your dancing shoes. Image: Low and Partners

‘We love upcycling’

In terms of sourcing our furniture and decorations, we went to all sorts of different places both online and in-person, including Facebook Marketplace, local thrift shops as well as a good few trips to Ikea.

We love being thrifty and upcycling so we enjoyed experimenting with what worked and what didn’t work in the large space we had available.

In terms of interiors, finding a style that worked for both of us was challenging but very enjoyable, and we think our house shows how much fun and love we have had creating our first family home together.

Every room is bathed in natural sunlight. Image: Low and Partners

‘Don’t be afraid to add colour’

We love the big windows and the light that we have all year round.

We also love the fact that the view from every window changes with the seasons, and you can also often see wildlife out on the green.

Overall, it has been the perfect first home and has worked well for us as a couple and when we started a family.

Don’t be afraid to add colour would be our advice to anyone undertaking a property project.

Also, enjoy your own style regardless of trends.

And finally, always do it with love.”

 

Conversation