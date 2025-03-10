New four-bedroom homes available in Tornagrain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

New four-bedroom homes available in Tornagrain

Newly built properties by Places for People in the the Scottish Highlands

Presented by Places for People
Step into a newly built four-bedroom home in Tornagrain.
Nestled amidst the breathtaking Scottish Highlands, Tornagrain is a vibrant new town that blends tradition with modern living.

Places for People is proud to be a part of this thriving community, offering homes designed for every stage of life. With its charming architecture, green spaces, and convenient amenities, Tornagrain offers a quality of life that is both enriching and connected.

Tornagrain is an up and coming town with vibrant community, well-connected location and charming architecture.

Places for People is excited to introduce the ‘Somerville’, the first Georgian-style Town House in Tornagrain, a stunning property that sets a new standard for family living.

Tornagrain is served by bus, and lies one mile southeast of Inverness Airport, and two miles east of Castle Stuart. This isn’t just a house; it’s a home designed to adapt to your family’s evolving needs.

Enjoy beautiful spaces full of natural light and timeless comfort.

Designing this show home was more than a project; it was a journey of discovery, creativity, and connection to the unique spirit of Inverness. The ‘Somerville’ boasts 1755 sq ft of flexible living space spread across three thoughtfully designed floors.

This four-bedroom home provides ample room for families of all sizes, even those with teenagers seeking their own space. Key features include generously sized double bedrooms and unique layouts that offer both privacy and connection. One of the highlights of this exceptional property is the dedicated cinema room, perfect for family movie nights or cosy evenings in.

Practicality is also at the forefront, with a dedicated utility room to keep daily life organised. The ‘Somerville’ also offers the convenience of private parking.

Enjoy modern amenities in your newly built four-bedroom home.

Allison Sutherland, Regional Sales & Marketing director at Places for People, said: “What truly sets this town house apart is its versatility. The lower ground floor features a separate access, offering the potential to split the house in to two distinct living spaces.

“This is ideal for multi-generational families, those seeking a rental income opportunity, or simply wanting a dedicated space for guests.”

Book a viewing today and discover these beautiful homes. The ‘Somerville’ awaits… Your family’s future starts here! 6Bishop’s Hill Road, Tornagrain, IV2 8AR Call on 01463 830 490 or visit Places for People’s website today.

