New four-bedroom homes available in Tornagrain

Nestled amidst the breathtaking Scottish Highlands, Tornagrain is a vibrant new town that blends tradition with modern living.

Places for People is proud to be a part of this thriving community, offering homes designed for every stage of life. With its charming architecture, green spaces, and convenient amenities, Tornagrain offers a quality of life that is both enriching and connected.

Places for People is excited to introduce the ‘Somerville’, the first Georgian-style Town House in Tornagrain, a stunning property that sets a new standard for family living.

Tornagrain is served by bus, and lies one mile southeast of Inverness Airport, and two miles east of Castle Stuart. This isn’t just a house; it’s a home designed to adapt to your family’s evolving needs.

Designing this show home was more than a project; it was a journey of discovery, creativity, and connection to the unique spirit of Inverness. The ‘Somerville’ boasts 1755 sq ft of flexible living space spread across three thoughtfully designed floors.

This four-bedroom home provides ample room for families of all sizes, even those with teenagers seeking their own space. Key features include generously sized double bedrooms and unique layouts that offer both privacy and connection. One of the highlights of this exceptional property is the dedicated cinema room, perfect for family movie nights or cosy evenings in.

Practicality is also at the forefront, with a dedicated utility room to keep daily life organised. The ‘Somerville’ also offers the convenience of private parking.

Allison Sutherland, Regional Sales & Marketing director at Places for People, said: “What truly sets this town house apart is its versatility. The lower ground floor features a separate access, offering the potential to split the house in to two distinct living spaces.

“This is ideal for multi-generational families, those seeking a rental income opportunity, or simply wanting a dedicated space for guests.”

