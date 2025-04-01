Find your perfect home at Willowburn with 110% Part Exchange

If you’re searching for a modern, energy-efficient home in a stunning countryside location, Willowburn in Tarves, Aberdeenshire, is the perfect choice.

Developed by award-winning housebuilder Scotia Homes, Willowburn is designed to offer a feeling of community while blending contemporary living with the beauty of rural Scotland.

The sophisticated three and four-bedroom homes start from £279,950 and homes will be ready to move into this spring. With a range of incentives available, including 110% Part Exchange or Deposit Contribution, this could be the perfect time to make that move you’ve always dreamed of.

Here’s why a new build property at Willowburn is an investment in your family, your future and the perfect way to embrace a new chapter in your new home.

A hassle-free move with up to 110% Part Exchange

One of the biggest challenges when buying a new home is selling your current property. At Willowburn, Scotia Homes is offering up to 110% Part Exchange on selected plots. This means you receive an additional 10% above the market value for your existing home, helping you move up the property ladder more easily.

Not only that, but Part Exchange allows you to move out of your old home and into your new one on the same day, avoiding the hassle of a property chain that could delay your dream move.

Scotia’s team is also on hand to provide free expert advice ensuring a smooth and stress-free process from start to finish. This means you can relax and look forward to your dream move.

Energy-efficient homes that can save you money

Rising energy costs are a concern for us all, but buying a new build home at Willowburn means you could enjoy significant savings on energy bills. Each home is designed with an estimated average energy efficiency rating of 83% and comes with solar panels as standard.

A 2024 Home Builders Federation report found that new build homeowners can save almost £2,000 per year on energy costs compared to those living in older properties. Additionally, a new build home produces over two tonnes fewer carbon emissions annually, making Willowburn not only a cost-effective choice but also an environmentally friendly one.

A home that’s yours to personalise

Buying a new Scotia home means you have a blank canvas to make your own. Unlike older properties that may require extensive renovation, a new home at Willowburn gives you the chance to add your own flair without needing to strip wallpaper, replace carpets or upgrading outdated appliances.

And rest assured, every home in Willowburn comes brand-new with high-quality appliances and warranty to put your mind at ease.

Fewer maintenance concerns and less DIY and redecoration means more time to enjoy your new, modern living space right from day one.

High-quality design & specification

Scotia Homes is committed to delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship, and the homes at Willowburn are no exception. These properties are built with large windows to maximise natural light, built-in storage for practical living, and stylish interiors designed for modern lifestyles.

The flexible living spaces allow you to create a home that adapts to your changing needs, whether you require a dedicated home office, a playroom, or an open-plan family area.

A countryside location with excellent transport links

Located in the heart of Aberdeenshire’s scenic countryside, Tarves offers the best of both worlds: a peaceful rural retreat while still being just 10 miles from Aberdeen. Whether you’re looking for more space to grow, a quieter lifestyle, or the perfect family setting, Willowburn delivers on every front.

Tarves itself boasts a strong community spirit, with local amenities, schools and plenty of outdoor spaces to explore.

Willowburn has homes ready to move into this spring, making now the ideal time to secure your new home.

Have you also considered Kintore…?

Willowburn isn’t Scotia Homes’ only exciting new development in Aberdeenshire. Scotia’s new housing development in Kintore, Park View at Midmill, has been generating a huge amount of interest ever since it was announced just last month.

Offering stylish, energy efficient three-, four- and five-bedroom homes in the bustling town of Kintore from £254,950, it’s ideal for those looking for more space to grow and enjoy the Aberdeenshire countryside.

Plots at Park View at Midmill have only just been released for sale and homes will be available to move into this autumn, so now is the time to visit the newly opened on-site sales suite and discover more about this exciting development. Additionally, the show home will open this autumn.

Discover more about new homes at Willowburn in Tarves and speak with Scotia’s Sales Advisor Kim Fordyce today on 07866 510414 or email willowburn.sales@scotia-homes.co.uk.

The show home, located at 1 Drumfinnie Rise, Tarves, Aberdeenshire, AB41 7AH is open Thursday to Monday 11am to 5pm.