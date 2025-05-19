Scotland’s Home of the Year: Skye winners’ shock to reach the final despite DIY disaster

When Caroline McQuistin found out her home had made it through to the final of Scotland’s Home of the Year, she burst into tears.

This was partly through happiness, but also partly a bit of shock – because she had convinced herself she and partner Lee Duncan hadn’t won.

Caroline explained: “I didn’t think we were going to win because the day before the judges came, I had painted a wall in the wrong paint.”

The professional photographer was convinced that the last-minute DIY with floor paint was going to “ruin everything”.

But, in the rollercoaster that is SHOTY, the couple’s cute cottage An Cala, at the foot of the Cuillins, came out victorious.

Here, Caroline gives us a behind-the-scenes look at SHOTY (including the final) and how a “charity shop wall” became a talking point with the judges.

An Cala: The journey to SHOTY

Caroline and delivery driver Lee, with their dog Nuala, landed on Skye three years ago, after a spell renting on the mainland.

The couple, from Stranraer and Fife respectively, found their “fixer-upper” about three years ago.

Caroline said: “We were just so pleased to find a house in our budget, we weren’t really bothered by the fact that it needed a lot of cosmetic work done.

The starting point was stripping “lots and lots” of textured wallpaper – although Caroline then shocked herself by putting some up again.

She explained: “The house is about 100 years old and we wanted it to have that old charm.

“I also wanted to bring more of an earthy tone to it.”

What definitely caught the judges’ eye was Caroline and Lee’s collection of paintings and objects on the wall.

Caroline revealed that every one of the pieces has a significance to the couple.

She said: “Before we had any furniture, we had five paintings on the wall.

“My nana Jean was an artist. My style developed around that – gold frames and rich oil paintings.

“The fiddle on the wall is one that I play and Lee is trying to learn the banjo.

“We have a picture of Edinburgh – that’s where we met.”

So are they happy with their little home?

Caroline said: “I love it because it’s us and it’s ours.”

Lee added: “I’m proud of how we’ve done it on a very tight budget.”

SHOTY behind the scenes

Finding out An Cala had won ended up being a bigger deal than Caroline had originally thought it would be.

The owner of Scotland’s Home of the Year Skye winner said: “When Lee and I were talking about it, we would say that it doesn’t matter if we win – we had so much fun. But when I got the call, I burst into tears. It was incredible.”

Winning the heat got Caroline and Lee a place in the final. That result is still tightly under wraps, but what was it like to meet all their “rivals” and the judges?

Caroline said: “The final was so fun – it was such a fun day.

“We all have a group chat and we’re still in touch – especially as the episodes have been on TV.

“Because it’s so fun, you almost forget why you’re there.

“It was great to meet the judges.”

The judges on Scotland’s Home of the Year Skye winner

So what won it for Scotland’s Home of the Year Skye winner An Cala?

Anna Campbell-Jones loved the “magnificent mountain location”, especially for such a “teeny-weeny little home”.

She said: “This is a carefully-curated cute country cottage, it has so much to love about it.”

Oblivious to Caroline’s potential paint fiasco, Anna also said: “Much of the impact is achieved with paint.”

Banjo Beale described it as “a dose of sunshine on a rainy Skye day”.

He also admired the “hodge podge” of different prints, adding: “I know a charity shop gallery wall when I see one – that is perfect.

Danny Campbell described An Cala as “simple and unapologetic”, adding: “I like it.”

He said: “This home has been styled with a meticulous vision for colour, fabrics, pattern and objects.

“I particularly enjoyed the scruffiness in this home – the mismatched fence, the scuffed kitchen floor, the frayed edges and the little layout irregularities.”

An Cala triumphed over another Skye property – Lena and Thor’s tiny tin-clad cabin overlooking Loch Harport – and LaHacienda in Kiltarlity.

With 10s from Anna and Banjo and a nine from Danny, An Cala won the heat with an impressive score of 29.

Caroline and Lee will now go on to represent the Highlands and Islands in the Scotland’s Home of the Year grand final.

