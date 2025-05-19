Fancy a new life in Orkney?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Fancy a new life in Orkney?

Here's why relocating to this island gem could be your next big move.

In partnership with Chalmersquoy
Aerial view of Chalmersquoy
The popular Chalmersquoy holiday accommodation and campsite is now for sale.

With a unique blend of vibrant community, stunning natural beauty, and a relaxed pace of life, Orkney is regularly voted one of the best places in the UK to live.

Orkney is more than just a desirable place to call home – the islands boast a rich history, excellent education and healthcare systems, and a variety of job opportunities across various sectors. For those seeking a change of pace, a closer connection to nature, or a chance to experience a different way of life, it’s a no-brainer: Orkney is the perfect place to call home.

Start a new chapter in Orkney

the barn hostel
The Barn Hostel at Chalmersquoy.

If you’re interested in a new career opportunity or investment, you’ve come to the right place. The popular Chalmersquoy holiday accommodation and campsite is now for sale. Current owner Teenie said: “We have had a great time running the accommodation at Chalmersquoy for the past twelve years. Chalmersquoy was bought by [husband] Michael’s great grandfather during the second world war and operated through four generations as a beef farm until the year 2000 when he and his parents diversified and opened the Barn hostel and campsite. This was hugely important in the development of tourism in the island.

“We then took over from our parents and have renovated the farm houses and farm buildings.  We have thoroughly enjoyed running all the accommodation at Chalmersquoy, meeting people from many countries but also getting to know workers who come to stay for longer periods.  It is a busy place in the summer months but with long daylight and island charm there is no better place to be.”

The Barn Hostel lounge
The lounge at the beautifully renovated Barn Hostel is a great place for holidaymakers to relax.

Chalmersquoy, located at the southern edge of Pierowall village on Westray, Orkney, is a thriving holiday accommodation business that is now for sale. The property comprises a 3-bedroom en-suite B&B, two self-catering units (one with two bedrooms and one with one bedroom), a 5-bedroom hostel, a campsite with 20 pitches (13 with electric hook-ups), and several communal facilities, including the Graand Owld Byre music venue, a sports hall, and two large multi-purpose stores.

The accommodation units are well-maintained and equipped with oil-fired central heating. The Graand Owld Byre serves as a popular music venue and is also available for private functions and meetings. The spacious sports hall has lines for a badminton court and hosts regular pickleball sessions.

The campsite welcomes tents, caravans, and motorhomes, offering 20 pitches, 13 of which have electric hook-ups. Facilities include showers, toilets, a laundry and drying area, and a fully equipped kitchen with a hob, microwave, and fridge. Storage is available for larger items like bikes, motorbikes, kayaks, and surfboards. The site also offers free Wi-Fi.

Chalmersquoy enjoys a prime location with beautiful views across the picturesque bay and benefits from many repeat bookings, including from businesses who have workers staying overnight on the island. The property is connected to the Orkney Mainland via scheduled ferry and air services.

Reasons to move to Orkney

Rich history and culture

The people of Orkney are immensely proud of their Neolithic, Iron Age, Norse and wartime heritage and today, tributes to the past can be found today in its vibrant arts and cultural scene with a number of local artists and musicians finding inspiration from the island.

You can stay connected

Even though Orkney is an island, it’s relatively easy to reach from the mainland, and while living here, you’ll have everything you could possibly need right on your doorstep. There are excellent transport links with Scotland, with daily ferries and flights, and internal routes offer gateways to the islands every day. There’s extensive 4G coverage and high-speed broadband across most parts of Orkney, so you’ll always be able to stay connected.

Quality of life

Residents of the island are quick to sing the praises of the island’s quality of life. Orkney has a wonderfully peaceful pace of life, diverse range of commerce, high employment levels, low crime rate, strong exam results, smaller primary class sizes and good health and happiness scores. For such a small island, there is a huge sense of community here, so it’s not hard to find a warm smile or make a new friend.

So, what are you waiting for? Get started on building your new life in Orkney today.

Conversation