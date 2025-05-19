Fancy a new life in Orkney?

With a unique blend of vibrant community, stunning natural beauty, and a relaxed pace of life, Orkney is regularly voted one of the best places in the UK to live.

Orkney is more than just a desirable place to call home – the islands boast a rich history, excellent education and healthcare systems, and a variety of job opportunities across various sectors. For those seeking a change of pace, a closer connection to nature, or a chance to experience a different way of life, it’s a no-brainer: Orkney is the perfect place to call home.

Start a new chapter in Orkney

If you’re interested in a new career opportunity or investment, you’ve come to the right place. The popular Chalmersquoy holiday accommodation and campsite is now for sale. Current owner Teenie said: “We have had a great time running the accommodation at Chalmersquoy for the past twelve years. Chalmersquoy was bought by [husband] Michael’s great grandfather during the second world war and operated through four generations as a beef farm until the year 2000 when he and his parents diversified and opened the Barn hostel and campsite. This was hugely important in the development of tourism in the island.

“We then took over from our parents and have renovated the farm houses and farm buildings. We have thoroughly enjoyed running all the accommodation at Chalmersquoy, meeting people from many countries but also getting to know workers who come to stay for longer periods. It is a busy place in the summer months but with long daylight and island charm there is no better place to be.”

Chalmersquoy, located at the southern edge of Pierowall village on Westray, Orkney, is a thriving holiday accommodation business that is now for sale. The property comprises a 3-bedroom en-suite B&B, two self-catering units (one with two bedrooms and one with one bedroom), a 5-bedroom hostel, a campsite with 20 pitches (13 with electric hook-ups), and several communal facilities, including the Graand Owld Byre music venue, a sports hall, and two large multi-purpose stores.

The accommodation units are well-maintained and equipped with oil-fired central heating. The Graand Owld Byre serves as a popular music venue and is also available for private functions and meetings. The spacious sports hall has lines for a badminton court and hosts regular pickleball sessions.

The campsite welcomes tents, caravans, and motorhomes, offering 20 pitches, 13 of which have electric hook-ups. Facilities include showers, toilets, a laundry and drying area, and a fully equipped kitchen with a hob, microwave, and fridge. Storage is available for larger items like bikes, motorbikes, kayaks, and surfboards. The site also offers free Wi-Fi.

Chalmersquoy enjoys a prime location with beautiful views across the picturesque bay and benefits from many repeat bookings, including from businesses who have workers staying overnight on the island. The property is connected to the Orkney Mainland via scheduled ferry and air services.

Reasons to move to Orkney

Rich history and culture

The people of Orkney are immensely proud of their Neolithic, Iron Age, Norse and wartime heritage and today, tributes to the past can be found today in its vibrant arts and cultural scene with a number of local artists and musicians finding inspiration from the island.

You can stay connected

Even though Orkney is an island, it’s relatively easy to reach from the mainland, and while living here, you’ll have everything you could possibly need right on your doorstep. There are excellent transport links with Scotland, with daily ferries and flights, and internal routes offer gateways to the islands every day. There’s extensive 4G coverage and high-speed broadband across most parts of Orkney, so you’ll always be able to stay connected.

Quality of life

Residents of the island are quick to sing the praises of the island’s quality of life. Orkney has a wonderfully peaceful pace of life, diverse range of commerce, high employment levels, low crime rate, strong exam results, smaller primary class sizes and good health and happiness scores. For such a small island, there is a huge sense of community here, so it’s not hard to find a warm smile or make a new friend.

So, what are you waiting for? Get started on building your new life in Orkney today.