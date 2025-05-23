John and Shona’s stunning family steading near Cuminestown is on the market for £430,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John and Shona’s stunning family steading near Cuminestown is on the market for £430,000

John and Shona Clark have enjoyed this space for more than a decade, but now it's time for them to move on.

By Sarah Bruce
Upper Glenpark, Garmond. Image: Aberdeinn Considine
Upper Glenpark, Garmond. Image: Aberdeinn Considine

If you like picturesque and rural, then you’re going to love this superb steading near Cuminestown.

Upper Glenpark, with its four bedrooms on a large plot with outbuildings, has been John and Shona Clark’s family home since 2014.

Located just a mile from the village of Garmond, just outside Cuminestown and 15 minutes from Turriff, the couple say their beautiful property has been the perfect family home.

“We knew the area from living locally previously, so it ticked all the boxes we were looking for for our young family at the time,” says Shona.

“We chose it as an ideal place for a young family growing up and we think it would appeal to a family who are in a similar position to where we were 10 years ago.”

John and Shona Clark with their dogs Betty and Nellie. Image: John and Shona Clark

Superb steading near Cuminestown…

John and Shona, who share their home with their daughters Sophie, 15, and 12-year-old Lucy, plus their three border terriers, one cat and five chickens, say it was the space that first attracted them to the property.

“The main thing we have enjoyed while living at the house is the space – it’s a large space, but it flows due to the nature of the steading, says John, an offshore worker.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home and nice and open, it’s probably the room we use the most during the day.”

The kitchen is the heart of the home. Image: Aberdein Considine

What room is the showstopper?

Inside, first impressions are excellent as John and Shona have gone for bright and neutral decor throughout to complement the space.

You hit a cosy family room first, complete with a woodburning stove, and from there it is through to the dining room and kitchen.

The modern kitchen has a nod to the past with a Belfast sink and is clearly the focal point for eating, cooking and chatting.

It is hard to say what is the showstopper space at Upper Glenpark – you’re a little bit spoilt for choice.

The sun room, with 360 degree views around the family steading, certainly has to be in with a good shout.

Upper Glenpark’s sun room has 360 degree views. Image: Aberdein Considine

But then, investigate a little further and you find the lounge – this is probably the winner.

Over the years, Shona says they’ve worked hard to put their own stamp on their home.

“We love a big living room,” says Shona.

“The house didn’t have that when we moved in, but we saw the potential in the cottage section and converted that.”

The huge lounge was a cottage conversion. Image: Aberdein Considine

This wonderful family home also has four bedrooms including a sumptuous master with an ensuite plus a family bathroom.

Fabulous family steading has outdoor appeal too…

While at least two rooms compete for that showstopper title, there is every chance the outdoor spaces might sneak in for a last-minute win.

“The outside area is lovely and we wanted to be able to use it to its full advantage,” says John.

The couple have added an extensive decking area, tarmacked the road and surroundings.

John added: “We make good use of the outdoor area through much of the year.

“There are a lot of sheltered corners and sun traps from early spring to late autumn – hence the number of patio tables!”

They also added a bespoke summer house and custom-built barbeque hut.

The BBQ hut and summer house on what may or may not be a Scottish summer day. Image: Aberdein Considine

And when it comes to alfresco dining, Shona says their outdoor space is ideal.

“John likes to barbecue, so we have had a few great summer get-togethers over the years, making the best use of the outside,” says Shona.

Add to that, the Clarks say it’s a great spot for the Northern Lights and spotting badger and deer.

Who would be the right buyer for Upper Glenpark?

So what are the standout features in this fantastic family steading, according to the current owners?

For Shona, it’s a mix of the wonderful views, the serene location and the spacious accommodation.

“Every window has a great view, it’s a solid house and built to last,” says Shona.

“We have loved the peace and quiet of being in the country, but not too far away when it matters.

“The outdoor space is ideal for a young family looking to get the kids outside a bit more. It provided a great place for the girls to explore as they grew up.

Upper Glenpark. Image: Aberdein Considine

“Inside it’s well-laid-out with a great mix of social spaces and hidey-holes for getting a bit of peace.”

Upper Glenpark, Garmond, Turriff, is on the market for offers over £430,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 0333 00 66 333 or check out aspc.co.uk.

