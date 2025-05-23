John and Shona’s stunning family steading near Cuminestown is on the market for £430,000

If you like picturesque and rural, then you’re going to love this superb steading near Cuminestown.

Upper Glenpark, with its four bedrooms on a large plot with outbuildings, has been John and Shona Clark’s family home since 2014.

Located just a mile from the village of Garmond, just outside Cuminestown and 15 minutes from Turriff, the couple say their beautiful property has been the perfect family home.

“We knew the area from living locally previously, so it ticked all the boxes we were looking for for our young family at the time,” says Shona.

“We chose it as an ideal place for a young family growing up and we think it would appeal to a family who are in a similar position to where we were 10 years ago.”

Superb steading near Cuminestown…

John and Shona, who share their home with their daughters Sophie, 15, and 12-year-old Lucy, plus their three border terriers, one cat and five chickens, say it was the space that first attracted them to the property.

“The main thing we have enjoyed while living at the house is the space – it’s a large space, but it flows due to the nature of the steading, says John, an offshore worker.

“The kitchen is the heart of the home and nice and open, it’s probably the room we use the most during the day.”

What room is the showstopper?

Inside, first impressions are excellent as John and Shona have gone for bright and neutral decor throughout to complement the space.

You hit a cosy family room first, complete with a woodburning stove, and from there it is through to the dining room and kitchen.

The modern kitchen has a nod to the past with a Belfast sink and is clearly the focal point for eating, cooking and chatting.

It is hard to say what is the showstopper space at Upper Glenpark – you’re a little bit spoilt for choice.

The sun room, with 360 degree views around the family steading, certainly has to be in with a good shout.

But then, investigate a little further and you find the lounge – this is probably the winner.

Over the years, Shona says they’ve worked hard to put their own stamp on their home.

“We love a big living room,” says Shona.

“The house didn’t have that when we moved in, but we saw the potential in the cottage section and converted that.”

This wonderful family home also has four bedrooms including a sumptuous master with an ensuite plus a family bathroom.

Fabulous family steading has outdoor appeal too…

While at least two rooms compete for that showstopper title, there is every chance the outdoor spaces might sneak in for a last-minute win.

“The outside area is lovely and we wanted to be able to use it to its full advantage,” says John.

The couple have added an extensive decking area, tarmacked the road and surroundings.

John added: “We make good use of the outdoor area through much of the year.

“There are a lot of sheltered corners and sun traps from early spring to late autumn – hence the number of patio tables!”

They also added a bespoke summer house and custom-built barbeque hut.

And when it comes to alfresco dining, Shona says their outdoor space is ideal.

“John likes to barbecue, so we have had a few great summer get-togethers over the years, making the best use of the outside,” says Shona.

Add to that, the Clarks say it’s a great spot for the Northern Lights and spotting badger and deer.

Who would be the right buyer for Upper Glenpark?

So what are the standout features in this fantastic family steading, according to the current owners?

For Shona, it’s a mix of the wonderful views, the serene location and the spacious accommodation.

“Every window has a great view, it’s a solid house and built to last,” says Shona.

“We have loved the peace and quiet of being in the country, but not too far away when it matters.

“The outdoor space is ideal for a young family looking to get the kids outside a bit more. It provided a great place for the girls to explore as they grew up.

“Inside it’s well-laid-out with a great mix of social spaces and hidey-holes for getting a bit of peace.”

Upper Glenpark, Garmond, Turriff, is on the market for offers over £430,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 0333 00 66 333 or check out aspc.co.uk.

