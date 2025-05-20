Grow your own feel-good factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Grow your own feel-good factor

An award-winning Shetland social enterprise, Polycrub’s storm strength polytunnels are the heart of gardens, growing projects and communities.

In partnership with Polycrub
inside-a-polycrub-with-lots-of-plants-growing
Polycrub has evolved into a thriving, international social enterprise.

Summer is almost here, and it’s bringing longer, warmer (and hopefully sunnier!) days with it. As nature bursts into life, now is the time to get fully into action for the season ahead, whether that’s in your garden, plot or croft.

Or, as the nicer weather tempts people outdoors, could this be the time to rally the locals and establish a community garden or growing scheme?

No matter what your growing plans are, there’s something that can truly transform your projects potential, increasing your growing capabilities along with the use and the practicality of your space – and that’s a Polycrub.

A community project that grew into an international enterprise

If you’re not yet familiar with these storm-strength polytunnels, don’t make the mistake of assuming one polytunnel is the same as the next.

Withstanding wind speeds up to 120mph, Polycrubs are phenomenally robust and practical. But they also have a wonderfully inspiring story behind their very creation, almost two decades ago.

polycrubs-sited-in-a-field
Built to withstand winds of 120mph, Polycrubs extend the growing season in harsh and exposed conditions.

Starting out as a community project in the North of Shetland to allow the locals to extend their growing season in the harsh climate, Polycrub has evolved into a thriving, international social enterprise.

In fact, so successful was the community’s polytunnel design, which repurposes materials from the Shetland aquaculture industry, the company now produces storm-strength polytunnels for customers as far flung as Greenland and the Falkland Islands.

For gardeners, growers and accredited for crofting grants

Polycrub’s success has also seen several hundred thousand pounds invested back into the local community on Shetland.

When you take everything into account it’s clear to see that Polycrub as a company, and a product, is indeed, a little different.

Accredited for crofting grants, Polycrubs are perfect for small scale growing and livestock projects. However, everyone from keen home gardeners to schools and community initiatives have discovered the benefits too.

In fact, not only do Polycrubs extend your growing season. They offer protection from the very worst of the weather and they provide a really pleasant space in which to spend time – making them a true asset in our often unpredictable climate!

Can gardening and growing boost your wellbeing?

Inspired? If you’re seeking motivation to get started with a growing project of your own there’s a multitude of feel-good facts that play testament to the health and wellbeing benefits that gardening, even on a small scale, can offer.

two-polycrubs-sited-side-by-side
The Polycrub company and the community behind it have no affiliation to other manufacturers.

Studies have shown that spending just two hours a week pottering with tubs, planters and flower beds is linked to better mental and physical wellbeing.

Indeed, there is mounting evidence that direct experience with natural environments offers a wide range of health benefits. It improves mood, reduces stress, promotes relaxation, provides exercise and can even help you make new connections and friends.

Helping people reap all these benefits and more, Polycrubs play a central role in many community projects.

Funded by NHS Shetland’s Endowment Fund along with some extra local fundraising, Hillswick Health Centre in the North Mainland of Shetland, installed their very own ‘therapeutic’ Polycrub.

Housing individual plots for local folk to grow their own, the medical staff have described the venture as being of great benefit to patients and staff, and a genuine community resource.

In Portgordon in Banffshire, a Polycrub is the heart of the community garden. A thriving example of how community spirit and innovation can come together, the project has created a sustainable and inclusive space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Polycrubs can only be bought direct

It’s the quality and durability of Polycrubs that allow them to perform in so many different environments, for so many uses.

Coming in a choice of sizes and designs, they can be ordered directly from Polycrub HQ in Shetland – in fact, they are ONLY available to buy direct. The Polycrub company has distribution hubs in Inverness, Lewis and Cheshire which helps to bring the product nearer to customers and reduce delivery costs.

With an international customer base and numerous awards to its name, the Polycrub company is thriving. A social enterprise born out of necessity, community and a passionate green ethos, the company continually receives heartwarming feedback from delighted ‘Polycrubbers’.

There are many polytunnels on the market, but to ensure you are investing in a genuine Polycrub, it’s simple. Just make sure you buy direct.

Get inspired and discover more about the potential of Polycrubs, available to purchase only at www.polycrub.co.uk.

 

Conversation