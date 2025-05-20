Grow your own feel-good factor

Summer is almost here, and it’s bringing longer, warmer (and hopefully sunnier!) days with it. As nature bursts into life, now is the time to get fully into action for the season ahead, whether that’s in your garden, plot or croft.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Or, as the nicer weather tempts people outdoors, could this be the time to rally the locals and establish a community garden or growing scheme?

No matter what your growing plans are, there’s something that can truly transform your projects potential, increasing your growing capabilities along with the use and the practicality of your space – and that’s a Polycrub.

A community project that grew into an international enterprise

If you’re not yet familiar with these storm-strength polytunnels, don’t make the mistake of assuming one polytunnel is the same as the next.

Withstanding wind speeds up to 120mph, Polycrubs are phenomenally robust and practical. But they also have a wonderfully inspiring story behind their very creation, almost two decades ago.

Starting out as a community project in the North of Shetland to allow the locals to extend their growing season in the harsh climate, Polycrub has evolved into a thriving, international social enterprise.

In fact, so successful was the community’s polytunnel design, which repurposes materials from the Shetland aquaculture industry, the company now produces storm-strength polytunnels for customers as far flung as Greenland and the Falkland Islands.

For gardeners, growers and accredited for crofting grants

Polycrub’s success has also seen several hundred thousand pounds invested back into the local community on Shetland.

When you take everything into account it’s clear to see that Polycrub as a company, and a product, is indeed, a little different.

Accredited for crofting grants, Polycrubs are perfect for small scale growing and livestock projects. However, everyone from keen home gardeners to schools and community initiatives have discovered the benefits too.

In fact, not only do Polycrubs extend your growing season. They offer protection from the very worst of the weather and they provide a really pleasant space in which to spend time – making them a true asset in our often unpredictable climate!

Can gardening and growing boost your wellbeing?

Inspired? If you’re seeking motivation to get started with a growing project of your own there’s a multitude of feel-good facts that play testament to the health and wellbeing benefits that gardening, even on a small scale, can offer.

Studies have shown that spending just two hours a week pottering with tubs, planters and flower beds is linked to better mental and physical wellbeing.

Indeed, there is mounting evidence that direct experience with natural environments offers a wide range of health benefits. It improves mood, reduces stress, promotes relaxation, provides exercise and can even help you make new connections and friends.

Helping people reap all these benefits and more, Polycrubs play a central role in many community projects.

Funded by NHS Shetland’s Endowment Fund along with some extra local fundraising, Hillswick Health Centre in the North Mainland of Shetland, installed their very own ‘therapeutic’ Polycrub.

Housing individual plots for local folk to grow their own, the medical staff have described the venture as being of great benefit to patients and staff, and a genuine community resource.

In Portgordon in Banffshire, a Polycrub is the heart of the community garden. A thriving example of how community spirit and innovation can come together, the project has created a sustainable and inclusive space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Polycrubs can only be bought direct

It’s the quality and durability of Polycrubs that allow them to perform in so many different environments, for so many uses.

Coming in a choice of sizes and designs, they can be ordered directly from Polycrub HQ in Shetland – in fact, they are ONLY available to buy direct. The Polycrub company has distribution hubs in Inverness, Lewis and Cheshire which helps to bring the product nearer to customers and reduce delivery costs.

The Polycrub company and the community behind it have no affiliation to other manufacturers.

With an international customer base and numerous awards to its name, the Polycrub company is thriving. A social enterprise born out of necessity, community and a passionate green ethos, the company continually receives heartwarming feedback from delighted ‘Polycrubbers’.

There are many polytunnels on the market, but to ensure you are investing in a genuine Polycrub, it’s simple. Just make sure you buy direct.

Get inspired and discover more about the potential of Polycrubs, available to purchase only at www.polycrub.co.uk.