Kenway Homes introduces a new game changing software system

In an industry where bespoke service and trust are paramount, Kenway Homes has taken a step forward in transforming the client experience.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The custom house builder, known for its detail-driven approach and high-end builds, has recently implemented a cutting-edge software system that gives clients full visibility of its project finances and empowers them to digitally approve every change made during construction.

This innovative move is a response to the growing demand from clients for greater control, clarity and communication throughout the building process—particularly when it comes to managing costs. Self-builders and custom home clients often express anxiety over unexpected costs, project overruns, and lack of clear documentation. Kenway Homes recognised this as a key area for improvement and committed to solving it in a meaningful way.

Streamlining communication and financial oversight

The new system, which integrates project management, cost tracking and digital approvals into a single client portal, has been proving popular amongst clients. At the heart of the platform is a simple yet powerful concept: transparency.

Clients can now log in to a personalised dashboard that shows a real-time breakdown of their project budget, including line-by-line costs, variations, invoices and payment history. Every cost is tagged to specific milestones or materials, making it easy for homeowners to understand exactly where their money is going.

“We wanted to remove the mystery that often surrounds self-build budgets,” says Ken McGowan, Director at Kenway Homes. “With this software, clients can check in at any time and see exactly what’s been spent, what’s outstanding, and what changes have been made. We are in constant communication with our clients throughout the build process but this is a tool primarily to keep them in control of the finances in real time. Something which has, historically, been lacking in the industry and can lead to unnecessary anxiety for the customer.”

Digital sign-offs: A new standard in accountability

One of the most notable features of the new system is its digital variation approval process. During a build, it’s common for clients to request changes—whether it’s upgrading finishes, relocating features, or adding new design elements. Traditionally, these variations were tracked via email chains, phone calls, or informal verbal agreements, which could easily lead to confusion or disputes.

Kenway’s system now formalises every variation in a transparent, traceable way. Each time a change is proposed, clients receive a digital notification outlining the details of the amendment which they can then review and digitally sign off on the proposal before any work proceeds. All approvals are securely stored within the system for future reference.

This ensures that every decision is clearly documented and mutually agreed upon, eliminating misunderstandings and giving both the builder and the client a solid record of every step taken.

“People are spending hundreds of thousands of pounds building their dream homes,” says Ken. “They deserve the same level of professionalism and digital accountability that they’d expect in any other major financial transaction. This system brings that to the custom homebuilding process.”

Improved collaboration and efficiency

Beyond finances and sign-offs, the system also enhances communication across all parties in a project. Clients can message their project manager directly through the portal, upload design documents, view timelines, and even track progress photos—all in one place. The result is not only a more seamless experience for clients but also improved efficiency for Kenway Homes.

A model for the future of self-build

Kenway Homes’ adoption of this digital tool reflects a broader shift in the construction industry toward smarter, client-centric practices. In an era where digital experiences are the norm in banking, shopping and travel, Kenway is helping bring house building into the modern age.

Early feedback from clients has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the newfound clarity and peace of mind. “It’s like having a window into the whole process,” says one recent client. “I always knew where I stood financially and never felt out of the loop.”

As the self-build and bespoke housing market continues to grow, Kenway Homes is positioning itself as a forward-thinking leader—offering not just exceptional homes but also a transparent, empowered experience for every client.

Follow Kenway Homes on Instagram and Facebook

Find out more today.