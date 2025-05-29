Make the most of the warmer months in your dream outdoor living area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Make the most of the warmer months in your dream outdoor living area

Imagine a beautiful garden room that you can customise to your taste!

In partnership with Ecosse Garden Rooms
facade of a garden room, an example of a stylish outdoor living area
Ecosse can help make your ideal outdoor living space a reality.

A garden room makes for a perfect outdoor living area, protecting you from the wind or rain while allowing you to be in harmony with nature.

Scotland is blessed with stunning natural beauty and many Scottish homes have areas to enjoy the outdoors.

But not all of these spaces are equipped for what can often be unpredictable weather conditions.

Days that bring a cold breeze, rains, hail or snow can put a damper on times when you simply want to lounge outside and enjoy your natural surroundings.

Create your ideal outdoor living area

One solution is to create an outdoor living area that can protect you from the elements while allowing you to bask in your serene environment and even enjoy the captivating wildlife.

Ecosse is a local company that builds outdoor living spaces with retractable roofs, walls and screens.

Roy van Vessem, director and advisor of Ecosse Garden Rooms, said: “We are experts at building structures that can withstand the wind and rain. Whether they’re against your house or freestanding in your backyard, they will last forever.”

Garden rooms vs conservatories

backyard as seen from inside a garden room, an example of a beautiful outdoor living area
Let the outdoors in with Ecosse Garden Rooms.

It will be easy to confuse garden rooms with conservatories. Yes, they are similar but they’re not the same.

Roy explained: “Conservatories are fully insulated annexes to your home which require planning and building warrants, and are far more expensive.

“Our structures look more contemporary and are completely customisable. We have a large range from trusted suppliers in almost all price brackets. You can give your room any look that you want yet it won’t cost as much as a conservatory.

“And nine out of ten times, you don’t need a planning or building warrant to set one up at home.

“You can put furniture in them, without having to take off the cushions all the time. You can leave them 24/7.

“Our garden rooms can function like an extra room in your house. But it feels like you’re actually outside. There’s far more natural light. It depends on the kind of roof you choose. We have electric louvres that you can completely open.

“You can use our garden rooms the whole year round. But you might want to add a heater in the winter when it can be quite cold.

“We’ve had customers who use our garden rooms for their Christmas dinner as an extra space. We have clients who put their home gyms there. They say it’s better that it’s a bit colder than to have an insulated room where it’s warm. So they prefer it.”

Why choose Ecosse?

exterior of a home showing a garden room with furniture inside
A garden room can be a great alternative to a conservatory.

Operating in the AB and IV postcode areas, Ecosse offers high-quality, solid outdoor structures using premium materials, innovative design, modern production and assembly techniques.

The company’s structures are not to be compared with the flimsy structures available online. They are built for Scottish climate, wind speeds and snow loads. You get what you pay for.

Every product is tailored to each customer’s needs, lifestyle and outdoor space, providing many years of enjoyment.

Roy added: “What sets us apart is our knowledge and expertise. I’ve been doing this for at least 25 years. I know what’s available, what’s possible or not.

“We also have our own installers. They’re part of our company. They know how to work with our products and in case anything goes wrong, we can respond to that.”

Visit Ecosse Garden Rooms’ website for a free bespoke quote.

