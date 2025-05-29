Make the most of the warmer months in your dream outdoor living area

A garden room makes for a perfect outdoor living area, protecting you from the wind or rain while allowing you to be in harmony with nature.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Scotland is blessed with stunning natural beauty and many Scottish homes have areas to enjoy the outdoors.

But not all of these spaces are equipped for what can often be unpredictable weather conditions.

Days that bring a cold breeze, rains, hail or snow can put a damper on times when you simply want to lounge outside and enjoy your natural surroundings.

Create your ideal outdoor living area

One solution is to create an outdoor living area that can protect you from the elements while allowing you to bask in your serene environment and even enjoy the captivating wildlife.

Ecosse is a local company that builds outdoor living spaces with retractable roofs, walls and screens.

Roy van Vessem, director and advisor of Ecosse Garden Rooms, said: “We are experts at building structures that can withstand the wind and rain. Whether they’re against your house or freestanding in your backyard, they will last forever.”

Garden rooms vs conservatories

It will be easy to confuse garden rooms with conservatories. Yes, they are similar but they’re not the same.

Roy explained: “Conservatories are fully insulated annexes to your home which require planning and building warrants, and are far more expensive.

“Our structures look more contemporary and are completely customisable. We have a large range from trusted suppliers in almost all price brackets. You can give your room any look that you want yet it won’t cost as much as a conservatory.

“And nine out of ten times, you don’t need a planning or building warrant to set one up at home.

“You can put furniture in them, without having to take off the cushions all the time. You can leave them 24/7.

“Our garden rooms can function like an extra room in your house. But it feels like you’re actually outside. There’s far more natural light. It depends on the kind of roof you choose. We have electric louvres that you can completely open.

“You can use our garden rooms the whole year round. But you might want to add a heater in the winter when it can be quite cold.

“We’ve had customers who use our garden rooms for their Christmas dinner as an extra space. We have clients who put their home gyms there. They say it’s better that it’s a bit colder than to have an insulated room where it’s warm. So they prefer it.”

Why choose Ecosse?

Operating in the AB and IV postcode areas, Ecosse offers high-quality, solid outdoor structures using premium materials, innovative design, modern production and assembly techniques.

The company’s structures are not to be compared with the flimsy structures available online. They are built for Scottish climate, wind speeds and snow loads. You get what you pay for.

Every product is tailored to each customer’s needs, lifestyle and outdoor space, providing many years of enjoyment.

Roy added: “What sets us apart is our knowledge and expertise. I’ve been doing this for at least 25 years. I know what’s available, what’s possible or not.

“We also have our own installers. They’re part of our company. They know how to work with our products and in case anything goes wrong, we can respond to that.”

Visit Ecosse Garden Rooms’ website for a free bespoke quote.