A fresh start by the sea: Discover 3 and 4-bedroom homes at Aberfell with summer savings.

Looking for a home to call your own and a fresh start by the sea?

In partnership with Scotia Homes
Start your new life by the sea with a new home in Aberfell.
Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, enjoying coastal walks on your doorstep, and living in a beautiful, modern home designed for the way you want to live. This summer, that dream can become a reality.

At Aberfell, Scotia Homes is offering fantastic summer savings on a stunning selection of three and four-bedroom homes in the charming seaside town of Arbroath. These homes are ready for you to move into this summer, making it the perfect time to make your move.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, a growing family, or simply looking for a fresh start in a vibrant coastal community, Aberfell offers the space, style, and comfort you need.

The best of coastal living, without compromise

Aberfell’s location is one of its biggest draws. Nestled on the outskirts of Arbroath, this thoughtfully designed development puts you close to everything you need:

  • Excellent schools – Perfect for families
  • Shops, cafes and restaurants – All within easy reach
  • Transport links – Great for commuters or visiting friends and family
  • Beaches and coastal walks – Enjoy the natural beauty of Arbroath’s stunning coastline

It’s a place where you can enjoy the charm of seaside living while still having all the conveniences of modern life at your fingertips.

Why buy new?

Choosing a brand-new home at Aberfell isn’t just about location – it’s about the many benefits that come with buying a new-build property:

Move-in ready – No need for costly renovations or waiting around for previous owners to move out. Your new home is clean, fresh and ready for you to unpack and make your own from day one.

Energy-efficient features – Designed with modern living in mind, Aberfell homes include high-quality insulation, energy-efficient appliances, and solar panels as standard – helping to lower your energy bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

Peace of mind with a 10-year NHBC warranty – When you buy new, you get the reassurance of a 10-year structural warranty, so you can relax knowing your home is protected.

Chain-free purchase – Forget the stress of long, complicated chains. Buying a new home means a smoother, faster process – ideal if you want to move quickly.
A Blank Canvas – With a new-build, you get to create a home that truly reflects your style, without worrying about outdated décor or hidden problems.

Summer savings – don’t miss out!

This summer, Scotia Homes is offering exclusive savings across a range of three and four-bedroom homes at Aberfell. These homes are designed to suit modern family life, with spacious living areas, contemporary kitchens, and stylish finishes throughout.
Imagine enjoying a BBQ in your private garden, hosting friends in your open-plan kitchen-diner, or unwinding in a home that’s energy-efficient, low-maintenance, and built to last. That’s the Aberfell lifestyle – and it could be yours sooner than you think.

Make your move to Aberfell

Your perfect coastal home is waiting for you at Aberfell – and with summer savings available for a limited time, now’s the ideal moment to make your move.

Explore the development, browse available plots, and arrange a viewing. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a fresh start by the sea with Scotia Homes this summer.

