Discover a new range of 3 and 4-bedroom homes in Aviemore

Exciting news for homebuyers in the Highlands! Scotia Homes is proud to unveil the latest release of three and four-bedroom homes at Dalfaber in Aviemore – an exclusive new range known as The Collection.

Nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms, this launch builds upon the success of Scotia’s existing portfolio in the area, offering a fresh opportunity to live, work and play in one of Scotland’s most desirable destinations.

Thoughtfully designed to embrace both the beauty of the natural landscape and the needs of modern living, these new homes combine spacious layouts, premium finishes, and energy-efficient features – creating homes that are as practical as they are stylish. Whether you’re a family looking for room to grow, a professional seeking a better work-life balance, or a holiday-maker searching for a base to explore the Highlands, The Collection at Dalfaber has something special to offer.

Why choose Aviemore?

It’s no secret why Aviemore is such a sought-after place to call home. Located within the stunning Cairngorms National Park, it’s a destination that offers the best of both worlds – a peaceful rural setting yet packed with things to see and do.

Outdoor adventures all year round – From snow sports in winter to hiking, biking, and water sports in summer, Aviemore is a hub for outdoor enthusiasts.

A thriving community – Aviemore isn’t just for holidays – it’s a thriving, close-knit community with excellent schools, shops, cafes and family-friendly activities right on your doorstep.

A place to breathe – Living in Aviemore means waking up to spectacular views, fresh air and a slower pace of life – all while staying connected to key transport links across the Highlands and beyond.

Homes designed for modern living

The new homes at Dalfaber are a celebration of contemporary design, crafted with the Highlands in mind. Key features of The Collection include:

Spacious three and four-bedroom layouts – Ideal for growing families, professionals, or holiday home buyers looking for space, flexibility, and comfort.

Architecturally-led design – Each home is inspired by the stunning natural surroundings, with a focus on light, flow, and a harmonious connection to the outdoors.

Modern interiors with premium finishes – Expect sleek kitchens, stylish bathrooms, and high-quality finishes throughout – every detail thoughtfully chosen.

Energy-efficient features – Enjoy lower energy bills and a greener lifestyle, thanks to energy-saving design elements and modern construction standards.

A welcoming, well-connected community – Dalfaber offers a unique blend of rural charm and contemporary living, with local amenities and attractions just a stone’s throw away.

As Lynne Begbie, Sales Manager at Scotia Homes, explains: “We’re excited to expand our offering in Aviemore with the new ‘Collection’ range of homes. Demand for well-designed homes in scenic, connected locations continues to grow, and our homes aim to deliver both quality of life and lasting value.”

Find out more

Don’t miss your chance to own a beautiful, energy-efficient home in the heart of Aviemore. For more information or to arrange your appointment to view, contact the Dalfaber sales team today:

Showhome: 37 Lairig Ghru View, Aviemore, PH22 1AR (beside Spey Valley Golf Club)

Tel: 07966 526455

Email: dalfaber.sales@scotia-homes.co.uk

Opening Hours: Open 7 days, 10.30am – 5pm

Your new home awaits at Dalfaber

With demand high and these beautiful homes ready to reserve, now is the perfect time to take the next step. Whether you’re seeking a permanent family home, a stylish holiday base, or a new chapter in a breathtaking location, The Collection at Dalfaber offers the lifestyle you’ve been dreaming of.

Discover your new home today.