14 years on from car crash, how gardening got Julie-Ann from Drummuir’s life back on track

Gardening isn’t just a healthy obsession for Julie-Ann Henderson, it also saved her life.

Describing it as the best medicine, the 55-year-old from Drummuir, says it got her through one of the darkest periods of her life.

“I was in a car crash 14 years ago,” says Julie-Ann.

“It was pretty serious.

“It left me with fairly substantial injuries that I had to work really hard to overcome.

“My whole life was being sucked down a black hole.

“But gardening pretty much saved my life.

“It has helped my mental health and physical health.”

In this remarkable story, Julie-Ann, who is a single mum to her 14-year-old daughter Olivia who has Down’s syndrome, opens up about the therapeutic power of horticulture.

A force of nature, Julie-Ann is also on a mission to inspire everyone to discover the joys of gardening and will also launch the North Scotland Garden Show in Turriff this weekend.

So when did Julie-Ann’s gardening obsession begin?

“I was really fortunate that I was brought up on a farm that had a walled garden,” says Julie-Ann.

“I didn’t think it was a big deal as I thought everyone had gardens like that.

“But that was the beginning for me, the seed was planted and I loved gardening.”

‘Gardening is so powerful’

For Julie-Ann, being in the garden was a cathartic feeling like no other.

“It’s hard to describe how gardening makes me feel,” says Julie-Ann.

“But as an example, the other day I was having a bad day.

“I was feeling really stressed so I just shut my laptop and went outside.

“I didn’t do a lot of gardening, I just pulled a few weeds out from some pots and pottered about with some plants.

“My anxiety disappeared.

“Gardening is so powerful and that’s why I like to encourage everyone to give it a go.”

And what started out simply as a hobby for Julie-Ann turned into a road to recovery following a car crash.

“After the car crash I thought I wouldn’t be able to carry on gardening,” says Julie-Ann.

“But everything changed when I saw a little advert for horticultural courses at Moray College.”

Signing up for a horticultural course turned out to be a lifechanging decision for Julie-Ann.

“I learned things about gardening on the course that I had always wanted to know,” says Julie-Ann.

“Biology was my favourite subject at school but back then nobody told me that women could have jobs in biology or horticulture.

“But after going to college I started up my own gardening business.

“Horticulture became my obsession.”

Lifechanging community gardening projects…

As well as starting up her own gardening business, Julie-Ann embarked on a mission to inspire others in the local community to get outside and grow plants and food.

Back in 2021, she launched Room to Grow, a project in Huntly teaching council tenants how to grow vegetables.

“A few years ago, I discovered the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation which said that Huntly was the third most food impoverished town in Aberdeenshire,” says Julie-Ann.

“So I set up Room to Grow where we used council house gardens to grow vegetables for people.

“We developed growing patches and composting areas.”

‘Gardening can be as cheap as chips’

Over the years, Julie-Ann has worked tirelessly in her local community in a bid to show people that gardening can be a powerful force for good.

“Most hobbies are expensive except for gardening which can be as cheap as chips,” says Julie-Ann.

“All you need is a little container and you can grow food and save money.

“Also gardeners love to share plants, cuttings, and seeds.”

North Scotland Garden Show…

Julie-Ann’s positive impact on her local community will be evident this weekend at the North Scotland Garden Show.

The two-day horticulture event at Turriff Showground was the brainchild of Julie-Ann.

“I want young people to see that there’s hundreds of career opportunities in horticulture and forestry,” says Julie-Ann.

“I would like to see everyone get involved in gardening because it’s lifesaving.”

For more information about the North Scotland Garden Show, check out the website nsgardenshow.com

