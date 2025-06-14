14 years on from car crash, how gardening got Julie-Ann from Drummuir’s life back on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

14 years on from car crash, how gardening got Julie-Ann from Drummuir’s life back on track

Julie-Ann Henderson from Drummuir says gardening changed her life. She is now on a mission to help others discover the power of plants and horticulture.

Julie-Ann Henderson is spreading the joy of gardening
Julie-Ann Henderson is spreading the joy of gardening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

Gardening isn’t just a healthy obsession for Julie-Ann Henderson, it also saved her life.

Describing it as the best medicine, the 55-year-old from Drummuir, says it got her through one of the darkest periods of her life.

“I was in a car crash 14 years ago,” says Julie-Ann.

“It was pretty serious.

“It left me with fairly substantial injuries that I had to work really hard to overcome.

“My whole life was being sucked down a black hole.

“But gardening pretty much saved my life.

“It has helped my mental health and physical health.”

Julie-Ann Henderson says gardening is a powerful force for good. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Horticulture hero Julie-Ann says gardening saved her life…

In this remarkable story, Julie-Ann, who is a single mum to her 14-year-old daughter Olivia who has Down’s syndrome, opens up about the therapeutic power of horticulture.

A force of nature, Julie-Ann is also on a mission to inspire everyone to discover the joys of gardening and will also launch the North Scotland Garden Show in Turriff this weekend.

So when did Julie-Ann’s gardening obsession begin?

“I was really fortunate that I was brought up on a farm that had a walled garden,” says Julie-Ann.

“I didn’t think it was a big deal as I thought everyone had gardens like that.

“But that was the beginning for me, the seed was planted and I loved gardening.”

Julie-Ann hopes to see more young people get into gardening. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Gardening is so powerful’

For Julie-Ann, being in the garden was a cathartic feeling like no other.

“It’s hard to describe how gardening makes me feel,” says Julie-Ann.

“But as an example, the other day I was having a bad day.

“I was feeling really stressed so I just shut my laptop and went outside.

“I didn’t do a lot of gardening, I just pulled a few weeds out from some pots and pottered about with some plants.

“My anxiety disappeared.

“Gardening is so powerful and that’s why I like to encourage everyone to give it a go.”

Flower power: Julie-Ann says she has a gardening obsession. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Horticulture hero says gardening gave her hope…

And what started out simply as a hobby for Julie-Ann turned into a road to recovery following a car crash.

“After the car crash I thought I wouldn’t be able to carry on gardening,” says Julie-Ann.

“But everything changed when I saw a little advert for horticultural courses at Moray College.”

Signing up for a horticultural course turned out to be a lifechanging decision for Julie-Ann.

“I learned things about gardening on the course that I had always wanted to know,” says Julie-Ann.

“Biology was my favourite subject at school but back then nobody told me that women could have jobs in biology or horticulture.

“But after going to college I started up my own gardening business.

“Horticulture became my obsession.”

Julie-Ann loves nothing more than being in the garden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Lifechanging community gardening projects…

As well as starting up her own gardening business, Julie-Ann embarked on a mission to inspire others in the local community to get outside and grow plants and food.

Back in 2021, she launched Room to Grow, a project in Huntly teaching council tenants how to grow vegetables.

“A few years ago, I discovered the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation which said that Huntly was the third most food impoverished town in Aberdeenshire,” says Julie-Ann.

“So I set up Room to Grow where we used council house gardens to grow vegetables for people.

“We developed growing patches and composting areas.”

Julie-Ann has been involved in several community gardening projects. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Gardening can be as cheap as chips’

Over the years, Julie-Ann has worked tirelessly in her local community in a bid to show people that gardening can be a powerful force for good.

“Most hobbies are expensive except for gardening which can be as cheap as chips,” says Julie-Ann.

“All you need is a little container and you can grow food and save money.

“Also gardeners love to share plants, cuttings, and seeds.”

Julie-Ann came up with the idea for the North Scotland Garden Show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

North Scotland Garden Show…

Julie-Ann’s positive impact on her local community will be evident this weekend at the North Scotland Garden Show.

The two-day horticulture event at Turriff Showground was the brainchild of Julie-Ann.

“I want young people to see that there’s hundreds of career opportunities in horticulture and forestry,” says Julie-Ann.

“I would like to see everyone get involved in gardening because it’s lifesaving.”

For more information about the North Scotland Garden Show, check out the website nsgardenshow.com

