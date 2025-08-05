Dovecote Cottage: ‘Our £410,000 Bridge of Don family home comes with a bonus house’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dovecote Cottage: ‘Our £410,000 Bridge of Don family home comes with a bonus house’

Steve and Pauline Cromar have lived in the 200-year-old cottage for 25 years - but a dovecote isn't the only added extra.

Dovecote Cottage is on the market for offers over £410,000. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP
Dovecote Cottage is on the market for offers over £410,000. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP
By Sarah Bruce

In the secluded garden of historic Dovecote Cottage, screened by ancient trees, it’s hard to believe you’re in Bridge of Don.

Steve and Pauline Cromar brought up their family here and love the fact it offers the best of city and country in one property.

They’re moving to enjoy their retirement in a different type of property, so Dovecote Cottage is on the market.

A man in a bright pink shirt and jeans with his arm round a woman in a patterned top and jeans outside an old house
Steve and Pauline Cromar outside Dovecote Cottage. Image: Supplied

And for a starting price of £410,000, there is a lot on offer.

Steve’s fondness for classic cars means there is a garage big enough to house four.

But if you don’t need the space for cars, that’s where the bonus house comes into play.

The garage is built to the spec of a home and has planning permission to be turned into one.

As Steve says, converting it would be “a joiner job, not a builder job”.

Steve, 66, a retired chief engineer for an oil firm, and Pauline, 63, who was a care assistant, are looking to downsize.

One of the bedrooms at Dovecote Cottage. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

Steve said: “It’s so quiet here. Taxi drivers and even people in the estate just don’t know it exists. It’s so secluded, behind all the protected trees.

“We’ve got the best of both worlds – we’re in the city, but it’s as if we’re living in the countryside.”

An amazing cottage packed with 200 years of history

Steve and Pauline are proud to have the “full family tree” of Dovecote Cottage – and have added to it themselves for the past quarter century.

The property was originally the gamekeeper’s cottage for the Denmore Estate, owned by the Gordons of the Gordon Highlanders.

And yes, outside the house is a dovecote.

The Cromars did a fair bit of work on Dovecote Cottage themselves.

A wide view of stone-built Dovecote Cottage, with a turret-shaped doocot on the left of the photograph.
Dovecote Cottage is on the market for £410,000. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

One very high-level job they took on themselves was to replace the external white harling with traditional lime pointing.

It sounds like a small job – but the couple enrolled on an official heritage course to learn the skill.

Steve said: “I do many, many jobs around the house and with the cars, but that’s one job that, when I look at it, I think ‘my goodness, we made a fine job there’.”

‘Pauline said I was allowed three Jaguars – but I’ve got four’

One of the things that attracted Steve to Dovecote Cottage was the fact it was a large plot – with room for a big garage.

Steve is a classic car enthusiast and wanted somewhere to house his vehicles.

The couple went the extra mile with the garage, making it suitable to be converted in the future.

A white garage with two brown roller doors, with trees in the foreground
The garage that can become a house. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

At the moment, it houses four Jaguars – but in the future, it has planning permission to house people.

Steve said: “We’ve got planning permission to split the plot and convert the garage to a house.”

The property would need a kitchen, bathroom and insulation, among other things, but the potential is there.

Steve said: “Effectively someone is getting a house and a garage, but will end up with two houses. It’s a bargain for somebody.”

Hidden fireplaces and happy memories of Christmas gatherings

The couple have done lots of work over the years.

They put in a new bathroom and kitchen and, during the work, discovered a Victorian fireplace behind the wall.

A sitting room with white walls and a wooden floor.
The sitting room of Dovecote Cottage. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

That now has pride of place in one of the living rooms (the couple have a living room each – Steve jokes that it’s “the key to a happy marriage”).

There are four bedrooms – two upstairs and two downstairs – and a split-level kitchen and dining room.

A wooden kitchen with a dining table/island in the centre, bright-coloured tiles and a half-glazed door to the outside.
The kitchen of Dovecote Cottage. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

The couple put in Velux windows, converted the existing garage into Pauline’s living room, and, of course, built the new garage.

They also built a barbecue shed in the 0.3-acre garden.

The interior of a yurt-shaped hut with wooden cladding and benches round the edge, all decorated with tinsel and garlands for Christmas.
The BBQ hut decorated for Christmas. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

Steve said: “At Christmas we’d have 18 people in the house. We’d have lunch then everyone would go for a walk and we’d have Christmas pudding out in the barbecue shed.”

Leaving Dovecote Cottage

The Cromars brought up their two children, Chris and Anne, in the cottage.

But they have both flown the nest and Pauline and Steve now have three grandchildren.

They are downsizing to a bungalow near Balmedie – “as you get older, the knees are the first to go”.

Steve thinks the cottage would be good for a young family – “someone who wants to stay here for 25 years”.

A bedroom with a dark wood sleigh bed, mirrored wardrobe and a wallpapered feature wall.
The main bedroom in Dovecote Cottage. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

But he also sees the property attracting those who want to take advantage of an investment.

A bedroom with pale walls and carpet, a large Velux window, and a mirrored wardrobe, yellow sofa and chest of drawers in view.
One of the bedrooms at Dovecote Cottage. Image: Burnett and Reid LLP

He added: “Anyone interested in the existing planning permission may want to convert the garage into a granny flat or keep it as a garage for four classic cars. Or they could keep it as money in the bank.

“It’s a bonus house.”

Dovecote Cottage, Lochside Road, Bridge of Don, is on the market for offers over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 623040 or the Cromars on 07504 908624.

For more information, visit the ASPC website for the Dovecote Cottage particulars.

Conversation