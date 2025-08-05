Dovecote Cottage: ‘Our £410,000 Bridge of Don family home comes with a bonus house’

In the secluded garden of historic Dovecote Cottage, screened by ancient trees, it’s hard to believe you’re in Bridge of Don.

Steve and Pauline Cromar brought up their family here and love the fact it offers the best of city and country in one property.

They’re moving to enjoy their retirement in a different type of property, so Dovecote Cottage is on the market.

And for a starting price of £410,000, there is a lot on offer.

Steve’s fondness for classic cars means there is a garage big enough to house four.

But if you don’t need the space for cars, that’s where the bonus house comes into play.

The garage is built to the spec of a home and has planning permission to be turned into one.

As Steve says, converting it would be “a joiner job, not a builder job”.

Steve, 66, a retired chief engineer for an oil firm, and Pauline, 63, who was a care assistant, are looking to downsize.

Steve said: “It’s so quiet here. Taxi drivers and even people in the estate just don’t know it exists. It’s so secluded, behind all the protected trees.

“We’ve got the best of both worlds – we’re in the city, but it’s as if we’re living in the countryside.”

An amazing cottage packed with 200 years of history

Steve and Pauline are proud to have the “full family tree” of Dovecote Cottage – and have added to it themselves for the past quarter century.

The property was originally the gamekeeper’s cottage for the Denmore Estate, owned by the Gordons of the Gordon Highlanders.

And yes, outside the house is a dovecote.

The Cromars did a fair bit of work on Dovecote Cottage themselves.

One very high-level job they took on themselves was to replace the external white harling with traditional lime pointing.

It sounds like a small job – but the couple enrolled on an official heritage course to learn the skill.

Steve said: “I do many, many jobs around the house and with the cars, but that’s one job that, when I look at it, I think ‘my goodness, we made a fine job there’.”

‘Pauline said I was allowed three Jaguars – but I’ve got four’

One of the things that attracted Steve to Dovecote Cottage was the fact it was a large plot – with room for a big garage.

Steve is a classic car enthusiast and wanted somewhere to house his vehicles.

The couple went the extra mile with the garage, making it suitable to be converted in the future.

At the moment, it houses four Jaguars – but in the future, it has planning permission to house people.

Steve said: “We’ve got planning permission to split the plot and convert the garage to a house.”

The property would need a kitchen, bathroom and insulation, among other things, but the potential is there.

Steve said: “Effectively someone is getting a house and a garage, but will end up with two houses. It’s a bargain for somebody.”

Hidden fireplaces and happy memories of Christmas gatherings

The couple have done lots of work over the years.

They put in a new bathroom and kitchen and, during the work, discovered a Victorian fireplace behind the wall.

That now has pride of place in one of the living rooms (the couple have a living room each – Steve jokes that it’s “the key to a happy marriage”).

There are four bedrooms – two upstairs and two downstairs – and a split-level kitchen and dining room.

The couple put in Velux windows, converted the existing garage into Pauline’s living room, and, of course, built the new garage.

They also built a barbecue shed in the 0.3-acre garden.

Steve said: “At Christmas we’d have 18 people in the house. We’d have lunch then everyone would go for a walk and we’d have Christmas pudding out in the barbecue shed.”

Leaving Dovecote Cottage

The Cromars brought up their two children, Chris and Anne, in the cottage.

But they have both flown the nest and Pauline and Steve now have three grandchildren.

They are downsizing to a bungalow near Balmedie – “as you get older, the knees are the first to go”.

Steve thinks the cottage would be good for a young family – “someone who wants to stay here for 25 years”.

But he also sees the property attracting those who want to take advantage of an investment.

He added: “Anyone interested in the existing planning permission may want to convert the garage into a granny flat or keep it as a garage for four classic cars. Or they could keep it as money in the bank.

“It’s a bonus house.”

Dovecote Cottage, Lochside Road, Bridge of Don, is on the market for offers over £410,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Burnett & Reid LLP on 01224 623040 or the Cromars on 07504 908624.

For more information, visit the ASPC website for the Dovecote Cottage particulars.

