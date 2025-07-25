There’s a simple way to create beautiful outdoor living spaces

If you have a garden, do you enjoy sitting outside relaxing in your own little patch of nature? Our gardens are often our own personal oasis away from the hustle and bustle of life.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

However, it’s fair to say the Scottish weather can conspire to keep us sheltering indoors, missing out on chances to enjoy our gardens due to biting winds or pesky rain showers.

Now there’s a simple solution that lets you enjoy your garden in almost all weather, and that’s an outdoor living space.

Not to be confused with a conservatory, an outdoor living space is a customisable non-insulated garden room with features like retractable roofs, walls and screens. It provides you with a stylish sheltered space that for many, can offer several benefits over a traditional conservatory. Garden rooms are a cost-effective and simple way to create stylish, comfortable, additional living space for the likes of relaxing, entertaining or working out.

Ecosse Garden Rooms is a specialist company based in Moray and serving the whole of Aberdeenshire and Inverness-shire. Not only are the team experts in creating bespoke garden rooms for their clients, but as a local company they understand the challenges posed by weather in the north-east.

Create a beautiful cost-effective living space in your garden

We spoke to Roy van Vessem, director and advisor at Ecosse Garden Rooms to find out why many people in Aberdeenshire are choosing to install a garden room.

Roy explained: “Our outdoor living spaces are very popular in the north of Scotland. In general, the weather isn’t really that bad, but it’s the cold wind and the rain that make it harder to enjoy your garden.

“Our garden rooms create a comfortable space for when nature doesn’t allow you to be in the garden unsheltered. People can shelter from wind and rain and enjoy their garden almost all year round – you can even put a heater in it in winter. It’s an extra space for your outdoor living.”

Unlike a conservatory, a garden room is uninsulated and is installed on decking or paving – both of which Ecosse Garden Rooms can supply for you as part of your garden room package.

No need for planning permission or building warrants

One of the biggest advantages is that in most cases you can add a garden room to your home without requiring planning permission or a building warrant. This makes them a cost-effective and simple way to create a comfortable additional living space for the likes of relaxing, entertaining or working out.

Roy told us more: “I always emphasise to people that it is an outdoor living space, so it is best to use outdoor furniture. However, when we build a project for a client, they are always very impressed by the finished look. It can look like a conservatory – but it isn’t.”

Designed to your needs with multiple options

There is no one-size-fits-all at Ecosse Garden Rooms. In fact, garden rooms can be individually designed to exactly meet your specific needs.

“We have lots of different options we can use,” said Roy. “They can have glass sliding doors or fixed systems, and we also do blinds to provide shade and privacy. There are so many options that allow us to enclose the whole structure an make it very comfortable space.”

Roy added: “We can build systems that don’t require any power, or we can create systems that have electricity in them which can power a louvre roof, led lights, electric blinds and things like that. As long as there is an outdoor socket in the area, we can take care of the rest.

“We always encourage our clients to think about putting electricity in it. You might want to put a lamp in or be able to charge devices, that’s why I often advise people to put a few electrical outdoor sockets in their garden room when they are planning them.”

Advice, design & installation you can trust

Garden rooms are growing in popularity in Aberdeenshire, proving to be a great way to combat the challenges of the weather. As a local company, the team at Ecosse Garden Rooms can help you create your ideal space with none of the stress that comes with dealing with companies remotely.

“Most of our competitors are based down south,” explained Roy. “With them, for example, you are responsible for taking your own measurements. And often with the warranty, although it might even be a five-year warranty (we provide a seven-year total warranty), you need to spot if there is an issue on delivery, after that point it can become a problem to address any issues.

“Being a local company, with us you don’t take any of that responsibility. We’re here in person to help through every stage from your initial plan to installation. We also only do products that are tested on snow loads and wind loads to ensure they can stand up to the Scottish weather. Our prices are very different to the internet suppliers, but so is the quality.”

Could a garden room allow you to make the most of your garden? According to the customers of Ecosse Garden Rooms, the answer is a resounding yes.

“Everybody always says, ‘We should have done this much sooner!’ Our clients really enjoy spending more time outdoors without feeling the cold or rain, and no matter the weather, they can relax in their garden and make the most of the extra space.”

