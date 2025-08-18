Ready, set, refresh: Our top picks of local home improvement specialists

The seasons are changing and the kids are getting ready to go back to school – could now be the perfect time for a home refresh?

If you’re getting ready to get stuck in to a new home improvement project, you must be sure that you’re working with credible traders and businesses who are reliable, affordable and most of all, trustworthy.

Take a look at these local businesses and suppliers who can help with your next home improvement project.

Trusted traders and home improvement businesses in Scotland

Thistle Home Improvements Group

With a strong reputation as a leading independent home improvement specialist, Thistle is celebrating 30 years of transforming homes across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and North-East Scotland. Founded in 1995 with just one installation team replacing doors and windows, Thistle now directly employs over 150 members of staff across the firm’s specialist divisions.

From humble beginnings, (and perhaps best known locally as “Thistle Windows” due to a very catchy radio jingle) the company has grown into Thistle Home Improvements Group, providing high-quality solutions for almost any home improvement requirement. Whether you want to upgrade your windows, doors or roofline, choose a stunning new kitchen or bathroom, build a home extension, or transform your garden with decking and fencing – you’ll find everything under one roof at Thistle!

To find out more, visit the Thistle website or visit the Thistle Home Improvements Showroom on Woodside Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen – open 7 days a week.

NYC Bathrooms

In the heart of Aberdeen, NYC Bathrooms has built a reputation for turning everyday bathrooms into showpieces.

The stylish showroom displays trusted premium brands with options to suit all budgets and tastes. NYC Bathrooms’ design service ensures customers can see how their choices will come together to create their ideal bathroom. “At the moment, current trends are steering away from clinical and sterile bathrooms and more towards natural themes that incorporate botanical tones”, says owner Neil Cunningham: “We do however, encourage customers to visit our showroom as we aim to inspire and bring your dream bathroom to life”.

With the team of experts on hand, NYC Bathrooms can also recommend different options that are tailored to meet your individual needs and desires!

Learn more about NYC Bathrooms and follow NYC Bathrooms on Instagram or follow NYC Bathrooms on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

Kitchen Transformations

If you would like a new kitchen without the huge cost of replacing all of your units then the team from Kitchen Transformation Services has the answer! Their service gives you more than just replacement doors; the fit and finish achieved by their skilled craftsmen leaves your kitchen looking new, fresh and beautiful for years to come. This is the most cost-effective, fast and environmentally friendly way to update your kitchen.

Kitchen Transformations have been in business for a long time – over 25 years – and offers a wide range of services including:

Made-to-measure doors

Over 30 styles available in 60 colours

Replacement handles

Worktops: laminates and stone options

Top brand appliances

Top brand sinks and taps

Pergo vinyl click flooring

Full installation

To design your dream kitchen today call on 01224 647114 or visit the Kitchen Transformation Service’s website today.

SWES

For professional electrical plumbing and heating specialists in Aberdeen and surrounding area, SWES have been running for 19 years. With the darker nights approaching, now is the right time to consider a health check on your home or workplace electrics – so call the experts at SWES!

Today, there are so many safety measures and checks that we undertake in day-to-day life – whether it be an MOT to ensure cars are safe to drive or an annual service on boiler and gas appliances. We even go to the expense of having private health checks on ourselves. However, we often forget to check our homes or workplace, and so SWES team reminds us of the importance of making sure your electrics are checked regularly.

The significant changes, naming but a few, are in the provisions for protection against fire resulting from the electrical installation, a new section to cover energy efficiency and changes to cover heating systems that are embedded.

An electrical Inspection Condition Report or often called a Fixed Wiring Test is normally a relatively painless, affordable and non-invasive procedure to check your home or workplace electrics.

A report will then be created to provide you a compressive description on the wiring condition and where any faults appear, observations are noted and will be coded according to their risk factor.

More commonly now, insurers will ask if these checks have been made and in some cases, this can result in lower premiums and provide peace of mind to home owners and employers.

So this autumn, be safe and give your home an electrical MOT – guarantee peace of mind with the local, professional team at SWES.

Go to the SWES website to find out more.

J&G Collie

Looking to buy a new home? Are you a first-time buyer and need some guidance along the way? James & George Collie and their team of expert solicitors and estate agents are here to help.

Serving the north east for close to 200 years, the team at J&G Collie have helped generations of clients purchase their first home. Buying your first home is an exciting milestone, but they also know how daunting it can be navigating the property market for the first time. The team will be there for you every step of the way, from providing initial advice on affordability to taking care of negotiations and securing the final deal on your home. Whether you have already found your dream home or you’re just about to start house-hunting, the team at J&G Collie encourages you to reach out at any stage so they can give you the best legal advice possible and support you on your first home journey.

Check out the a range of ideal properties for first-time buyers available and learn more today or call 01224 581581.

North East Boiler Sales & Services Ltd

Do you need help with boiler servicing in Aberdeenshire? Perhaps you’re looking for a new Stove for your home?

When you’re looking for the experts in oil-fired boilers and cookers, look no further than North East Boiler Sales & Services Ltd. The company was established back in 1993 and ever since the family-run business has grown in stature – thanks to the professional service that they provide and their attention to our customers’ needs.

All technicians at North East Boilers are fully trained in-house and are qualified in their respective fields. The team are fully Oftec and Hetas registered and are confident that no matter what your requirements may be, you can rest assured that the level of service and attention to detail is second to none.

The technicians have experience in fitting a wide range of boilers, cookers and stove products tailored to your specific needs to ensure that you get the best possible product for your property.

Written estimates can be provided, and prices are set for a maximum of 30 days where possible. To find out more, or to enquire about their services, please don’t hesitate to contact the team today and they’ll be happy to help with your enquiry for all aspects of boiler/cooker servicing and oil tank installation.

Visit online today to learn more about North East Boiler Sales & Services Ltd.