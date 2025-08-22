Final opportunity to call Willowburn home this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final opportunity to call Willowburn home this autumn

Find the perfect place to call home and move in this autumn.

In partnership with Scotia Homes
The exterior of the houses at Willowburn in Tarves, by Scotia Homes.
These final homes are ready to move into now.

In Tarves, one of Aberdeenshire’s most charming villages, a new community is almost complete. Willowburn, by Scotia Homes, a thoughtfully designed development surrounded by rolling countryside, has quickly established itself as a sought-after address.

Now, with only a limited number of three- and four-bedroom homes remaining, this is the last chance for buyers to secure a place in this peaceful and fully landscaped setting.

These final homes are ready to move into now, and starting from just £234,950, they offer the perfect opportunity to settle in before the year draws to a close. Designed with modern living in mind, they combine spacious layouts with bright interiors, premium finishes and energy-efficient features. From integrated appliances to well-planned storage and light-filled family spaces, every detail reflects a focus on comfort and quality, built by an award-winning site manager.

The stylish living-room in one of the Willowburn homes, decorated in fresh, calming tones.
All new homes are made with style in mind.

Incentives that make moving simple

For many buyers, one of the most attractive incentives at Willowburn is up to 105% part exchange, where you could receive up to 5% above market value for your existing house*, which removes the stress of a property chain and makes securing a new home simpler than ever. Scotia offers alternative incentives such as deposit contributions, flooring and turf packages, and Assisted Move which all help to ease the journey into a new home. With so many options available, making the move has never been more straightforward.

Countryside calm with city connections

The appeal of Willowburn is more than just the homes themselves. Its location captures the best of both worlds. Set within tranquil rural surroundings, the development offers a true sense of calm, yet it sits just 30 minutes from Aberdeen.

For commuters, hybrid workers, families or first-time buyers, it strikes an enviable balance between country living and city convenience. In Tarves village, residents will find everyday essentials close to hand, from local shops and cafes to a pharmacy and heritage centre, while nearby Ellon and Inverurie add a wider choice of schools, leisure and retail. Outdoor enthusiasts are also well catered for, with scenic walks, cycle routes and historic landmarks such as Haddo House and Tolquhon Castle all on your doorstep.

A sleek grey and white kitchen at Willowburn.
Create a kitchen space you will truly love.

Energy efficiency is another hallmark of Willowburn. Each home has been carefully designed to help residents save on bills while reducing their environmental footprint. Solar panels, efficient gas boilers, A-rated glazing and smart meters come as standard. On average, properties at Willowburn achieve an impressive 83% energy efficiency rating, delivering real peace of mind for the future.

The development itself has matured into a welcoming, landscaped neighbourhood with a strong sense of community. Visiting the show home is the best way to experience it for yourself. Open Thursday to Monday, 11am to 5pm, at Drumfinnie Rise, Tarves, the show home showcases the thoughtful layouts, modern specifications and finishing touches that make Willowburn such an attractive place to live.

With the development nearing completion, opportunities to secure your home are running out. A handful of three- and four-bedroom homes remain, offering a chance to move into a new, energy-efficient property this autumn, supported by one of the most generous part-exchange schemes available. For those seeking a fresh start in a location that blends rural charm with city connections, finding your dream home at Willowburn is an opportunity not to be missed.

Find out more about Willowburn by Scotia Homes.

