Final opportunity to call Willowburn home this autumn

In Tarves, one of Aberdeenshire’s most charming villages, a new community is almost complete. Willowburn, by Scotia Homes, a thoughtfully designed development surrounded by rolling countryside, has quickly established itself as a sought-after address.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Now, with only a limited number of three- and four-bedroom homes remaining, this is the last chance for buyers to secure a place in this peaceful and fully landscaped setting.

These final homes are ready to move into now, and starting from just £234,950, they offer the perfect opportunity to settle in before the year draws to a close. Designed with modern living in mind, they combine spacious layouts with bright interiors, premium finishes and energy-efficient features. From integrated appliances to well-planned storage and light-filled family spaces, every detail reflects a focus on comfort and quality, built by an award-winning site manager.

Incentives that make moving simple

For many buyers, one of the most attractive incentives at Willowburn is up to 105% part exchange, where you could receive up to 5% above market value for your existing house*, which removes the stress of a property chain and makes securing a new home simpler than ever. Scotia offers alternative incentives such as deposit contributions, flooring and turf packages, and Assisted Move which all help to ease the journey into a new home. With so many options available, making the move has never been more straightforward.

Countryside calm with city connections

The appeal of Willowburn is more than just the homes themselves. Its location captures the best of both worlds. Set within tranquil rural surroundings, the development offers a true sense of calm, yet it sits just 30 minutes from Aberdeen.

For commuters, hybrid workers, families or first-time buyers, it strikes an enviable balance between country living and city convenience. In Tarves village, residents will find everyday essentials close to hand, from local shops and cafes to a pharmacy and heritage centre, while nearby Ellon and Inverurie add a wider choice of schools, leisure and retail. Outdoor enthusiasts are also well catered for, with scenic walks, cycle routes and historic landmarks such as Haddo House and Tolquhon Castle all on your doorstep.

Energy efficiency is another hallmark of Willowburn. Each home has been carefully designed to help residents save on bills while reducing their environmental footprint. Solar panels, efficient gas boilers, A-rated glazing and smart meters come as standard. On average, properties at Willowburn achieve an impressive 83% energy efficiency rating, delivering real peace of mind for the future.

The development itself has matured into a welcoming, landscaped neighbourhood with a strong sense of community. Visiting the show home is the best way to experience it for yourself. Open Thursday to Monday, 11am to 5pm, at Drumfinnie Rise, Tarves, the show home showcases the thoughtful layouts, modern specifications and finishing touches that make Willowburn such an attractive place to live.

With the development nearing completion, opportunities to secure your home are running out. A handful of three- and four-bedroom homes remain, offering a chance to move into a new, energy-efficient property this autumn, supported by one of the most generous part-exchange schemes available. For those seeking a fresh start in a location that blends rural charm with city connections, finding your dream home at Willowburn is an opportunity not to be missed.

Find out more about Willowburn by Scotia Homes.