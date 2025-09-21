‘How we transformed our Kincorth home on a budget’

Who: Megan MacMillan, 30, who works as a civil servant, her husband Aiden, 31, a machinist, and their nine-month-old baby girl Lainey.

What: A charming, two-bedroom end-terraced home.

Where: 5 Laws Drive, Kincorth. Close to the River Dee, Duthie Park and the city centre.

Here Megan shares the blood, sweat and tears of their amazing home renovation…

“Aiden and I both went to school together and are both from Kincorth.

We started dating in 2017 and then decided to rent together in 2018 whilst we saved to buy a property.

In 2019 we got engaged and the main financial priority then became saving for the wedding, but we were adamant we wouldn’t spend our house savings.

As firsttime buyers, we didn’t actually know how to get onto the property ladder.

When someone I worked with mentioned buying a flat and explained the process I realised we had enough saved already to go forward.

‘We’ve loved giving our Kincorth home a makeover’

We knew this house would just be to get on the property ladder and wouldn’t be our forever home, so we decided to stick with what we knew and buy in Kincorth.

Being from the area, we knew the standard layout of the house,s so when I saw this home and its floorplan, I was intrigued.

Once I viewed it, I realised how much better the space was utilised and how nice it would be to host family and friends in the open plan area.

So we purchased our new home in December 2019.

The previous owners had done a lot of the structural work but it was a blank canvas for us to create a cosy home.

‘We transformed our Kincorth home on a budget’

When Covid hit in 2020 we had plenty of time at home to try our hand at DIY jobs.

With the guidance of a few YouTube videos and a helping hand from my brother, Matthew, we gave everything a bash.

For interior inspiration, I saved posts on Instagram and Pinterest.

Because this is not our forever home, we tried to do a lot on a budget.

We did this by doing a lot of work ourselves by upcycling things and picking up decorative pieces from lots of different places.

‘We wanted a cosy cottage feel for our Kincorth home’

We are always drawn to a farmhouse, cosy cottage-style of interiors but that’s not always possible to recreate.

In the kitchen, we added tiles, changed the handles and swapped the sink for a porcelain one.

We also swapped two kitchen cabinets for a rustic shelf from the Sheffield-based company RCC Furniture who also made our dining table, bench and bed.

In terms of interiors, we changed the paint colour and added some prints and decor.

Next up was the living room/dining area.

‘We’ve learned a lot of lessons’

For this room, we wanted to have two designated areas to make use of the space so we had a table made to measure.

We also bought a cabinet from a charity shop and upcycled it using a Farrow & Ball paint called Pigeon.

In the living room we have used Farrow & Ball paint as well as a wall of posters and prints that we have collected whilst on our travels.

In the master bedroom, Aiden laid his first floor.

This house has had a lot of firsts, a lot of lessons learned, and a lot of tools purchased.

‘Decorating the nursery was fun’

With some help from my brother, they added some panelling to the back wall, and I got the job of painting – again using Farrow & Ball.

Most recently, we decorated the second bedroom as it became the nursery for our baby girl.

I searched for so long for the perfect wallpaper but nothing fit my vision so instead I opted for some funky prints and banners that we can take with us when we move.

This was probably the most fun room for us to decorate because it was exciting to create a room for our little one.

Outside, the garden was Aiden’s project.

It was really rundown as the grass was not in a good way and there was a broken shed.

‘Aiden worked wonders in the garden’

After spending the first summer in our house, we realised that where the shed was located was where the sun hits.

So we decided to get the garden fully fenced in and added decking to that back section.

Once this work had been done, Aiden removed all the grass and installed brick and stone borders and laid new grass.

Aiden also took on the driveway as a project.

We had lots of quotes and had booked someone to carry out the work but after months of the job being pushed back Aiden decided to undertake it himself.

‘We pushed ourselves to exhaustion’

He hired the equipment and a skip, took a week off work and got started.

It poured with rain for the entire week and he was pretty soggy the whole time.

But the driveway turned out great, and he is really proud of it.

Our greatest challenge during our renovation was balancing work, life and DIY.

I am not a person who can live in a mess either.

So we would always push ourselves and end up exhausted.

But looking back, we always thought it was worth it when we finished a room.

‘It’s important to be realistic’

A lot of our projects would’ve gone more smoothly if we invested in the proper tools.

That’s a lesson we’ve learnt and will learn from in our next house.

I was quick to make decisions when we first moved in, and when my friends buy now I tell them it’s better to live in the space for a little while and then make decisions.

I ended up going back and changing paint colours and room layouts because I hadn’t got used to this space.

It’s also important to be realistic.

I want things to look nice straight away but in reality that’s not always the case.

Now that we’re looking for our next home, I’m reminding myself that it will be a journey but it will be worth it in the end.”

5 Laws Drive, Kincorth, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £155,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Grant Smith Law Practice on 01224 621620 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

