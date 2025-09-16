‘I’ve loved my New York-style Aberdeen apartment but now it’s time to sell’

Live the American dream in Aberdeen with this chic New York-style apartment.

Oozing style and sophistication, the stunning two-bedroom apartment has been home to company director James Cummings for the past two years.

When he first set eyes on this unique apartment, James says he was blown away.

“What first attracted me to the property was the fact that it’s a very New York-style apartment,” says James, who shares his home with his adorable cockapoo Hamish.

“I also loved the very high ceilings and there was a great feeling of space.”

New York-style apartment with a fascinating history…

Located in the vibrant Midstocket area of the city, the plush apartment has a fascinating history.

“It was originally Mile End Primary School, which incidentally I actually went to,” says James.

“No improvements were needed as the apartment was in a fabulous walk-in condition.”

‘I’ll miss the fabulous views’

After two amazing years, James has put his home on the market as he prepares for an exciting new property venture.

“I have bought a project property in the west end,” says James.

“So I’ll miss the scale of the apartment and the fabulous sea views.

“Thankfully I won’t miss the area too much as I’m not moving far.”

New York-style apartment is sleek and stylish…

With its strikingly beautiful exterior, it’s impossible not to be instantly impressed by this ultra-modern home.

And the good vibes continue inside, where incredible interiors, flowing spaces and high ceilings give this home the “wow” factor.

At the heart of the home is the attractive lounge.

From the high ceilings and the light oak flooring to the tall windows with views, this room makes relaxing a glamorous affair.

Live your best New York life in Aberdeen…

From here, a few steps down lead to the impressive kitchen/dining room.

For those who love to cook, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Perfect for whipping up a storm, the kitchen has an integrated four-ring hob, granite work surfaces, a mixer tap, a combination microwave/oven with a fan-assisted oven below as well as an integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

Whether it’s a romantic meal for two, drinks and nibbles with friends or a roast dinner with all the family, the adjacent dining room is the perfect place to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Interiors with the ‘wow’ factor…

And when you’re ready to relax, the sumptuous master bedroom is a serene sanctuary.

This bright and beautiful double bedroom also has ensuite shower room as well as an impressive triple wardrobe and storage cupboards.

Together with the master suite, there is also another double bedroom, again with a triple wardrobe and a storage cupboard.

Completing this wonderful home is the fantastic main bathroom.

So what else does this apartment offer?

Other key features include light oak flooring in the main living areas, secure entry, stair and lift access, gas central heating and double glazing.

Outside, the property has well-maintained communal gardens as well as two allocated parking spaces and visitors’ parking.

In terms of location, Gordondale Road is situated just off King’s Gate, one of the main arterial routes to the city.

It’s also situated within the catchment area for excellent schools, shops and Westburn Park and Victoria Park are both within walking distance.

‘The location is superb’

Over the last two years, James says he has made the most of the brilliant location.

“The location is also superb as it’s a quick walk to the shops in Rosemount and all the west end bars and restaurants,” says James.

Reflecting on his time in the apartment, James says he’ll miss everything about it.

“I’ve enjoyed the location and the feeling of space in the apartment,” he says.

“It’s also a superbly maintained block with fabulous communal gardens.”

‘My New York-style apartment would suit a variety of buyers’

With its central location and wonderful accommodation, James says the apartment would suit an array of buyers.

“It suits every type of buyer, from the young professional, to a couple, and it’s very appealing to downsizers as it’s very manageable,” he says.

It’s also worth noting that the flooring, blinds, lights and the integrated white goods in the kitchen are included in the sale.

A formal factoring arrangement is in place for the upkeep of the building, developments and landscape gardens.

86 Gordondale Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £265,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon & Company on 01224 623400 or check out the website.

