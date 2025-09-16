‘I’ve loved my New York-style Aberdeen apartment but now it’s time to sell’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ve loved my New York-style Aberdeen apartment but now it’s time to sell’

Company director James Cummings takes us inside his ultra-modern New York-style apartment in Midstocket.

James Cummings has loved every minute of living in his New York-style Aberdeen apartment.
James Cummings has loved every minute of living in his New York-style Aberdeen apartment. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Company
By Rosemary Lowne

Live the American dream in Aberdeen with this chic New York-style apartment.

Oozing style and sophistication, the stunning two-bedroom apartment has been home to company director James Cummings for the past two years.

When he first set eyes on this unique apartment, James says he was blown away.

“What first attracted me to the property was the fact that it’s a very New York-style apartment,” says James, who shares his home with his adorable cockapoo Hamish.

“I also loved the very high ceilings and there was a great feeling of space.”

First impressions are great at 86 Gordondale Road. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
Company director James Cummings and his adorable dog Hamish. Image: James Cummings

New York-style apartment with a fascinating history…

Located in the vibrant Midstocket area of the city, the plush apartment has a fascinating history.

“It was originally Mile End Primary School, which incidentally I actually went to,” says James.

“No improvements were needed as the apartment was in a fabulous walk-in condition.”

The bright living room, with white walls, colourful artwork and patterned furniture.
Check out the funky interiors. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Company
The bright living space with windows showing a view over Midstocket.
This plush property enjoys amazing views. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

‘I’ll miss the fabulous views’

After two amazing years, James has put his home on the market as he prepares for an exciting new property venture.

“I have bought a project property in the west end,” says James.

“So I’ll miss the scale of the apartment and the fabulous sea views.

“Thankfully I won’t miss the area too much as I’m not moving far.”

A large kitchen with glossy white units and a large dining table.
Even the most reluctant of cooks are sure to be inspired by this cool kitchen. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Company
Another view of the kitchen, showing the large dining table.
Every inch of this property has pizzazz. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Company

New York-style apartment is sleek and stylish…

With its strikingly beautiful exterior, it’s impossible not to be instantly impressed by this ultra-modern home.

And the good vibes continue inside, where incredible interiors, flowing spaces and high ceilings give this home the “wow” factor.

At the heart of the home is the attractive lounge.

From the high ceilings and the light oak flooring to the tall windows with views, this room makes relaxing a glamorous affair.

A view from kitchen through to the living space.
This view brings to life the fabulous open-plan layout. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Company
The large living space with high ceilings.
This apartment is brimming with charm and character. Image: Alex Hutcheon & Company

Live your best New York life in Aberdeen…

From here, a few steps down lead to the impressive kitchen/dining room.

For those who love to cook, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Perfect for whipping up a storm, the kitchen has an integrated four-ring hob, granite work surfaces, a mixer tap, a combination microwave/oven with a fan-assisted oven below as well as an integrated fridge/freezer, dishwasher and washing machine.

Whether it’s a romantic meal for two, drinks and nibbles with friends or a roast dinner with all the family, the adjacent dining room is the perfect place to enjoy the fruits of your labour.

A view of the double bedroom.
Bright and beautiful, this bedroom is a serene and stylish sanctuary. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
The double bedroom, showing an in-built wardrobe and cupboards.
As this photo shows, the bedrooms have excellent storage space. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Interiors with the ‘wow’ factor…

And when you’re ready to relax, the sumptuous master bedroom is a serene sanctuary.

This bright and beautiful double bedroom also has ensuite shower room as well as an impressive triple wardrobe and storage cupboards.

Together with the master suite, there is also another double bedroom, again with a triple wardrobe and a storage cupboard.

Completing this wonderful home is the fantastic main bathroom.

A view of the hall, with walls covered in framed prints.
Every inch of this apartment has been designed for modern living. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
A large mirror reflects the kitchen.
James has created a home with heart. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

So what else does this apartment offer?

Other key features include light oak flooring in the main living areas, secure entry, stair and lift access, gas central heating and double glazing.

Outside, the property has well-maintained communal gardens as well as two allocated parking spaces and visitors’ parking.

In terms of location, Gordondale Road is situated just off King’s Gate, one of the main arterial routes to the city.

It’s also situated within the catchment area for excellent schools, shops and Westburn Park and Victoria Park are both within walking distance.

The bathroom.
Even the bathroom is overflowing with style. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
A view of some artwork on the walls.
James has enjoyed everything about his amazing apartment. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

‘The location is superb’

Over the last two years, James says he has made the most of the brilliant location.

“The location is also superb as it’s a quick walk to the shops in Rosemount and all the west end bars and restaurants,” says James.

Reflecting on his time in the apartment, James says he’ll miss everything about it.
“I’ve enjoyed the location and the feeling of space in the apartment,” he says.

“It’s also a superbly maintained block with fabulous communal gardens.”

The communal area, with lift visible.
There’s lift and stair access at the apartment. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co
The parking area at the exterior of the flat.
There’s also plenty of parking outside. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

‘My New York-style apartment would suit a variety of buyers’

With its central location and wonderful accommodation, James says the apartment would suit an array of buyers.

“It suits every type of buyer, from the young professional, to a couple, and it’s very appealing to downsizers as it’s very manageable,” he says.

It’s also worth noting that the flooring, blinds, lights and the integrated white goods in the kitchen are included in the sale.

A formal factoring arrangement is in place for the upkeep of the building, developments and landscape gardens.

86 Gordondale Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £265,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon & Company on 01224 623400 or check out the website.

Have you got an amazing home for sale you would like us to feature?

Simply email rosemary.lowne@pressandjournal.co.uk

Conversation