Swimming pools, cinemas and gyms: 6 dream homes on the market for over £1m in Aberdeen

Prepare to be wowed by these six properties...

By Rosemary Lowne

Whether you’re in the market for a dream home or just fancy some property inspiration, these incredible homes on the market for over £1m in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas are sure to wow…

Greenways, Dalmuinzie Road, Bieldside

The grass is certainly greener at Greenways. Image: Mackinnons

This granite gem of a property boasts four bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms.

One of the stand-out features has to be the orangery which has transformed the dining kitchen into a bright and contemporary living space.

Imagine the parties you could throw in this superb space. Image: Mackinnons

And as if that’s not enough, this superb home also has a gym, a summer house and about 0.33 acres of beautiful garden grounds.

Check out the size of that bedroom. Image: Mackinnons

Offers over £1,050,000 with Mackinnons

60 Rubislaw Den South

Wait until you see the interiors. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Enjoy movie nights from the comfort of your very own home cinema in this plush property.

But the cinema room isn’t the only star attraction, there’s also nine bedrooms, five reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Grab the popcorn. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Perfect for kids, there’s also a chill-out den on the top floor.

Outside, the large garden grounds are ideal for family barbecues.

Relax in style, this attractive lounge is the perfect place to unwind. Image: Alex Hutcheon and Co

Offers around £1,275,000 with Alex Hutcheon and Co

Cruachan, 21 Forest Road

This beautiful home has a fairytale feel to it. Image: Burnett and Reid

Built in 1991, this award-winning home is brimming with charm and character.

Inside, the handsome home boasts six bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms.

Live your best life in this fabulous home. Image: Burnett and Reid

In the spacious garden, there is a small stone bridge, which is believed to date back to the 1700s, when it was used to move livestock around the farm that was on site at the time.

You’ll never get out of bed on the wrong side in this spacious bedroom. Image: Burnett and Reid

Offers over £1,050,000 with Burnett & Reid

The Cedars, 8a Hillhead Road, Bieldside

This bonnie Bieldside home oozes style and sophistication. Image: Stronachs

Nestled within beautifully maintained grounds, this fantastic five-bedroom home is one of a kind.

At the heart of the home is a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining room which leads into a sunroom.

The sunroom of dreams. Image: Stronachs

Equally as impressive is the luxurious sitting room, while the expansive garden grounds offer a serene outdoor sanctuary.

Even the most reluctant cooks are sure to be inspired by this sleek kitchen. Image: Stronachs

Offers over £1,045,000 with Stronachs

Woodburn House, 263c North Deeside Road

Woodburn House has the ‘wow’ factor. Image: Mackinnons

This magnificent Milltimber homes enjoys wonderful views over the Dee Valley.

As well as postcard-perfect views, this outstanding property also has six bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms.

Soak up some Vitamin D from the comfort of the couch in this amazing space. Image: Mackinnons

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven complete with a raised terrace for alfresco dining and access to the Deeside Way.

Whip up a storm in this farmhouse-style kitchen. Image: Mackinnons

Offers over £1,200,000 with Mackinnons

Kimberley, Rubislaw Den North

The mansion features a huge rear extension.
Prepared to be wowed. Image: Wilsone & Duffus

Enjoy a refreshing morning dip before breakfast in this jaw-droppingly beautiful home.

The stuff of property dreams, this extraordinary home not only has its own indoor swimming pool, it also boasts a gym, roof terrace and a separate coach house.

How amazing is the indoor swimming pool. Image: Wilsone and Duffus

Set out over four floors, this incredible home also has seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and seven bathrooms.

Imagine the parties you could have in this stylish space. Image: Wilsone and Duffus

Offers over £2,000,000 with Wilsone and Duffus

Do you have a dream home you would like us to feature?

Simply email rosemary.lowne@pressandjournal.co.uk

