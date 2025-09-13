Swimming pools, cinemas and gyms: 6 dream homes on the market for over £1m in Aberdeen

Whether you’re in the market for a dream home or just fancy some property inspiration, these incredible homes on the market for over £1m in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas are sure to wow…

Greenways, Dalmuinzie Road, Bieldside

This granite gem of a property boasts four bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms.

One of the stand-out features has to be the orangery which has transformed the dining kitchen into a bright and contemporary living space.

And as if that’s not enough, this superb home also has a gym, a summer house and about 0.33 acres of beautiful garden grounds.

Offers over £1,050,000 with Mackinnons

60 Rubislaw Den South

Enjoy movie nights from the comfort of your very own home cinema in this plush property.

But the cinema room isn’t the only star attraction, there’s also nine bedrooms, five reception rooms and three bathrooms.

Perfect for kids, there’s also a chill-out den on the top floor.

Outside, the large garden grounds are ideal for family barbecues.

Offers around £1,275,000 with Alex Hutcheon and Co

Cruachan, 21 Forest Road

Built in 1991, this award-winning home is brimming with charm and character.

Inside, the handsome home boasts six bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms.

In the spacious garden, there is a small stone bridge, which is believed to date back to the 1700s, when it was used to move livestock around the farm that was on site at the time.

Offers over £1,050,000 with Burnett & Reid

The Cedars, 8a Hillhead Road, Bieldside

Nestled within beautifully maintained grounds, this fantastic five-bedroom home is one of a kind.

At the heart of the home is a stunning open-plan kitchen/dining room which leads into a sunroom.

Equally as impressive is the luxurious sitting room, while the expansive garden grounds offer a serene outdoor sanctuary.

Offers over £1,045,000 with Stronachs

Woodburn House, 263c North Deeside Road

This magnificent Milltimber homes enjoys wonderful views over the Dee Valley.

As well as postcard-perfect views, this outstanding property also has six bedrooms, four reception rooms and four bathrooms.

Outside, the garden is a horticultural haven complete with a raised terrace for alfresco dining and access to the Deeside Way.

Offers over £1,200,000 with Mackinnons

Kimberley, Rubislaw Den North

Enjoy a refreshing morning dip before breakfast in this jaw-droppingly beautiful home.

The stuff of property dreams, this extraordinary home not only has its own indoor swimming pool, it also boasts a gym, roof terrace and a separate coach house.

Set out over four floors, this incredible home also has seven bedrooms, four reception rooms and seven bathrooms.

Offers over £2,000,000 with Wilsone and Duffus

Do you have a dream home you would like us to feature?

Simply email rosemary.lowne@pressandjournal.co.uk

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

4 bonny Bridge of Don homes on the market