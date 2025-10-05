‘I’m a perfectionist, it took me years to renovate my Aberdeen home – but it was worth it’

Who: Sales consultant Sara McCraw.

What: A granite semi-detached Aberdeen house which has undergone an amazing transformation, complete with a dramatic staircase and entrance hallway.

Where: On a corner site on Ashley Park Drive in Aberdeen’s West End.

Here Sara explains how she transformed her city home…

“I bought the house in 2019. I saw it on ASPC one Friday after a morning spent viewing rental properties. It was only a few weeks before I was due to move out and had been looking for months.

I viewed it on the Saturday and I’d bought it by the Monday morning.

I had spent the last 15-plus years close to the city centre, living in Union Grove and Gray Street. So I knew I wanted to be within walking distance of shops, cafes and restaurants.

My main focus was on location and having some outdoor space was really important to me as well.

The house had been rented out for a number of years so it felt quite like it needed some TLC.

My three favourite things about it were the location, the low maintenance, the west-facing private garden and the walk-in wardrobe.

‘It felt like it needed some TLC’

Fortunately, the kitchen and bathroom had both been upgraded a few years earlier – but not quite to my taste.

Rather than do a complete overhaul I changed the kitchen worktops and flooring and changed the floor tiles and vanity and WC in the bathroom.

There was a flat roof over the kitchen extension which was reaching the end of its lifespan. While I was replacing that, I took the opportunity to improve the look of the harled exterior walls by covering them with Cedral composite cladding.

I also replaced all UPVC windows, doors, soffits and fascias at the same time.

I had the external work done a few months after moving in. It took about three weeks in total.

The interior took a lot longer, partly because I’m a perfectionist and partly because of covid delaying me getting tradespeople in.

I replaced every single light fitting, light switch, electrical socket and doorknob.

I changed all the flooring and carpets and got Milano traditional-style radiators.

The windows got Plantation shutters and I painted all the woodwork matt black and white (controversial!).

Then I fitted a wood burner and tiled the entrance hallway and laid black composite decking outside.

‘I was looking to create a calm space with a soft colour palette’

I had eight weeks at home during furlough in Covid and used the time to create mood boards and pull ideas together.

That gave me a clear vision of what I had to organise for when restrictions were lifted.

I was looking to create a calm space with a soft colour palette and adding interest with artwork, trinkets and, of course, plants.

During lockdown I arranged an online colour consultation with Farrow & Ball (I believe it was the first one to ever be done!).

So I ended up using Farrow & Ball paint throughout the house.

It’s hard to pick favourites as I like most things in the house. The Charnwood log burner came from Donside Heating Supplies.

I chose a mix of designer and high street furniture. The lighting is Anglepoise, Original BTC, Secto and Herman Miller.

I have a Porada Infinity dining table with Kartell Eros chairs and a Ligne Roset Ruche super king bed.

There are pieces from Annie Mo’s, Habitat as well as MADE and Ikea – and the curved sofa is an Eichholtz dupe from Home Bargains.

The artwork in the house comes from photographer Heather Maslen and Scottish artists John Smyth and Iain Carby.

‘My advice? Don’t get caught up in the moment’

My greatest challenge was probably trying to get tradesmen post lockdown due to the backlog of work they had.

Overall, I’m happy with the results of the renovations. There was one thing I thought, on reflection. Perhaps I should have fitted underfloor heating in the hallway.

I love the peaceful location despite being so close to the city – it feels homely and calm.

If I had any advice for others, I’d say don’t get caught up in the moment. Try not to make any major decisions without thinking things through first.

Create mood boards and take photos when something inspires you – you’ll soon see a theme of what styles you are drawn to.”

