Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Bonnie Ballater home built by the late Queen’s doctor could be yours

Jenny Macmillan and her husband Graham show us inside their hidden gem of a property.

This beautiful Ballater home gets the royal seal of approval
This beautiful Ballater home gets the royal seal of approval. Image: Graham Macmillan
By Rosemary Lowne

Built by the late Queen’s former doctor, this beautiful Ballater home is one of a kind.

Home to retired couple Jenny Macmillan and her husband Graham plus their son Robbie, who is the CEO of the Children of Rwanda charity, the charming four-bedroom family home has a fascinating history.

It was originally built by Jenny’s dad, Dr Peter Crawford, who has some incredible royal connections.

Jenny and Graham Macmillan share the fascinating story behind their beautiful Ballater home. Image: Jenny Macmillan

“My parents, Peter and Margaret Crawford, employed architects to build the house in 1987,” says Jenny.

“It was built to a very high standard as it was going to be a showhouse.

“At the time, my dad was the apothecary to the Queen (the late Queen’s doctor).

“Graham had always dreamed of owning this house when he retired.

“Our kids loved coming to the house to stay with their grandparents and it has a very happy feel to it.”

Check out those incredible views. Image: Graham Macmillan

Beautiful Ballater home gets the royal seal of approval…

After her parents died, Graham and Jenny moved into the property in 2019.

“We renovated the house,” says Jenny.

“The decoration was rather old fashioned as my mother was 90 years old when she died – she had lived there on her own for the last 10 years.

“We also replaced the south-facing double-glazed windows and patio doors, upgraded the heating system, installed room and loft insulation and interior insulation to the exterior walls.

“We also upgraded the roof too.”

Snuggle up in front of the wood-burning stove. Image: Graham Macmillan

‘The house enjoys wonderful views over the River Dee’

Postcard perfect from the outside, the property is brimming with charm and character inside.

Opening up the home is an attractive reception room, which could be used for entertaining guests.

At the heart of the home is the superb lounge where stunning views over Royal Deeside can be enjoyed from the comfort of the sofa.

This room is especially cosy in winter as it has a wood-burning stove, while in the summer the patio doors can be opened up into the garden.

The kitchen is perfect for whipping up delicious family meals. Image: Graham Macmillan

‘Seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living’

For Jenny and Graham, the property has been a fantastic home.

“The house is south facing and has wonderful views over the River Dee and the surrounding hills,” says Jenny.

“The south-facing aspect gives natural light and heat and the patio doors give a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living.”

And for those who love to cook, the bright kitchen/sitting room is sure to whet the appetite.

From excellent storage space and a central island to the array of integrated appliances and patio doors, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Every inch of this wonderful home has bright and beautiful. Image: Graham Macmillan

‘So many special memories in our amazing Ballater home’

Meanwhile, the sitting room is the perfect place for guests to relax as it has a wood-burning stove.

Over the years, the couple say they have enjoyed many special moments in their home.

“We’ve had many memorable parties here, when the large, elegant reception hall really comes into its own,” says Jenny.

“Christmas has always been special here too, and during snowstorms, it is always so cosy in the house with the wood burners, while watching the snow fall silently outside.”

Also impressive is the dining room and the office space, which not only enjoys excellent internet connectivity but also has fantastic views.

Family meals can be savoured in this fantastic dining room. Image: Graham Macmillan

‘It’s so lovely to wake up to the birdsong and beautiful views’

This wonderful home also has four cosy bedrooms including a master bedroom with an ensuite.

Located on the ground floor, the master bedroom also enjoys scenic views and access to a patio area – the perfect spot for morning coffee.

Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom and a utility room.

Upstairs, there are a further three double bedrooms, one of which has its very own balcony.

Also on this floor is a family bathroom and plenty of storage space including access to the loft.

Enjoy your morning coffee with a view. Image: Graham Macmillan

Garden is a serene sanctuary…

Outside, the sunny south-facing gardens are beautifully landscaped with an array of seating areas for alfresco entertaining.

A stone footpath leads down to the duck pond which is home to ducks, coots, frogs, herons, fish and water voles.

The garden also offers apple and plum trees with the fruit cage boasting gooseberry, raspberry and blackberry bushes.

Completing the garden is the greenhouse and garden sheds plus an integral double garage.

Alfresco dining has never been more appealing. Image: Graham Macmillan

End of an era…

Reflecting on their six years at the home, the couple say they will miss everything about their dream home but for health reasons they’re moving.

“We have had so many happy times both with my parents and also when we owned the property,” says Jenny.

“It’s so lovely to wake up to the birdsong and beautiful views.

“We enjoy the wildlife pond, and the south-facing garden which has fruit trees, fruit bushes, and raised beds.

“It’s a few minutes away from the village of Ballater and Craigendarroch Hilton Country Club, and there is a bus that stops at the top of the drive, should you not wish to use a car.

“It has great internet and access to superfast fibreoptic broadband.”

Work from home in style. Image: Graham Macmillan

‘Our Ballater home is ready to move into’

The couple say they will miss their home but are happy in the knowledge that it will bring so much joy to the next owners.

“The location of the property is superb, and the condition of the property scored very highly, on the home report showing that the property is in pristine condition and ready to move into,” says Jenny.

This dream home enjoys amazing gardens. Image: Graham Macmillan

Eleanburn, Bridge Of Gairn, Ballater, is on the market for offers over £449,950.

To arrange a viewing contact Graham on 07554 174132.

Or phone Remax City and Shire on 01224 057300 or check out the website rightmove.co.uk

