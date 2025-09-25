‘Our Newmachar home gave my family freedom – but now I’m ready for a new chapter’

Lynn Jury found her perfect property just outside Newmachar when she came home from living abroad.

The Mill at Straloch might not technically have been her forever home, but 45 years isn’t a bad innings.

Lynn believes the three-bedroomed home over three floors is the perfect place to bring up a family – rural enough for adventures, but within reach of everything you need.

The traditional property, with the recent addition of a living space with “cathedral-style” ceiling, is beautiful throughout.

Lynn said: “The house is too big for me now, and I’m moving on into the next chapter of my life.

“I’ll miss my neighbours, as I’ve known them a long time – and of course the Aberdeenshire countryside, especially now as it’s turning a lovely gold colour.”

From wheat mill to welcoming home

Lynn, a retired classroom assistant, moved back to Aberdeenshire in about 1980. She had been living abroad, but came back to the north-east because of the oil boom.

The Mill is just outside Newmachar village, on the edge of the Straloch estate.

Lynn lives there on her own now, but added: “It was a family home to two sons for 20 years or so prior to that.”

The stone building was originally a small wheat mill – no one had ever lived in it as was a working building.

It was converted by estate owner Major Irvine around 1970.

It’s obvious Lynn has put a lot of thought into decorating this house – fresh, neutral tones give it a continuity and sense of airiness.

As can only really happen in a former mill, access to the property can be gained from any of the three floors.

The house has a modern kitchen, and a relatively newly-added living space which is perfect for entertaining and dining. It leads on to a decked area for al-fresco dining.

There is also a spacious lounge with a recently-fitted wood-burning stove and a set of interior double doors leads through to the family TV room.

‘We have done a lot to the house’

On the lower floor, there is a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and his and her wardrobes.

The Newmachar mill has two further double bedrooms with wardrobes.

Lynn added: “Over the years we have done a lot to the house.

“The first extension was added around 1980 and is the harled section adding two bedrooms, a bathroom and upper living space.

“The second extension, around 2016, added a bigger kitchen and sunroom.”

The outside space is also worth mentioning.

There is parking for several vehicles available along with a garage.

The back garden has a lot of space, is private and has a southerly aspect – pretty much everything you need.

A wealth of family memories

Lynn admits to “quite a few” memorable parties in the Mill over the years.

But it’s clear that memories of family events, gatherings and special moments are the ones that stand out over the years.

The house has plenty of outdoor space and ways to use it, from decking and garden furniture to well-kept gardens.

“The good thing about living here was the amount of freedom my kids had when they were growing up. There is also good access to country and city living.

“Yes, there were quite a few memorable parties over the years, but my main memories are from general family living in the countryside.”

Lynn thinks the main appeal to new buyers lie in the practicalities, but with a dash of romance thrown in.

She said: “It’s the scenery and the quietness – even though it’s not far from amenities, airport and schools. They’re all in good travelling time.”

The Mill, 3 Straloch, Newmachar, is currently under offer at offers over £325,000.

To arrange a viewing visit the McEwan Fraser Legal website or call 0131 524 9797.

