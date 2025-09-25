‘Our Newmachar home gave my family freedom – but now I’m ready for a new chapter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Our Newmachar home gave my family freedom – but now I’m ready for a new chapter’

Retired classroom assistant Lynn Jury has lived in - and been lovingly updating - her former mill home for 45 years.

A former stone-built mill framed by tress and dappled in sunshine.
The Mill at Newmachar. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
By Sarah Bruce

Lynn Jury found her perfect property just outside Newmachar when she came home from living abroad.

The Mill at Straloch might not technically have been her forever home, but 45 years isn’t a bad innings.

Lynn believes the three-bedroomed home over three floors is the perfect place to bring up a family – rural enough for adventures, but within reach of everything you need.

The traditional property, with the recent addition of a living space with “cathedral-style” ceiling, is beautiful throughout.

A head-and-shoulders selfie of Lynn Jury, with blonde hair and wearing a fluorescent green jacket. A large window and a glass vase of flowers are in the background.
Lynn, some flowers, and a hint of the views from her Newmachar mill. Image: Lynn Jury

Lynn said: “The house is too big for me now, and I’m moving on into the next chapter of my life.

“I’ll miss my neighbours, as I’ve known them a long time – and of course the Aberdeenshire countryside, especially now as it’s turning a lovely gold colour.”

From wheat mill to welcoming home

Lynn, a retired classroom assistant, moved back to Aberdeenshire in about 1980. She had been living abroad, but came back to the north-east because of the oil boom.

The Mill is just outside Newmachar village, on the edge of the Straloch estate.

Lynn lives there on her own now, but added: “It was a family home to two sons for 20 years or so prior to that.”

A living room with blonde wood, white walls and pastel colours.
Light wood and pastels are the order of the day in this clean, fresh space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The stone building was originally a small wheat mill – no one had ever lived in it as was a working building.

It was converted by estate owner Major Irvine around 1970.

It’s obvious Lynn has put a lot of thought into decorating this house – fresh, neutral tones give it a continuity and sense of airiness.

As can only really happen in a former mill, access to the property can be gained from any of the three floors.

The house has a modern kitchen, and a relatively newly-added living space which is perfect for entertaining and dining. It leads on to a decked area for al-fresco dining.

A high-ceilinged room painted in white with a light wood table in the centre. The space has several windows.
An airy space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

There is also a spacious lounge with a recently-fitted wood-burning stove and a set of interior double doors leads through to the family TV room.

‘We have done a lot to the house’

On the lower floor, there is a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and his and her wardrobes.

The Newmachar mill has two further double bedrooms with wardrobes.

A white-walled bedroom with double bed and side tables.
One of the bedrooms. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Lynn added: “Over the years we have done a lot to the house.

“The first extension was added around 1980 and is the harled section adding two bedrooms, a bathroom and upper living space.

“The second extension, around 2016, added a bigger kitchen and sunroom.”

The outside space is also worth mentioning.

There is parking for several vehicles available along with a garage.

A view of the stone-built mill with wooden garden furniture
The freedom of the Mill. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The back garden has a lot of space, is private and has a southerly aspect – pretty much everything you need.

A wealth of family memories

Lynn admits to “quite a few” memorable parties in the Mill over the years.

But it’s clear that memories of family events, gatherings and special moments are the ones that stand out over the years.

The house has plenty of outdoor space and ways to use it, from decking and garden furniture to well-kept gardens.

“The good thing about living here was the amount of freedom my kids had when they were growing up. There is also good access to country and city living.

“Yes, there were quite a few memorable parties over the years, but my main memories are from general family living in the countryside.”

A cosy nook, complete with log burner. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Lynn thinks the main appeal to new buyers lie in the practicalities, but with a dash of romance thrown in.

She said: “It’s the scenery and the quietness – even though it’s not far from amenities, airport and schools. They’re all in good travelling time.”

The Mill, 3 Straloch, Newmachar, is currently under offer at offers over £325,000.

To arrange a viewing visit the McEwan Fraser Legal website or call 0131 524 9797.

