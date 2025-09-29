5 hot properties on the market in Aberdeen

Whether you’re looking for an attractive apartment or a forever family home, there’s some absolutely stunning properties up for sale in Aberdeen right now…

8 St. Devenicks Terrace, Cults

It’s impossible not to fall in love with this charming double upper apartment.

Brimming with period pizzazz, this handsome home features panelled doors, ornate ceiling cornicing, cast iron fireplaces and stained glass.

And the traditional features perfectly complement the accommodation on offer which includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, an elegant lounge as well as a large dining kitchen.

Offers over £350,000 with Burnett and Reid

59 Louisville Avenue

Enjoying a sought-after location in the city’s west end, this elegant granite home is one of a kind.

Prepare to be wowed inside as this plush property boasts four bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

And for those who a partial to some alfresco dining, the courtyard style garden is an outdoor sanctuary.

Offers over £470,000 with James and George Collie

4 New Pier Road, Footdee

Nestled in one of city’s most iconic areas, this historic harbour home ticks all the right boxes.

This characterful one bedroom home in the former fishing village features a cosy lounge, a bright and airy kitchen, a bathroom and a rear shared sheltered courtyard.

Offers over £90,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

36 Beaconsfield Place

Traditional yet modern, this exceptional home sure to impress.

Inside, the plush property boasts five fabulous bedrooms, two reception rooms, three bathrooms and an enclosed back garden.

Some of the star features include the dreamy kitchen/dining room, the magnificent master bedroom with dressing area and ensuite and the superb lounge with bay window.

Offers over £550,000 with Alex Hutcheon and Company

Flat 8, 6 Union Row

Live your best life in this sleek and stylish city centre apartment.

Perfect for young professionals or those looking to downsize, this fabulous flat features a fantastic open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen plus a double bedroom and shower room.

Offers over £102,500 with Alex Hutcheon & Company

