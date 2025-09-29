5 hot properties on the market in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

5 hot properties on the market in Aberdeen

Wait until you see inside these amazing homes...

Wait until you see inside some of the best homes on the market right now.
We've rounded up some of the best homes on the market this week.
By Rosemary Lowne

Whether you’re looking for an attractive apartment or a forever family home, there’s some absolutely stunning properties up for sale in Aberdeen right now…

8 St. Devenicks Terrace, Cults

Check out the gorgeous exterior. Image: ASPC

It’s impossible not to fall in love with this charming double upper apartment.

Brimming with period pizzazz, this handsome home features panelled doors, ornate ceiling cornicing, cast iron fireplaces and stained glass.

And the traditional features perfectly complement the accommodation on offer which includes three bedrooms, one bathroom, an elegant lounge as well as a large dining kitchen.

The sleek and stylish kitchen/diner has all the right ingredients. Image: ASPC

Offers over £350,000 with Burnett and Reid

59 Louisville Avenue

This plush property is perfect for growing families. Image: ASPC

Enjoying a sought-after location in the city’s west end, this elegant granite home is one of a kind.

Prepare to be wowed inside as this plush property boasts four bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms.

And for those who a partial to some alfresco dining, the courtyard style garden is an outdoor sanctuary.

Cooking has never been so stylish. Image: ASPC

Offers over £470,000 with James and George Collie

4 New Pier Road, Footdee

This pretty home is postcard perfect. Image: ASPC

Nestled in one of city’s most iconic areas, this historic harbour home ticks all the right boxes.

This characterful one bedroom home in the former fishing village features a cosy lounge, a bright and airy kitchen, a bathroom and a rear shared sheltered courtyard.

Offers over £90,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace

36 Beaconsfield Place

How beautiful is the exterior at 36 Beaconsfield Place. Image: ASPC

Traditional yet modern, this exceptional home sure to impress.

Inside, the plush property boasts five fabulous bedrooms, two reception rooms, three bathrooms and an enclosed back garden.

Some of the star features include the dreamy kitchen/dining room, the magnificent master bedroom with dressing area and ensuite and the superb lounge with bay window.

This stunning home beautifully blends traditional features with modern interiors. Image: ASPC

Offers over £550,000 with Alex Hutcheon and Company

Flat 8, 6 Union Row

First impressions are great at 6 Union Row. Image: ASPC

Live your best life in this sleek and stylish city centre apartment.

Perfect for young professionals or those looking to downsize, this fabulous flat features a fantastic open plan lounge, dining room and kitchen plus a double bedroom and shower room.

Offers over £102,500 with Alex Hutcheon & Company

