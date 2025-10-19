Former Ellon interiors shop owner Debra talks us through her amazing home makeover

Who: Debra Buchanan, who used to own the interiors shop, Willow Cottage in Ellon and who now works for Aberdeenshire Council, her husband Neil, a project manager and their two dogs, Sammy the cavapoo and Frankie the labradoodle plus their cat Esther. The couple’s twin daughters Erin and Gracie have flown the nest.

What: A beautiful four-bedroom, self-contained apartment dating back to 1895.

Where: Abbotshall, 88c Station Road, Ellon – directly across from Ellon Primary School.

Here Debra shares the ups and down of their renovation journey...

“Our previous property, (also featured in P&J), was a detached farmhouse, Hill of Minnes in Udny.

We moved as we wanted to be somewhere closer to local amenities.

And although you would think living in the country would be better for dog walking, we always seemed to have to jump into the car to take the dogs on long walks as our farm track wasn’t very long and led onto quite twisty and busy country roads.

We love Ellon as there are so many nice walks and pet friendly places to go.

So we found this property on ASPC.

‘We fell in love with our Ellon home but it needed a makeover’

It had been for sale for some time and the location was perfect.

The property is a double upper part of a late Victorian house, built around 1895 by the Raeburn family.

Our apartment is the first and top floor of the house comprising of a large kitchen diner, office, sitting room, master bedroom and shower room.

The upper floor has a sitting area, three further bedrooms, a laundry room and another shower room.

As well as this, the property also has its own driveway, garage, garden and entrance.

‘We were daunted by the scope of work involved’

The granddaughter of the family that built the Abbotshall lives nearby and when we moved in she visited us to tell us the history of the house and what it was like growing up here.

It was all very grand with a tennis court, walled garden, orchard and stables.

Upon viewing the property, we were a little bit daunted by the scope of the work involved.

There were a few issues that really left us scratching our heads.

One of the doorways from the upstairs bedrooms led directly onto the top stair which made it a real hazard, and it felt very dark up there.

Rolling up their sleeves for Ellon home makeover…

The kitchen was also very small for the size of the property.

So we moved in just over three years ago and have fully renovated the property.

Nothing had been done for some years so it was a sizeable but rewarding project.

As soon as our offer was accepted on the home, we made an appointment at John Willox Kitchen Design as we wanted a bespoke kitchen and to open the space up for a good dining/family area.

John and his team were great and shortly after we moved in, they started work.

The upstairs bedroom was made slightly smaller to give a safe exit onto the stairs and one of the upstairs walls was taken out to create a sitting area and to open up the landing and provide good natural light.

Some of the other upgrades to the house included putting in a new porch, full double glazing as well as a new boiler and electrics.

We’ve also landscaped the garden, put in new bathrooms and installed new flooring.

The renovation also involved installing a new gas fire, a new kitchen and we also reconfigured the upstairs, created a laundry room and decorated throughout.

In terms of interiors, we love a mixture of traditional and modern.

We also believe in the saying ‘buy once, buy well’.

We live in a very throwaway society so it’s nice to furnish without the worry of interiors looking dated when the next new thing comes into fashion.

‘Paint and fabric form the base of any great scheme’

Our love of colour is key to creating the overall look and quality is important.

We love Little Greene paint colours and finishes so we’ve used the colour ‘Normandy Grey’ in the kitchen/living area and in the hallways too.

We also have some beautiful fabrics from companies like GP & J Baker, Lewis & Wood, Johnstons of Elgin and Mulberry Home.

Paint and fabric form the base of any great scheme.

Owning an interiors shop gave us access to lots of gorgeous homewares and we love buying from auction for really individual pieces.

Dangerous staircases and leaking pipes…

Reflecting on our renovation journey, there have been some really big challenges turning this place around from leaking pipes, old electrics and dangerous staircases.

But the outdoor area was a big one to tackle as it had no defined garden, it was just all overgrown.

Also, there was only space for a small car to park and even then, turning involved driving onto the grass which meant it was like a big muddy pit in the winter.

So we have created seating areas, verges and a low maintenance, tranquil space with parking for at least half a dozen cars.

We’re so pleased with the final look of the house, we love everything about it especially the fabulous big windows and elevated position which give us a stunning outlook onto the mature trees in the front garden.

‘Our Ellon home makeover was worth the hard work’

It almost feels like we live in the countryside but with fantastic amenities on our doorstep.

My advice for anyone undertaking a renovation would be that if you’re looking at properties that are a bit of a project, it’s important to remember that if they haven’t been decorated for decades then they probably need more than just a lick of paint.

For instance, has the boiler been serviced, the electrics been updated or the fabric of the building been maintained?

What else hasn’t been looked at during that time?

Make sure you have a contingency fund for unexpected problems.

Overall, enjoy the experience and reward of making a house your dream home.”

Flat C, 88 Station Road, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £340,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

