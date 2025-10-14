Mark’s emotional farewell to his Royal Deeside home: ‘A place that will always have our hearts’

When it comes to locations, Mark White says there’s nowhere like his beautiful Royal Deeside home.

In fact, the 56-year-old dad-of-two says he’s loved the location and scenery of his home and the surrounding area so much that he’ll return as a visitor.

“Top of the list of what I’ve enjoyed most about living here would need to be the location and scenery,” says Mark, who works as a global risk director for a project management consultancy based in London.

“I’m often known to say to my daughters that it’s a shame we live here because we can’t then come on holiday to such an amazing place.

“We’ve also made great friends in Aboyne as the girls have gone through the primary school and then the academy before they both then went to Dundee and Edinburgh universities.

“It’s a truly remarkable location and one that will always have a special place in all of our hearts.

“I’m not going to be a stranger but will now be able to come here on holiday instead of living here.”

Dream home in Royal Deeside…

So how did Mark end up living in his dream home?

“I moved into the property with my late wife Jackie and our daughters Lauren and Megan in April 2004,” explains Mark.

“We purchased the property off plan as it was a new build house.

“It was built by Mike Forbes, a local craftsman/builder who was building two houses at the time.”

‘Our amazing home enjoys a stunning Royal Deeside location’

Enjoying a postcard perfect location in Birse, about three miles from Aboyne, the property is perfect for those who love the great outdoors as it’s a 15-minute walk either into the hills and forests or down to the River Dee.

Nestled in half-acre of countryside, the detached one-and-a-half-storey house is seriously impressive from the outset.

But the real magic begins inside where an attractive vestibule with storage opens up the home.

From here, the good vibes continue through in the sumptuous sitting room where you can cosy up in front of the woodburning stove.

During the warmer summer months, throw open the patio doors and head outside for some alfresco dining.

Spacious, stylish and surrounded by nature…

Opposite the sitting room, is a very versatile room which could be used as a dining room or a bedroom but is currently used as a stylish home office.

And whether you’re a head chef or more of a sous chef, the delectable dining kitchen is sure to inspire.

From the warm honey-toned cabinetry and the breakfast bar to the modern integrated appliances and the patio doors outside, everything about the dining kitchen is sure to whet the appetite.

Completing the ground floor is a utility room, also with access to the garden, plus a guest bedroom with garden views and a cloakroom.

Stunning family home is Royal Deeside living at its best…

Upstairs, there is a plush principal bedroom with wonderful views and an en-suite shower room.

Also on this floor are three further bedrooms, all of which have built-in wardrobes, as well as the main bathroom.

Outside, there are beautiful garden grounds which are mostly lawn together with a sheltered patio, log store and dog kennel.

And the icing on the cake is a double, detached garage.

‘You have to feel the fear and do it anyway’

After 21 years at the property, Mark says now is the right time for someone else to enjoy it.

“Sadly, my wife died in 2013 when my daughters were 13 and 10,” says Mark.

“Since then, the priority was always to steady the ship and try to make sure that they were able to complete school and then to spread their wings and fly the nest which I am immensely proud to confirm they have now done.

“I’ve also now met someone, Vanessa, who is very special to me, and she was based in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire.

“So we’re hoping to relocate to the Central Belt to be nearer family and friends.

“It just feels right to write a new chapter and to feel the fear and do it anyway and with the support of my daughters and Vanessa, now is the right time to do that.

“I’m excited about the future and all of the opportunities that may lie ahead.”

Mark’s Royal Deeside home is a sanctuary of peace and beauty

Asked who he thinks would suit his home next, Mark thinks it would be perfect for a range of people.

“I think the property could potentially suit both a young family – like we were when we moved in – or indeed could also suit a more mature couple,” says Mark.

“It would suit a couple who have recently retired and looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life perhaps who have a love of the outdoors.

“The local area is renowned for its outdoor pursuits whether fishing on the River Dee (and other local rivers and lochs), mountain/road biking, mountain climbing and rambling and there’s even a very active canoe club in Aboyne.

“There’s also a myriad of other options for those who want to get back to nature and enjoy everything that Deeside has to offer.”

Farleyer, Birse, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for £440,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Savills on 01224 971122 or check out the website savills.com

