The Coo School: Tess and Niall’s forever home near Huntly is their very own grand design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

The Coo School: Tess and Niall’s forever home near Huntly is their very own grand design

The Killoh family has taken on a massive project in an old school house between Huntly and Gartly - where the last residents were cattle.

Tess Killoh in jeans and a striped top with her twin boys and dog, with the Coo Hoose in the background
Tess, Rory and Blair Killoh and Cuillin the cockapoo at the Coo Hoose. Image: The Killoh family
By Sarah Bruce

Who: Sleep consultant Tess Killoh, 39, husband Niall, 36, who works offshore, four-year-old twins Rory and Blair and cockapoo Cuillin.

What: A former schoolhouse known to locals as the Coo School.

Where: The Old Central School, two miles outside Huntly on the way to Gartly in Aberdeenshire.

A general view of the stone built old schoolhouse in the sunshine
The Coo School near Huntly. Image: The Killoh family

Tess shares the story (so far) behind her plans to renovate The Coo School…

“We bought he building and land in October 2021.

We had planned to build our own home in the future but Niall saw this online and we just had to see it.

Both of us have always loved watching home programmes and dreamed of having our own grand design one day. This was more than I could have hoped for.

We lived in Inverurie for the past five years, but we recently sold our house to fund the build and moved to a rental house near Insch.

We chose this house and site for the wonderful outdoor lifestyle it can give our boys and the opportunity to live in such a beautiful home with so much character and history.

It’s a stunning building and we fell in love with it straight away. We love the location and the lifestyle it will give us as a family.

However, it did feel daunting how much work needed done, especially with young kids.

‘It was a long battle to get here’

The couple before us owned the Coo School for 18 years and had planning permission to turn it into a home. They had even started some of the work before stopping.

We had to reapply for planning permission and had a long battle to get to this stage. Unfortunately, due to the risk of flood from the small stream at the back we are not allowed to develop part of the back building.

This was not an issue for the previous owners who had permission to build on this area. The flood risk was quoted the same but due to the words “plus climate change”  it meant we could not build in this area.

We are having to take down part of the back building.

Still some work to be done on the Coo School near Huntly. Image: The Killoh family

Our builders, Coldwells Build, started in September and have done a lot of work already.

We’re hoping it will take around 12 months before we can move in.

Coos and classrooms

It’s a conversion of an old Victorian building called The Old Central School.

The school was designed by Andrew Thomson, head architect to the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, and developed in two stages, both in the 1800s.

Thomson worked on iconic Aberdeenshire buildings such as Ardoe House and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

An interior from the Coo School near Huntly. Image: The Killoh family

It closed as a school in 1962 and for a time after that was home to some cows – hence the locals calling it ‘The Coo School’.

The school was split into a classroom for boys and one for girls. There was also a wall down the middle of the playground at the front to separate the boys and girls.

There are rumours that King Charles passed it many years ago and said what a shame it was to see an old building going to ruin and that he was interested in taking it on.

‘This will be our forever home’

Our architect Robert Lamb has been fantastic.

The builders have made a decent start and Niall built a shed.

We are planning to turn it into our forever family home.

The Coo School. Image: The Killoh family

We’ll add a small entrance hall in keeping with the two parts of the building that stick out, have a double height kitchen and dining area, a larder, family room, study, and five bedrooms.

The whole family loves the grounds, we have 1.5 acres, including a woodland area and a small stream at the back.

We plan to have lots of space for our boys to play, areas for growing fruit and veg, and a seating area beside the river.

A cockapoo in a red harness next to a river
Cockapoo Cuillin in the grounds of the Coo School. Image: The Killoh family

We want to leave the river and woodland areas as they are to be a natural playground for our kids.

Our lovely dog — a cockapoo called Cuillin — absolutely loves the site, the river especially. We have joked over the years we bought it just for him.

Making the home as energy efficient as possible, we will have solar panels, an air source heat pump and under floor heating.

‘We feel so lucky’

We hope to be able to preserve the look of this building, bringing it back to life with as many of the old features as we can.

This is a well known building in the local community and lots of people have many memories about the place.

It feels like a big responsibility to get this right.

We have spent a lot of time at the site over the last four years.

Niall and I feel so lucky to get to turn such a beautiful old building into our family home and to get to bring our boys up in such a wonderful place.

Tess Killoh with twin sons Rory and Blair at the Coo School. Image: The Killoh family

We’re looking forward to being part of the local community so much.

The locals have been so welcoming and there is real excitement and joy from everyone we meet, and on the Coo School pages, that this beautiful old building will finally be restored.”

Follow the Killohs’ renovation journey through their Facebook page and Instagram @thecooschool.

Are you proud of your home renovation? Perhaps you’re starting on a big project like the family transforming the Coo School? We’d love to feature you.

Let us know at pj.features@pressandjournal.co.uk

‘I’m a perfectionist, it took me years to renovate my Aberdeen home – but it was worth it’

‘Our dream £650k Stonehaven house was a home from Canadian home’

Conversation