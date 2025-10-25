The Coo School: Tess and Niall’s forever home near Huntly is their very own grand design

Who: Sleep consultant Tess Killoh, 39, husband Niall, 36, who works offshore, four-year-old twins Rory and Blair and cockapoo Cuillin.

What: A former schoolhouse known to locals as the Coo School.

Where: The Old Central School, two miles outside Huntly on the way to Gartly in Aberdeenshire.

Tess shares the story (so far) behind her plans to renovate The Coo School…

“We bought he building and land in October 2021.

We had planned to build our own home in the future but Niall saw this online and we just had to see it.

Both of us have always loved watching home programmes and dreamed of having our own grand design one day. This was more than I could have hoped for.

We lived in Inverurie for the past five years, but we recently sold our house to fund the build and moved to a rental house near Insch.

We chose this house and site for the wonderful outdoor lifestyle it can give our boys and the opportunity to live in such a beautiful home with so much character and history.

It’s a stunning building and we fell in love with it straight away. We love the location and the lifestyle it will give us as a family.

However, it did feel daunting how much work needed done, especially with young kids.

‘It was a long battle to get here’

The couple before us owned the Coo School for 18 years and had planning permission to turn it into a home. They had even started some of the work before stopping.

We had to reapply for planning permission and had a long battle to get to this stage. Unfortunately, due to the risk of flood from the small stream at the back we are not allowed to develop part of the back building.

This was not an issue for the previous owners who had permission to build on this area. The flood risk was quoted the same but due to the words “plus climate change” it meant we could not build in this area.

We are having to take down part of the back building.

Our builders, Coldwells Build, started in September and have done a lot of work already.

We’re hoping it will take around 12 months before we can move in.

Coos and classrooms

It’s a conversion of an old Victorian building called The Old Central School.

The school was designed by Andrew Thomson, head architect to the Duke of Richmond and Gordon, and developed in two stages, both in the 1800s.

Thomson worked on iconic Aberdeenshire buildings such as Ardoe House and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

It closed as a school in 1962 and for a time after that was home to some cows – hence the locals calling it ‘The Coo School’.

The school was split into a classroom for boys and one for girls. There was also a wall down the middle of the playground at the front to separate the boys and girls.

There are rumours that King Charles passed it many years ago and said what a shame it was to see an old building going to ruin and that he was interested in taking it on.

‘This will be our forever home’

Our architect Robert Lamb has been fantastic.

The builders have made a decent start and Niall built a shed.

We are planning to turn it into our forever family home.

We’ll add a small entrance hall in keeping with the two parts of the building that stick out, have a double height kitchen and dining area, a larder, family room, study, and five bedrooms.

The whole family loves the grounds, we have 1.5 acres, including a woodland area and a small stream at the back.

We plan to have lots of space for our boys to play, areas for growing fruit and veg, and a seating area beside the river.

We want to leave the river and woodland areas as they are to be a natural playground for our kids.

Our lovely dog — a cockapoo called Cuillin — absolutely loves the site, the river especially. We have joked over the years we bought it just for him.

Making the home as energy efficient as possible, we will have solar panels, an air source heat pump and under floor heating.

‘We feel so lucky’

We hope to be able to preserve the look of this building, bringing it back to life with as many of the old features as we can.

This is a well known building in the local community and lots of people have many memories about the place.

It feels like a big responsibility to get this right.

We have spent a lot of time at the site over the last four years.

Niall and I feel so lucky to get to turn such a beautiful old building into our family home and to get to bring our boys up in such a wonderful place.

We’re looking forward to being part of the local community so much.

The locals have been so welcoming and there is real excitement and joy from everyone we meet, and on the Coo School pages, that this beautiful old building will finally be restored.”

Follow the Killohs’ renovation journey through their Facebook page and Instagram @thecooschool.

Are you proud of your home renovation? Perhaps you’re starting on a big project like the family transforming the Coo School? We’d love to feature you.

Let us know at pj.features@pressandjournal.co.uk

‘I’m a perfectionist, it took me years to renovate my Aberdeen home – but it was worth it’

‘Our dream £650k Stonehaven house was a home from Canadian home’