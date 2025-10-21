‘We love our pink Bieldside home — but it’s time another family enjoyed sunny terrace afternoons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Homes & Gardens

‘We love our pink Bieldside home — but it’s time another family enjoyed sunny terrace afternoons’

21 Marchbank Road is a beautiful four-bedroom granite home on the market for offers over £415,000.

By Sarah Bruce
A granite house up on a hill
21 Marchbank Road. Image: James and George Collie LLP

It was the shape of 21 Marchbank Road that attracted its current owners — that and the pink exterior.

Iain and Natasha McIntyre work in the oil industry and the striking Bieldside property gave them the base they needed in the industry’s capital.

It was a much-loved family home for the couple and their children Alexandra and Jake for years.

A family of four - husband and wife, boy and girl, with a multi-coloured van in the background
Iain, Natasha, Jake and Alexandra. Image: The McIntyre family

But now, after a spell of renting the property out to another family, moving for work means it’s time to finally let go.

Iain, 66, said: “Some of our favourite times have been spent sitting on the terrace above the garden on sunny days.”

‘We liked the shape of the house’

Iain and Natasha bought Number 21 in 2002 and lived there on and off for about 15 years.

Latterly, the house was rented out to a family — and now it is empty, ready for new owners.

Iain said: “I liked the shape of the house with its beautiful pink granite walls and large rooms with high ceilings.

“We were also attracted by the sunny, south-facing garden overlooking the old Deeside railway line.

“I believe the house was built in 1898 or thereabouts.”

And the Marchbank Road house has a quirky little secret.

A black-and-white picture of a row of granite houses in Aberdeen facing the railway line
The back-to-front houses facing the railway line in Marchbank Road. Image: The McIntyre family

According to Iain, it was built, unusually, with the front of the house facing the railway line, rather than the road, in honour of Queen Victoria.

Apparently, it was so she wouldn’t have to see the rear of people’s houses as she went by on the train on her way to Balmoral.

Murder mysteries and sunshine

The Marchbank Road house has a light, airy feel with some comfortingly traditional features.

The McIntyres built a conservatory and put down solid French oak floors in the lounge, dining room and family room.

A high-ceilinged lounge with wooden floor, bay window, brown leather sofa and white walls
The lounge, complete with those wooden floors. Image: James and George Collie LLP

Iain said: “I had a passion for mosaics when we bought it so there are few sprinkled on the floors in the kitchen and conservatory and in the bathroom.

“Some of our favourite things about the house are sitting on the terrace above the garden on sunny days, the quiet at night time and going on cycling trips around Deeside.

“We’ve held a few murder mystery evenings in the large family room with the art deco fireplace providing atmospheric flickering light and warmth.”

A view of the staircase at 21 Marchbank Road
An airy view of 21 Marchmont Road. Image: James and George Collie LLP

Iain added: “It’s a traditional granite house which aren’t being built any more.”

The ground floor includes a conservatory, family room, lounge, dining room and a breakfasting kitchen. There is also a cloakroom toilet.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

‘Perfect for a young family again’

The house, which has four public rooms and four bedrooms and a sweeping garden, is on the market at offers over £415,000.

The kitchen has dark oak units and dark worktops. Two large Velux windows offer additional sunlight and a breakfast bar provides space for casual dining.

A family-friendly kitchen. Image: James and George Collie LLP

But who would this Bieldside home suit?

Iain said: “It has lots of well laid out, internal living space with high ceilings.

“The gardens are also well laid out and give direct access to the old Deeside railway for walks or cycling into Aberdeen or westwards to Peterculter.

The Marchbank Road bedroom with wooden floor, white walls and warm woodwork.
One of the bedrooms. Image: James and George Collie LLP Date; Unknown

“I think it would suit a young family with children who like the outdoor life and who would enjoy doing a bit of redecoration.”

Full particulars on the ASPC website. Viewings are by arrangement. Contact James & George Collie on 01224 572777.

Are you selling your amazing home or have you renovated your home? Email us to feature pj.features@pressandjournal.co.uk

Conversation