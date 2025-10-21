‘We love our pink Bieldside home — but it’s time another family enjoyed sunny terrace afternoons’

It was the shape of 21 Marchbank Road that attracted its current owners — that and the pink exterior.

Iain and Natasha McIntyre work in the oil industry and the striking Bieldside property gave them the base they needed in the industry’s capital.

It was a much-loved family home for the couple and their children Alexandra and Jake for years.

But now, after a spell of renting the property out to another family, moving for work means it’s time to finally let go.

Iain, 66, said: “Some of our favourite times have been spent sitting on the terrace above the garden on sunny days.”

‘We liked the shape of the house’

Iain and Natasha bought Number 21 in 2002 and lived there on and off for about 15 years.

Latterly, the house was rented out to a family — and now it is empty, ready for new owners.

Iain said: “I liked the shape of the house with its beautiful pink granite walls and large rooms with high ceilings.

“We were also attracted by the sunny, south-facing garden overlooking the old Deeside railway line.

“I believe the house was built in 1898 or thereabouts.”

And the Marchbank Road house has a quirky little secret.

According to Iain, it was built, unusually, with the front of the house facing the railway line, rather than the road, in honour of Queen Victoria.

Apparently, it was so she wouldn’t have to see the rear of people’s houses as she went by on the train on her way to Balmoral.

Murder mysteries and sunshine

The Marchbank Road house has a light, airy feel with some comfortingly traditional features.

The McIntyres built a conservatory and put down solid French oak floors in the lounge, dining room and family room.

Iain said: “I had a passion for mosaics when we bought it so there are few sprinkled on the floors in the kitchen and conservatory and in the bathroom.

“Some of our favourite things about the house are sitting on the terrace above the garden on sunny days, the quiet at night time and going on cycling trips around Deeside.

“We’ve held a few murder mystery evenings in the large family room with the art deco fireplace providing atmospheric flickering light and warmth.”

Iain added: “It’s a traditional granite house which aren’t being built any more.”

The ground floor includes a conservatory, family room, lounge, dining room and a breakfasting kitchen. There is also a cloakroom toilet.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

‘Perfect for a young family again’

The house, which has four public rooms and four bedrooms and a sweeping garden, is on the market at offers over £415,000.

The kitchen has dark oak units and dark worktops. Two large Velux windows offer additional sunlight and a breakfast bar provides space for casual dining.

But who would this Bieldside home suit?

Iain said: “It has lots of well laid out, internal living space with high ceilings.

“The gardens are also well laid out and give direct access to the old Deeside railway for walks or cycling into Aberdeen or westwards to Peterculter.

“I think it would suit a young family with children who like the outdoor life and who would enjoy doing a bit of redecoration.”

