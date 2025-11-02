How paramedic Emma, 33, transformed her Aberdeen apartment on a budget and with minimal effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How paramedic Emma, 33, transformed her Aberdeen apartment on a budget and with minimal effort

Emma Atkinson tells us how she gave her flat an easy makeover in just a few days.

Emma decorated her Aberdeen flat without spending a fortune
Emma decorated her Aberdeen flat without spending a fortune. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
By Rosemary Lowne

Who: Emma Atkinson, 33, a winch paramedic with the UK Coastguard helicopter rescue service provided by Bristow.

What: self-contained, two-bedroom ground floor apartment.

Where: Urquhart Road, just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen Beach.

Emma Atkinson says her love of outdoor pursuits inspired her home makeover. Image: Emma Atkinson

Here Emma shares the story behind her beautiful apartment… 

I moved from Aviemore to Aberdeen to complete my paramedic degree.

Initially, I rented for a few months before spotting this property for sale online.

It has ‘good bones’ so I knew I could make it my own home with little expense.

When I first visited the apartment, I found the bright, open space of the flat attractive.

Also, the interior and basement storage was essential for all my outdoor kit – surfboards, bikes etc!

Emma’s ground floor apartment has a bungalow feel to it. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Emma says she’ll miss the beautiful cherry blossom tree which she admires every spring from her window. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

Aberdeen apartment is overflowing with surf vibes…

I also knew that in spring, the cherry blossom tree outside the window would be stunning.

Overall, it was the perfect location for me and being able to walk to the beach for a surf, swim or to watch the sunrise has been a privilege.

So it was back in 2022 when I purchased the property and I moved in immediately.

The property is a ground floor apartment which has a semi-detached bungalow style with neighbours on one side.

Designed by William Smith (1874-1877), it forms part of the Old City Hospital listed building.

Emma says it’s incredible what you can do with plants and nice furnishings. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Crisp white walls work wonderfully with vibrant furnishings and plants. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘It only took me a few days to decorate my Aberdeen apartment’

It retains its traditional granite exterior design, with a modern interior of high ceilings and wooden flooring throughout.

Inside, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large open plan kitchen and living space.

It also has a large private basement accessed by an outdoor stone staircase.
When I moved in, the apartment was, and still is, turnkey.

I wanted to add my own touch, so I repainted the kitchen cabinets and added my own soft furnishings and decor.

It only took me a few days to decorate and I also added a handy pulley drying rack to make use of the high ceiling in the hallway — again essential for outdoor kit.

Emma’s love of the sea is reflected in the deep blue kitchen. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
The clever use of plants brings life to this attractive dining area. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘My passion for the great outdoors is reflected in my Aberdeen apartment’

In terms of interiors, I went for a surf vibe.

Being so close to the beach has been really special and I wanted to reflect that and my passion for surfing and the outdoors in my interior design of the flat.

The walls were already painted full white, which I love for its simplicity.

For me, I like to add colour through soft furnishings and prints.

In the kitchen, I painted the cabinets with B&Q’s Antibes emulsion.

Meanwhile, in the bathroom, I added a cool lino from Etsy.

With striking lino from Etsy, there’s never a dull moment in the bathroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
This bright bedroom means you’ll never get out of the wrong side of the bed. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘My Aberdeen apartment feels like a good space to be in’

And being a plant lover I have several large plants that have done very well in the warmth and light of the flat!

Reflecting on my DIY, I honestly didn’t have any challenges – I love how the interior has worked out.

It has been a very simple home for me to make my own.

Looking after my collection of house plants while working away continues to be the hardest maintenance job.

My flat just feels like a good space to be in.

Emma used the high ceilings in the hallway to create a pulley. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace
Soft pinks and plants create a calm atmosphere in this dreamy bedroom. Image: Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace

‘It’s amazing what some nice furnishings can do’

It’s a great base to pursue my adventurous hobbies from, and a beautiful place I can come back to and relax.

My advice to anyone else who is thinking about decorating their home would be that massive redecorating projects are not always needed to create your perfect space.

When I moved in, I was a student and had a budget for creating my own home.

It’s amazing what some nice furnishings can do when they reflect who you are as a person and the things you love.”

150 Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £150,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

And if you’ve renovated your home and would like to feature simply email pj.features@pressandjournal.co.uk

