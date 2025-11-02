How paramedic Emma, 33, transformed her Aberdeen apartment on a budget and with minimal effort

Who: Emma Atkinson, 33, a winch paramedic with the UK Coastguard helicopter rescue service provided by Bristow.

What: self-contained, two-bedroom ground floor apartment.

Where: Urquhart Road, just a stone’s throw away from Aberdeen Beach.

Here Emma shares the story behind her beautiful apartment…

I moved from Aviemore to Aberdeen to complete my paramedic degree.

Initially, I rented for a few months before spotting this property for sale online.

It has ‘good bones’ so I knew I could make it my own home with little expense.

When I first visited the apartment, I found the bright, open space of the flat attractive.

Also, the interior and basement storage was essential for all my outdoor kit – surfboards, bikes etc!

Aberdeen apartment is overflowing with surf vibes…

I also knew that in spring, the cherry blossom tree outside the window would be stunning.

Overall, it was the perfect location for me and being able to walk to the beach for a surf, swim or to watch the sunrise has been a privilege.

So it was back in 2022 when I purchased the property and I moved in immediately.

The property is a ground floor apartment which has a semi-detached bungalow style with neighbours on one side.

Designed by William Smith (1874-1877), it forms part of the Old City Hospital listed building.

‘It only took me a few days to decorate my Aberdeen apartment’

It retains its traditional granite exterior design, with a modern interior of high ceilings and wooden flooring throughout.

Inside, there are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a large open plan kitchen and living space.

It also has a large private basement accessed by an outdoor stone staircase.

When I moved in, the apartment was, and still is, turnkey.

I wanted to add my own touch, so I repainted the kitchen cabinets and added my own soft furnishings and decor.

It only took me a few days to decorate and I also added a handy pulley drying rack to make use of the high ceiling in the hallway — again essential for outdoor kit.

‘My passion for the great outdoors is reflected in my Aberdeen apartment’

In terms of interiors, I went for a surf vibe.

Being so close to the beach has been really special and I wanted to reflect that and my passion for surfing and the outdoors in my interior design of the flat.

The walls were already painted full white, which I love for its simplicity.

For me, I like to add colour through soft furnishings and prints.

In the kitchen, I painted the cabinets with B&Q’s Antibes emulsion.

Meanwhile, in the bathroom, I added a cool lino from Etsy.

‘My Aberdeen apartment feels like a good space to be in’

And being a plant lover I have several large plants that have done very well in the warmth and light of the flat!

Reflecting on my DIY, I honestly didn’t have any challenges – I love how the interior has worked out.

It has been a very simple home for me to make my own.

Looking after my collection of house plants while working away continues to be the hardest maintenance job.

My flat just feels like a good space to be in.

‘It’s amazing what some nice furnishings can do’

It’s a great base to pursue my adventurous hobbies from, and a beautiful place I can come back to and relax.

My advice to anyone else who is thinking about decorating their home would be that massive redecorating projects are not always needed to create your perfect space.

When I moved in, I was a student and had a budget for creating my own home.

It’s amazing what some nice furnishings can do when they reflect who you are as a person and the things you love.”

150 Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £150,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace on 01224 564636 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

