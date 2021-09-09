Commercial property: Elvie Framing poised to join Aberdeen’s west end traders

Four retail premises Knight Property Group owns on Chapel Street in Aberdeen are now all let after picture-framing business Elvie Framing signed a five-year deal.

Dundee-based Elvie will open its new shop in the Granite City, at 13 Chapel Street, this autumn.

We felt the time was right to expand the business. Aberdeen was the obvious choice.” Lee Whye, Elvie Framing.

The other three Knight properties are let to Ironstone, Arch & Main and Almondine.

Elvie’s store will initially employ about three people offering printing and framing services for a wide range of projects.

Business owner Lee Whyte said he was looking forward to Elvie, which currently has only one shop, expanding to Aberdeen.

He added: “We’ve been the best-kept secret behind much of the UK’s framing business for a number of years.

“Many of the pictures and frames on office walls and homes started life within our Dundee factory.

“We felt the time was right to expand the business and share that story beyond our Dundee roots with an additional retail unit – Aberdeen was the obvious choice.

“Chapel Street is a great base to enable us to grow in the Granite City, and we aim to open the store this autumn with a new range we’ve been working on.”

‘A fantastic boost’

Knight founder and chairman James Barrack said: “Securing the final tenant for this retail development is a fantastic boost for the retail offering in the city centre and in particular the west end.

“We were committed to providing the quality retail units our customers wanted and wish each tenant every success as the city centre begins to open up again.”

The west end boasts a wide range of retail outlets and restaurants, as well as office occupiers including PwC, Harbour Energy, Neo Energy, Barclays and Grant Thornton.

Elvie’s new neighbours will also include Tiger Lily Clothing, Pure Man, Foodstory, Bellino Shoes, Hamish Munro and Grape & Grain, as well as a Holiday Inn Express.

Energy giant moving into the neighbourhood too

Last week, energy giant Shell announced it was moving into the west end of the city centre – bringing up to 1,000 more workers into that part of Aberdeen.

Property firm FG Burnett acted for Knight in securing Elvie’s lease.

Daniel Mitchell, graduate surveyor, FG Burnett said: “This development has generated a good level of interest, with tenants being attracted by the quality of the space, as well as the excellent location, which offers access to a high percentage of the city centre footfall.”

Inspection services firm Inspectahire makes its new home in Aberdeenshire

Boom times for office managers as firms move to adapt the workplace