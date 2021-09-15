Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Tips for house-hunters: What to ask early on to save time and money

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 15, 2021, 11:45 am
Asking the right questions of your estate agent when considering a property can save time and money.
Asking the right questions early on in the quest for your dream home can save you time and money, say property experts.

It’s essential to know exactly what you will be getting before you buy, and having all the relevant information can help avoid costly surprises further down the line.

It’s important to keep a cool head, as it’s easy to get carried away once you have your heart set on a particular home and have already mentally moved in.

This can be especially difficult if there is a lot of interest in the property and the market is strong, such as now as we come into autumn.

Chris Comfort, property partner at Aberdein Considine, told the P&J this week: “Since the initial easing of restrictions last summer, the property market has been extremely buoyant, with demand growing significantly over the last few months.

Chris Comfort, property partner at Aberdein Considine, said there’s lots to take into consideration when buying.

“With demand rising, especially for family homes, and properties selling very quickly, this has led to rising prices, not least in the north-east.

“In the second quarter of this year average prices in the region jumped by 1.4%, which followed a 5.4% rise in the first quarter.

“The level of demand has provided a genuine boost for sellers and we’re continuing to see a strong sales market in 2021.

“With restrictions having been relaxed further and some normality returning, we’d encourage anyone thinking of selling to explore the market.”

Getting a feel for your ideal home

Chris understands that there are lots of issues to take into consideration when looking for a new home.

“We’ve all got an idea of what a dream home looks like, but ultimately there will be a number of factors which will influence your decision such as location, local schools, transport networks, outdoor space, and increasingly, room for home working,” he said.

“If you’re looking at a rural location, then internet speed is definitely worth examining, particularly if working from home.

The property market is buoyant as we come into autumn.

“Other practical areas would be the age of the bathroom, kitchen, boiler and windows, which all need to be upgraded from time to time.

“Research could be your biggest friend, and whilst you can view in person, you can also use Aberdein Considine’s virtual tours to try and identify what’s best for you.

“Costs will of course be a high priority, but it’s always wise to get some professional advice right at the start, whether that’s from your local estate agent, seeing an independent mortgage broker, but preferably both.”

Top tips for home hunting:

The mortgage experts at onlinemortgageadvisor.co.uk also have these suggestions about questions buyers could ask when viewing a property:

  1. How long has the property been on the market? If it’s been a while, don’t be afraid to ask the agent why they think it is not selling.
  2. When do the sellers want to move out? Getting stuck in a chain can drag out the process.
  3. Is the property listed? This could limit any changes you may want to make.
  4. How much does it cost to run the property? Finding out council tax bands, utility costs and the general running costs will help you budget properly.
  5. To help determine if this is really where you want to be don’t be shy to ask questions such as: What are the neighbours like? What are the schools like? Is this a safe area to be in? How good are the transport links?

