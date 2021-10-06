Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Industrial is the most wanted style as UK spends £55bn on home renovations

By Jacqueline Wake Young
October 6, 2021, 11:45 am
Exposed brick and flooring are features of the industrial style reminiscent of a New York loft.
As a nation stuck indoors for much of the past 18 months, it’s no surprise that our attention has turned to changing our surroundings.

Homeworking and lockdowns have made us re-evaluate our properties, and research by mortgage comparison site money.co.uk has revealed that UK homeowners spent £55 billion on renovating and redecorating since March 2020 to August this year.

So with an average spend of £4,035.70 per household on home renovations, what’s the most desired home decor style many of us are spending small fortunes trying to achieve?

Industrial-style work cubby under the stairs.

Creating industrial interiors

The answer is the industrial theme, according to consumer spending experts at money.co.uk who analysed internet searches to find out more about the most wanted interior design styles that inspire how we decorate.

The money.co.uk Designer Desire report said: “Choosing the interior style that best suits yourself and your home can be difficult and shouldn’t be rushed.

Metal furniture and rough textures achieve the desired look for a home working area.

“Not only will the theme you eventually decide on set the tone and aesthetic of your home for years to come, it could also mean a substantial financial investment on your part to ensure each element is precisely what you want.

“It’s perhaps no wonder then that interior lovers spend such a long time perusing Pinterest boards while deliberating over the best styles, trends, patterns and colour themes.

Looking to revamp your home?

“If you’re currently struggling for interior inspiration on a home revamp, our analysis of Pinterest data indicates the most lusted after interior design style is industrial, with 683,480 boards exclusively dedicated to this popular theme.

“Bare brick, rough textures and solid structures sum up the ethos of the industrial look. The style aims to celebrate the modernist eye for efficiency and functionality by transforming beams, columns, pipes, ducts and flanges into the working parts of a building.

UK households spent an average of £4,035.70 on home renovations in the months following lockdown.

“The second and third most commonly pinned themes were found to be modern and modern farmhouse, with 478,608 and 420,232 boards respectively.

“These preferences amongst Pinterest users seem to indicate that clean lines, geometric form and clear open spaces are what homeowners are looking for when putting their own stamp on a property.

“Modern design and decor celebrates the fusion of natural materials, neutral or earthy tones, and monochromatic colours that promote functionality as well as beauty.

An industrial-inspired bathroom is pared down with exposed concrete and metal fixings.

“Unsurprisingly, pins showcasing the modern design style prove to be the most popular among those redecorating their kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms, arguably the busiest spaces in a 21st Century household.”

Standing the test of time

Commenting on the findings, Sam Hood, chief creative officer at homeware and furniture site Amara, said that while trends come and go, “certain key styles of interior design endure the test of time, such as industrial”.

“Bare brick, rough textures and solid structures are synonymous with this sought after, relaxed and effortless NYC loft look. Mix and pair unexpected materials, shapes and finishes together but stay restrained so things are harmonious.”

Sam said that the modern farmhouse or country look epitomises simple living and a love of the great outdoors.

“On its surface, it’s all roaring fireplaces, mismatched hand-me-down furniture and a love of chintz. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find that this decor is so much more. An eclectic mix of well-used and well-loved pieces, familiar textures and plenty of functional-not-fussy style.”

