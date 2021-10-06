Industrial is the most wanted style as UK spends £55bn on home renovations

As a nation stuck indoors for much of the past 18 months, it’s no surprise that our attention has turned to changing our surroundings.

Homeworking and lockdowns have made us re-evaluate our properties, and research by mortgage comparison site money.co.uk has revealed that UK homeowners spent £55 billion on renovating and redecorating since March 2020 to August this year.

So with an average spend of £4,035.70 per household on home renovations, what’s the most desired home decor style many of us are spending small fortunes trying to achieve?

Creating industrial interiors

The answer is the industrial theme, according to consumer spending experts at money.co.uk who analysed internet searches to find out more about the most wanted interior design styles that inspire how we decorate.

The money.co.uk Designer Desire report said: “Choosing the interior style that best suits yourself and your home can be difficult and shouldn’t be rushed.

“Not only will the theme you eventually decide on set the tone and aesthetic of your home for years to come, it could also mean a substantial financial investment on your part to ensure each element is precisely what you want.

“It’s perhaps no wonder then that interior lovers spend such a long time perusing Pinterest boards while deliberating over the best styles, trends, patterns and colour themes.

Looking to revamp your home?

“If you’re currently struggling for interior inspiration on a home revamp, our analysis of Pinterest data indicates the most lusted after interior design style is industrial, with 683,480 boards exclusively dedicated to this popular theme.

“Bare brick, rough textures and solid structures sum up the ethos of the industrial look. The style aims to celebrate the modernist eye for efficiency and functionality by transforming beams, columns, pipes, ducts and flanges into the working parts of a building.

“The second and third most commonly pinned themes were found to be modern and modern farmhouse, with 478,608 and 420,232 boards respectively.

“These preferences amongst Pinterest users seem to indicate that clean lines, geometric form and clear open spaces are what homeowners are looking for when putting their own stamp on a property.

“Modern design and decor celebrates the fusion of natural materials, neutral or earthy tones, and monochromatic colours that promote functionality as well as beauty.

“Unsurprisingly, pins showcasing the modern design style prove to be the most popular among those redecorating their kitchens, living rooms and dining rooms, arguably the busiest spaces in a 21st Century household.”

Standing the test of time

Commenting on the findings, Sam Hood, chief creative officer at homeware and furniture site Amara, said that while trends come and go, “certain key styles of interior design endure the test of time, such as industrial”.

“Bare brick, rough textures and solid structures are synonymous with this sought after, relaxed and effortless NYC loft look. Mix and pair unexpected materials, shapes and finishes together but stay restrained so things are harmonious.”

Sam said that the modern farmhouse or country look epitomises simple living and a love of the great outdoors.

“On its surface, it’s all roaring fireplaces, mismatched hand-me-down furniture and a love of chintz. Dig a little deeper and you’ll find that this decor is so much more. An eclectic mix of well-used and well-loved pieces, familiar textures and plenty of functional-not-fussy style.”