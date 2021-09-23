Banff financial advisers open new office in Banchory

A firm of independent financial advisers based in Banff has added a second office, opening a branch in Banchory.

Structured Financial Planning (SFP) celebrated the event by agreeing to a sponsorship deal with Olympic skier Alex Tilley.

The company manages more than £90 million of pensions and investments for personal and business clients throughout the north-east.

It said it opened the second office to allow it to better serve its growing clientele in the Royal Deeside and Aberdeen areas following the return of face-to-face meetings.

Five-strong team

The new branch, taking the firm’s headcount from three to five, is led by investment manager Neil Stewart and financial adviser Richard Evans, the firm’s founder and owner.

They decided to sponsor Tilley after learning she was from nearby Torphins.

“I am a keen skier, as are a number of our clients,” Mr Evans said, adding: “As Alex is based in Torphins, with that connection and our plans to open in Banchory I was keen to explore if we could help her in some way.”

The sponsorship deal, which is for an initial one-year term, will help fund Tilley’s general expenses, which have increased due additional Covid restrictions and testing requirements.

A member of the British World Cup Squad for six years, Tilley (27) competes mainly in giant slalom and parallel ski events.

She has competed in the world championships in the US (2015), Switzerland (2017), Sweden (2019) and Italy (2021), as well as the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018.

Having passed all the selection criteria, she is on track to be selected for the 2022 Games in Beijing.

She said: “I’m always delighted to be able to create partnerships with new sponsors and I’m so excited to be able to represent Structured Financial Planning this year.

“With the new office opening in Banchory, it’s a real pleasure to have a local sponsor and to represent the community.”

‘Hugely grateful’

She added: “Alpine skiing isn’t a very mainstream sport in the UK and so we athletes have to rely heavily on private sponsors in order to continue doing what we love, so I’m hugely grateful for the help and support.”

Founded in 2004, SFP has recently moved to new offices in Banff and is one of the first tenants to take up residence in the Lyon’s Den, the town’s new business hub developed by Property Partners.

After lying empty for several years, the former ironmongers has been brought back to life as part of the ongoing regeneration of the town.

The building has been redeveloped as a workspace, featuring private offices, co-working areas, meeting and training spaces, as well as a business lounge.

It was bought and then transformed by Neil McLeod, managing director of local business Property Partners.

The property has joined the likes of Banff Vinery and Bridge Street as part of the redevelopment of the area.

Paul Florence Mortgage Services also calls Lyon’s Den home.