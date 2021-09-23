Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Scotland business

Commercial property: Colliers reports an improved picture – but calls for ‘clarity’ on office return

By Keith Findlay
September 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2021, 11:51 am
Patrick Ford, director, national capital markets at Colliers .
Patrick Ford, director, national capital markets at Colliers .

Investment into the Scottish commercial property market is seeing an uplift as the return to the office gets under way in earnest, according to Colliers.

The property firm said several deals had seen a “bidding war” take place.

Office properties that meet the changing nature of working patterns are attracting the most interest, it added.

These offer increased collaboration space, a flexible approach to desk layout and ample cycling, showering and parking facilities.

ESG and sustainability under scrutiny

Colliers said the ESG (environment, social and governance) and sustainability credentials of assets – those that target net-zero emissions, with low-density levels and that have potential for mixed-use – were under “considerable scrutiny” and “proving most popular”.

The firm pointed to the recent bidding war around its purchase last month of the Aurora building on Bothwell Street, Glasgow, from M&G, for European fund manager Forma Real Estate, as a sign of the long-term demand for offices.

The fully-let prime city centre property, originally built in 2006, covers around 174,000sq ft and is Forma’s first UK acquisition.

‘Attractive proposition’

As Scotland continues to navigate out of the pandemic, the successful vaccination programme has provided an “attractive proposition” for overseas investors who are encouraged by a return to near normality, Colliers said.

The firm highlighted a pick-up in inquiries from mainland Europe, the US and the Far East, in particular, as travel restrictions ease.

Meanwhile, Colliers called for “more clarity” from the Scottish Government to help businesses get staff back to the office in a “safe and consistent” way.

Investors are looking for office space that will encourage workers to return by offering them a flexible, attractive and safe environment.”

Patrick Ford, director, national capital markets, Colliers, added: “I would like to see our first minister being more prescriptive around a plan for getting people back to the office and working with businesses to make this as smooth a transition as we all adapt to the ‘new norm’.”

“Many corporates, such as financial services providers, have reaffirmed their commitment to the office.

Is Dolly’s 9 to 5 office routine a thing of the past?

‘Perfect storm approaching’ for industrial market as online shopping drives up demand for space

“Office space remains essential for many sectors, in particular those that are highly regulated with specific security needs.

“Much-needed clarity would allow for quicker decisions from both tenants and investors.

“There can’t be a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. Investors are looking for office space that will encourage workers to return by offering them a flexible, attractive and safe environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal