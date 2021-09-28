Catch of the day: £1m Highland haven with fishing rights

From fishing on the River Evelix and golfing at Royal Dornoch to wine tasting under the stars and alfresco dining overlooking the countryside – this is the relaxing lifestyle you could be leading at Evelix Farmhouse.

Set within 11 acres of beautiful grounds on the banks of the River Evelix – with salmon and trout fishing rights – this five-bedroom country house near Dornoch enjoys some of the finest, tranquil scenery imaginable.

Five bedrooms and three en suites

Bringing the countryside in, this bucolic beauty enjoys three levels of spectacular views.

The views are complemented by modern yet traditional period features including three en suite bathrooms, a conservatory, extended kitchen and a large sitting room.

From the moment they first set eyes on the charming Highland haven, Matt and Denise McBride knew they had found the home of their dreams and put an offer in on the same day.

“The beautiful location with attractive amenities of land and fishing on the River Evelix really appealed to us” said Denise.

“We also liked the fact that the house is close to Dornoch but is still private and it also had the potential for us to improve it to suit our lifestyle.”

11 acres of grounds

After 20 blissful years, the couple have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market as they prepare to downsize with their adorable dog Pablo in tow.

“We have greatly enjoyed living in such a great location with its great views and natural environment,” said Denise.

“I love the garden, Matt loves catching salmon and both of us love our golf at Royal Dornoch.

“It’s also a great pleasure to sit with a glass of wine outside in the garden on a summer’s evening enjoying the peace and quiet.

“We even installed an arbour seat last year which catches the last of the sun – we call it the G&T seat.”

18th Century history

Dating back to the 18th Century, the home’s rich history is brought to life by the plethora of period features such as high ceilings and fine cornicing, spacious rooms and original fireplaces.

“We bought the house from Mrs Joyce Everett whose family had farmed from the house for many years, before her husband passed away and the majority of the farm land was sold,” said Denise.

“Fortunately for us they kept 11 acres and the fishing rights on the River Evelix, which is great as Matt is a very keen fisherman.

“Our deeds show the house was purchased from Sutherland Estates in 1926 by a William Sutherland- a ship’s captain.

“The original house is thought to date from the mid-1700s.

“It might be earlier since it is situated adjacent to the former old Regality Courthouse which was built around 1600.”

Public rooms

After taking in the stunning countryside views, the “wow” factor continues inside the property where every inch of the home has been thoughtfully designed.

Setting the scene is the broad reception hall and the large formal drawing room where cosy nights in can be enjoyed in front of the crackling open fireplace.

Equally as impressive is the spacious family room with wood-burning stove and bespoke recessed storage area.

Chic country kitchen

Also on the ground floor is a large dining room, central breakfast kitchen plus a utility room with a door to the garden.

Over the years, Matt and Denise have put their own stamp on the property while retaining its period features.

“As well as reconfiguring the existing house we added another gable to the house which effectively doubled the size of the property,” said Denise.

“We blended the extension to fit seamlessly to the original property and kept the bedrooms to five but added three more en suite bathrooms as well as creating a large sitting room and extended kitchen and utility room.

“In addition, we also added a conservatory off the kitchen which we use all year round due to the wood-burning stove.”

Five bedrooms

On the first floor, there is a large principal bedroom with steps to a fitted dressing room and a very spacious en suite bathroom.

There are also two en suite double bedrooms, two further double bedrooms, both with built-in storage, and a modern family shower room.

A separate staircase leads to a large study, a store room and access to a spacious loft.

Alfresco dining

Outside, the property is accessed via a private road and driveway where there is a large turning circle with parking and access to the detached double garage.

The garden grounds extend to 11 acres including a vegetable garden, greenhouse, pond as well as seating areas and a large terrace, ideal for entertaining and alfresco dining.

Fishing

Located on the banks of the River Evelix, the house also includes around 900m of single bank salmon and trout fishing.

Asked who they think the property will appeal to next, Denise said: “Our property would suit lots of people really.”

“Perhaps a family who have teenagers who need their own space, or people who want a country house suitable for entertaining and overnight stays for guests.

“It would also suit people who like living in beautiful countryside or particularly someone who would appreciate the salmon and trout fishing.

“Plus anyone who wants to play golf at one of the world’s top courses, Royal Dornoch.”

To book a viewing

Evelix Farmhouse, Dornoch, is on the market for offers over £1 million.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt & Parker Inverness on 01463 723595.