Stewart Milne Homes opens showhome at Leathan Green in Portlethen

Stewart Milne Homes has opened its doors to a new showhome at Leathan Green in Portlethen.

The sought-after new community features a range of three and four-bedroom properties and the Balfron showhome provides an insight into how life could be in a home from the family-owned housebuilder.

The four-bedroom home – priced from £274,950 – is from a range of properties “designed for the way we live today” with flexible, adaptable space and Stewart Milne Homes said there is high demand for the properties.

The ground floor combines luxury with practicality with a formal lounge to the front of the home while an open-plan kitchen and dining area opens on to the enclosed rear garden and patio through double French doors.

The rear of the home also features a WC as well as a practical utility room which provides access to both the garden and the kitchen.

The integral single garage can also be accessed from the hallway which provides the option to fully utilise the space to suit the needs of the new owner, where it could be a playroom, home office or even gym or cinema room.

The upper level features four bedrooms – three of which are double bedrooms – and the master also includes an en suite and fitted wardrobe. The floor is completed by a family bathroom.

Peter Best, sales and marketing director at Stewart Milne Homes North Scotland, said: “We are experiencing a great level of demand at Leathan Green where our high-specification homes offer the best of contemporary living.

“The discerning homes are set within tree-lined streets and landscaped gardens and the new community is ideally situated.”

Leathan Green is seven miles from Aberdeen and close to the A90.

There is a railway station in Portlethen Village with regular trains to Aberdeen which makes it easy to commute in and out of the city in under 20 minutes.

Portlethen has its own nursery, primary and secondary school and its two main parks, Bourtree Park and Nicol Park, include a toddler area, skate park, basketball courts, football pitch and play parks.

Portlethen is well served by a retail park with an Asda superstore, Argos, Matalan and B&M store.

The town also has a swimming pool, two all-weather tennis courts, cafes and a library.

Stewart Milne Homes added: “The appeal of the home is matched by the stunning location on the North Sea coastline surrounded by green fields and countryside.

“Excellent connectivity ensures that the peaceful location remains within easy reach of Aberdeen city centre as well as close to the new AWPR city bypass.”

A range of three and four-bedroom homes is currently available including the four-bedroom Aberfoyle priced from £312,500 and four-bedroom Whitekirk priced from £329,950.

The new Balfron showhome is open Thursday to Monday from 11am to 5.30pm and for further information or to book an appointment visit www.stewartmilnehomes.com or call 0845 076 6184.