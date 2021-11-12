Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

SPONSORED: What’s even better than a new house? Winning a prize when you buy it!

By Sponsored Content
November 12, 2021, 1:52 pm
Post Thumbnail

If you are looking for a new home, why not put yourself in the running for a great prize at the same time?

For a limited time, if you buy a new Stewart Milne home from one of their featured developments, you’ll be put in a draw to win one of 24 fantastic gifts that’ll be given away over 12 days in December.

Christmas prize draw

Gifts include Ooni Pizza Ovens, Nespresso machines, 50” televisions and even £4,000 of holiday vouchers!

All the live draws will be filmed each day from one of their developments and published on their social media channels. There will be two lucky winners announced each day!

Buying a new Stewart Milne house

Stewart Mine Homes have just three homes available for a move before Christmas so get in touch today and you could be in a dream new home in time for Santa’s visit!

The premium house builder also recently launched a brand-new range of home designs, which cater for the changing needs of families now and in the future.

They are both luxurious and spacious whilst also providing versatile space for family life, socialising and working. Careful consideration was given to the increasing demand for flexible space, indoors and outdoors.

Find out more about Stewart Milne’s developments in the north-east of Scotland…

Silver Birches, Alford

With breathtaking views and just minutes from the historic market town of Alford, Silver Birches is a thriving community of family homes with an exciting new collection of three, four and five bedroom family homes from £159,950.

Countesswells

An award-winning, vibrant and fast-growing new community ideally located close to the west end of Aberdeen and just minutes from the AWPR city bypass.

Stewart Milne is proud to have two thriving neighbourhoods of stunning new homes at Countesswells.

Regency Place won ‘Best Large Development’ at the Homes for Scotland Awards and their exciting new range of homes is soon to be launched at at Jubilee Walk.

Charleston, Cove

Cove lies in the south-east of Aberdeen and enjoys a village-like atmosphere, with good shopping and cliff top walks with panoramic views out to the sea.

With easy access to Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Dundee, it’s a unique place to live and unwind. The development boasts a brand new range of two, three, four, five and six bedroom homes from £204,950.

Leathan Green, Portlethen

A community of three and four bedroom detached quality homes in a peaceful and picturesque location, Leathan Green is located on the North Sea coastline and is surrounded by countryside.

Its excellent connectivity makes it the ideal choice for families looking for a peaceful retreat from nearby Aberdeen.

The high specification homes offer the best of contemporary living set within tree lined streets and landscaped gardens.

Dunnottar Park, Stonehaven

Stonehaven is home to the magnificent Dunnottar Castle with walks and stunning views of the coast. The picturesque harbour and village make Stonehaven a wonderful setting for Dunnottar Park, a special new community of three, four and five bedroom family homes from £384,950.

The homes are rooted in Stewart Milne’s design principles by being luxurious and spacious, with a focus on elegant simplicity.

Find out more about Stewart Milne’s big Christmas giveaway, including terms and conditions, at their website.

More from the Press and Journal