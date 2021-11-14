Six stunning homes on sale now in the north and north-east of Scotland

From sleek city apartments to countryside manors, we bring you the pick of the current property market.

The Mill Of Plaidy, Turriff

With five-bedrooms, a detached annexe and one acre of grounds to explore, this immaculate home is one of a kind.

As a detached former mill, the home is brimming with character with an array of fabulous features including a log burner and roll top bath.

And whether it’s for extended family living or renting out, the detached annexe above the double garage, is perfect as it has an open plan kitchen and living room, a large double bedroom and a three-piece shower room.

Offers over £450,000 with McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 524 9797.

Kettocks Mill Road, Bridge Of Don

Dating back to the 14th century, this detached six-bedroom home is quite literally a work of art.

John Forbes White, a patron of several Scottish artists in the 1860s, commissioned Daniel Cottier to design, build and decorate the main drawing room and dining room.

A pre-Raphaelite stained glass artist, Cottier’s painting, stencilling and furniture grace the two big rooms he built along with the original marble and stone fireplaces.

Fixed price £750,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Penthouse, 78 Queens Highlands, Aberdeen

Live the high life in this plush penthouse pad.

Spanning over two floors, this three bedroom apartment is the epitome of sophisticated living with wrap around balconies on both levels and floor to ceiling views of the City.

Some of the key features include the open plan lounge and dining area as well as the modern kitchen and master bedroom.

Offers over £430,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Suilven, Maryculter East, Blairs

This rural gem is perfect for growing families who enjoy the great outdoors while remaining close to the city.

With four bedrooms, an open plan family kitchen/ dining room and an annexe, this property is well worth a look.

Offers over £525,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP.

53 Findhorn, Forres

Breathe in the fresh sea air every day from this delightful semi-detached stone built house.

Enjoying an enviable seaside location, this charming three-bedroom home features an airy lounge with a working chimney, a modern fitted kitchen, bathroom and study.

Outside, there’s plenty of space for family barbecues with both slabbed and decked areas plus a garden shed for storage.

Offers over £360,000 with Cluny Estate Agents.

Boulder House, Rothiemay

With a sauna, gym, wine cellar with capacity to store 1,000 bottles and 12-car ‘climate controlled’ garage, this home certainly has the ‘wow’ factor.

A truly stunning example of Swiss design and ingenuity, Boulder House represents a rare opportunity to purchase a unique home designed to the very highest of standards, set amidst 11 acres.

Offers over £1,575,000 with Savills.