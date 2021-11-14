Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six stunning homes on sale now in the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
November 14, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 15, 2021, 12:56 pm
Dream home: Boulder House has the 'wow' factor.
Dream home: Boulder House has the 'wow' factor.

From sleek city apartments to countryside manors, we bring you the pick of the current property market.

The Mill Of Plaidy, Turriff

Attractive abode: The Mill of Plaidy has been renovation and built to the highest standards.

With five-bedrooms, a detached annexe and one acre of grounds to explore, this immaculate home is one of a kind.

As a detached former mill, the home is brimming with character with an array of fabulous features including a log burner and roll top bath.

And whether it’s for extended family living or renting out, the detached annexe above the double garage, is perfect as it has an open plan kitchen and living room, a large double bedroom and a three-piece shower room.

Offers over £450,000 with McEwan Fraser Legal on 0131 524 9797. 

 

Kettocks Mill Road, Bridge Of Don

Drawing room of dreams: Designed by the renowned pre-Raphaelite stained glass artist Daniel Cottier.

Dating back to the 14th century, this detached six-bedroom home is quite literally a work of art.

John Forbes White, a patron of several Scottish artists in the 1860s, commissioned Daniel Cottier to design, build and decorate the main drawing room and dining room.

A pre-Raphaelite stained glass artist, Cottier’s painting, stencilling and furniture grace the two big rooms he built along with the original marble and stone fireplaces.

Fixed price £750,000 with Strutt & Parker.

 

Penthouse, 78 Queens Highlands, Aberdeen

Cooking with class: Breathtaking views can be savoured while rustling up homecooked meals.

Live the high life in this plush penthouse pad.

Spanning over two floors, this three bedroom apartment is the epitome of sophisticated living with wrap around balconies on both levels and floor to ceiling views of the City.

Some of the key features include the open plan lounge and dining area as well as the modern kitchen and master bedroom.

Offers over £430,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Suilven, Maryculter East, Blairs

Charming home: This home is beautiful inside and outside.

This rural gem is perfect for growing families who enjoy the great outdoors while remaining close to the city.

With four bedrooms, an open plan family kitchen/ dining room and an annexe, this property is well worth a look.

Offers over £525,000 with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace LLP.

 

53 Findhorn, Forres

Family abode: The attractive home is located in the heart of Findhorn.

Breathe in the fresh sea air every day from this delightful semi-detached stone built house.

Enjoying an enviable seaside location, this charming three-bedroom home features an airy lounge with a working chimney, a modern fitted kitchen, bathroom and study.

Outside, there’s plenty of space for family barbecues with both slabbed and decked areas plus a garden shed for storage.

Offers over £360,000 with Cluny Estate Agents.

Boulder House, Rothiemay

Palatial property: Boulder House is sure to take your breath away.

With a sauna, gym, wine cellar with capacity to store 1,000 bottles and 12-car ‘climate controlled’ garage, this home certainly has the ‘wow’ factor.

A truly stunning example of Swiss design and ingenuity, Boulder House represents a rare opportunity to purchase a unique home designed to the very highest of standards, set amidst 11 acres.

Offers over £1,575,000 with Savills.

 

 

 

 

