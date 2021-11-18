Stylish retirement homes go on the market in Aberdeenshire

Nestled in a vibrant rural community brimming with beautiful homes and 24-hour care support, Landale Court proves that life begins after 65.

From stylish accommodation and green spaces to round-the-clock care and local amenities, the 71 new homes at the Chapelton of Elsick development are the epitome of resplendent retirement living.

Round-the-clock support

The one and two-bedroom cottages and apartments, run by Brio Retirement Living, part of Places for People, offer support with everything from pet care and providing meals, to the collection of prescriptions and attending medical appointments.

A discreet, personal care service in partnership with Paramount Care Aberdeen is also available.

Karl Hallows, director of operations at Brio Retirment Living, is inviting people to come and take a look at the new retirement homes at their open days on Thursday and Friday November 18 and 19.

“Landale Court is a brilliant, new and well-thought-out community that will help customers in Aberdeenshire live their best life with the provision of flexible care and support packages,” said Karl.

Rural living

With tree-lined streets, open green spaces, local shops and neighbourhood squares, Chapelton offers attractive rural living; inspired by the vibrant urban settlements of north-east Scotland, such as Montrose, Stonehaven and St Andrews.

Elsick Development Company, the developers behind the new neighbourhood, plan to create a sustainable town with community at the heart of every element of its design.

Inside, the homes are well designed with quality kitchens and bathrooms plus room layouts that promote space and natural light along with an in-built call system to speak to staff any time of the day.

Outside of the homes, customers also benefit from amenities including the neighbourhood green, firepit den, a quiet garden as well as The Hub which includes a fitness suite, hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grain Brasserie, Bar and Coffee Lounge.

“This is a place in which you can do pretty much everything, with amenities that promote independence, socialising, exercising, protecting one’s wellbeing, care and support,” added Karl.

“We are very proud of what’s been created and look forward to showing customers around.”

To celebrate the launch, Brio is offering customers a range of new incentives to help them swiftly move into their new homes including £11,000 moving costs to help those purchasing a property, as well as £6,000 and three months free rent for those renting in the neighbourhood.

All customers reserving by Christmas will also receive a £2,000 “hassle-free” move package.

The homes are available to rent, part buy/part rent or to buy and for more information people are invited to the open day on November 18 from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm on November 19.

To book a free ticket go to the Brio website.