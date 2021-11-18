Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stylish retirement homes go on the market in Aberdeenshire

By Rosemary Lowne
November 18, 2021, 5:00 pm
Key to happiness: Landale Court offers the best in retirement living.
Nestled in a vibrant rural community brimming with beautiful homes and 24-hour care support, Landale Court proves that life begins after 65.

From stylish accommodation and green spaces to round-the-clock care and local amenities, the 71 new homes at the Chapelton of Elsick development are the epitome of resplendent retirement living.

Attractive abode: Landale Court exudes charm.

Round-the-clock support

The one and two-bedroom cottages and apartments, run by Brio Retirement Living, part of Places for People, offer support with everything from pet care and providing meals, to the collection of prescriptions and attending medical appointments.

A discreet, personal care service in partnership with Paramount Care Aberdeen is also available.

Karl Hallows, director of operations at Brio Retirment Living, is inviting people to come and take a look at the new retirement homes at their open days on Thursday and Friday November 18 and 19.

“Landale Court is a brilliant, new and well-thought-out community that will help customers in Aberdeenshire live their best life with the provision of flexible care and support packages,” said Karl.

The grass is greener: The new retirement neighbourhood boasts beautiful outdoor spaces.

Rural living

With tree-lined streets, open green spaces, local shops and neighbourhood squares, Chapelton offers attractive rural living; inspired by the vibrant urban settlements of north-east Scotland, such as Montrose, Stonehaven and St Andrews.

Elsick Development Company, the developers behind the new neighbourhood, plan to create a sustainable town with community at the heart of every element of its design.

Inside, the homes are well designed with quality kitchens and bathrooms plus room layouts that promote space and natural light along with an in-built call system to speak to staff any time of the day.

Social space: The neighbourhood was made for socialising.

Outside of the homes, customers also benefit from amenities including the neighbourhood green, firepit den, a quiet garden as well as The Hub which includes a fitness suite, hobby room, club room and the Slate & Grain Brasserie, Bar and Coffee Lounge.

“This is a place in which you can do pretty much everything, with amenities that promote independence, socialising, exercising, protecting one’s wellbeing, care and support,” added Karl.

“We are very proud of what’s been created and look forward to showing customers around.”

Community spirit: An array of local amenities are on the doorstep.

To celebrate the launch, Brio is offering customers a range of new incentives to help them swiftly move into their new homes including £11,000 moving costs to help those purchasing a property, as well as £6,000 and three months free rent for those renting in the neighbourhood.

All customers reserving by Christmas will also receive a £2,000 “hassle-free” move package.

The homes are available to rent, part buy/part rent or to buy and for more information people are invited to the open day on November 18 from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm on November 19.

To book a free ticket go to the Brio website.

