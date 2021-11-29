An error occurred. Please try again.

Whether you want to start a property portfolio or to cash in on the rise of staycations, now is a great time to buy a holiday lodge in Scotland.

From the annual return on investment made, which could be as much as 15% with a seven year recovery period, you could soon earn enough profits to invest in additional properties, or any other business venture you have in mind.

The property market is booming right now, and it couldn’t be simpler to get involved.

Why is now a good time to buy a holiday lodge?

Holiday lets are a quickly expanding market. Thanks to Brexit and the recent pandemic, the amount of people choosing to holiday within the UK has skyrocketed, and there was even a shortage of holiday property in rural areas of Scotland this summer.

This demand for staycation accommodation is expected to remain in summer 2022 as travelling abroad is likely to remain unattractive to many people thanks to vaccination passports and other Covid documentation.

Plus, a report published by Which? states that holiday lets in the UK earn, on average, a 10% yield on investment, and this could go up to 14% in the next year.

Why buy a holiday lodge as opposed to a holiday house?

Buying a holiday lodge on an already established park ensures you will have the support and expert knowledge of the park owners behind you.

Owner of Royal Arch Riverside Park, Bill McDonald, says: “It’s a hands free business for investors as we (who run the holiday park) manage all marketing, bookings and changeovers between rentals.”

And holiday cabins are often already in popular areas which are attractive to holidaying couples and/or families, meaning you are guaranteed return on your investment.

Royal Arch Riverside, for example, is set at the foot of Deeside, a fantastic location close to countryside walks and only short distance from sandy beaches – perfect for spring and summer holidays.

Plus, each lodge in the five star development has its very own private hot tub, adding a sense of luxury and appealing to a wide range of holiday makers.

What is available now?

Holiday lodges at Royal Arch Riverside start at £110,000 and are brand new, come fully furnished and are decorated to a high standard.

Each lodge has stylish grey decking with glass balustrade and steps. They also have car parking for two vehicles, a privacy screen for hot tubs and bike storage.

Here is a small selection of the beautiful lodges available:

How to start the simple process of buying a holiday lodge

If you are considering buying a holiday lodge, you’ll be pleased to know the process couldn’t be simpler – if you know where to start.

At Royal Arch Riverside Park, there are a wide range of fabulous properties in which to invest, and the team there are on hand to help along the way.

Bill says: “Royal Arch Riverside Park can help you obtain finance quickly and easily for your new holiday home.

“There are a range of flexible, affordable, finance options for customers wishing to purchase a stunning lodge at Royal Arch Riverside Park.

“We have a plan to suit every customer’s needs. The process to apply couldn’t be easier, and it is stress free. On average loans are approved within 60 minutes, and our finance partners compare the best finance options available to you, so you don’t have to.”

For more information on the process of buying a holiday lodge, or for some friendly advice, email royalarchpark@yahoo.com or call 01561 376901 today.