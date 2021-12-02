Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Forever homes on the market in Aberdeen for £269k

By Rosemary Lowne
December 2, 2021, 5:00 pm
Home sweet home: Take a look round this beautiful new showroom.
Home sweet home: Take a look round this beautiful new showroom.

Whether or not you like to admit it, having a nosy around a super stylish home is one of life’s simple pleasures.

And with a designer kitchen, stylish decor and top of the range appliances to boot, the new Richmond showhome at the Reserve at Eden housing development does not disappoint.

Launched to give people a feel for the two, three and four-bedroom apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached homes on offer at the Bancon Homes development in west Aberdeen, the Richmond showhome is the definition of home inspiration.

Make yourself at home: Stylish and modern, the new Richmond showhome is the perfect example of a family home.

Jo Skinner, sales director at Bancon Homes, said the three-bedroom semi-detached, end-terraced showhome will give people a glimpse into the life they could be leading.

“The Richmond is a stunning home and our new showhome at the Reserve at Eden really shows buyers its exceptional quality, and the lifestyle they can expect if they lived there.

“A new home can be a transformational change in a family’s life and with the new year approaching it’s an ideal time to start thinking about whether a new home could be the change you make in 2022.”

Bright and airy: French doors mean alfresco entertaining has never been easier.

Designer kitchen

Described as “ideal for a growing family”, the showhome features a large Leicht designer kitchen/diner and a superb range of Siemens appliances along with plenty of storage and work surfaces.

The bright and spacious home also has French doors leading out to the garden, making it the perfect entertaining space.

Also on the ground floor is a guest cloakroom and additional storage.

Cosy master bedroom

Upstairs, the spacious master bedroom has a built-in oak finish wardrobe and an en suite.

There are two additional good-sized guest bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Cosy chic: The bedrooms have all been beautifully designed.

Interior design

All bathrooms have contemporary white fittings and Porcelanosa tiling throughout.

Home decor inspiration is also in abundance as Karen Wootton, from The Design House, in Aberdeen, sprinkled  her magic on the property by using blue and jade tones, sumptuous velvet and eye-catching fabrics and imagery.

Outside, the front garden is landscaped and homes either have two dedicated parking spaces or a lock block driveway.

Family garden: Barbecues can be enjoyed in the back garden.

Countryside yet central location

Together with stunning interiors, the development also enjoys a central location,  just five minutes from Countesswells and four miles from the centre of Aberdeen.

And with countryside, good schools, great connectivity and the cosmopolitan attractions of Aberdeen nearby, the development offers the best of both worlds.

Earlier this year, Bancon Homes launched a luxurious four-bedroom Raeburn showhome.

Prices currently start from £261,495 for a Richmond home with incentives on selected homes including part exchange or 5% deposit paid for first-time buyers, free flooring, turf and a £2,500 furniture pack. (Terms and conditions apply).

To arrange a viewing of the Richmond and Raeburn showhomes phone 01224 900142; email sales@bancon.co.uk or visit the website.

