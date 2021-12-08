Four-bedroom family home in Westhill could be yours for £369k

An error occurred. Please try again.

Magical memories can be created in this fabulous four-bedroom family home.

Bright, spacious and modern, 22 Mackie Way is everything a family home should be, and more.

Enjoying a prime position within the popular village of Elrick, on the outskirts of Westhill, the charming detached property offers superb accommodation over two floors.

Beautiful lounge

First impressions are excellent as a large driveway and well maintained garden lead up to the beautiful property.

Stepping foot over the threshold, it’s clear that the owners have loved and cared for the home as every inch is spotless and completed to a high standard.

The warm and welcoming entrance hallway sets the tone and leads through to the spacious lounge.

Modern kitchen

With heaps of space and large windows, the lounge is the perfect place to snuggle up and enjoy precious family time.

For those looking for a modern kitchen, Mackie Way does not disappoint.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the kitchen makes cooking a glamorous affair with stylish worktops and fittings together with plenty of space for the little cooks to help out.

Dining room

The kitchen is also open plan with a beautiful sunroom which overlooks the back garden.

Come rain, shine or snow, the sunroom is the perfect place to escape, sit back and relax from the stresses of everyday life.

And whether it’s a roast dinner with all the trimmings or a family games night, the formal dining room/family room makes for the ideal setting.

Relaxing

Also on the ground floor is a bathroom and a handy utility room with plenty of storage space.

Upstairs was simply made for relaxing as there are four attractive bedrooms.

The master bedroom certainly has the “cosy factor” as well as an en suite shower room.

Meanwhile, long soaks in the bath with a glass of wine and a book in hand can be enjoyed in the modern family bathroom.

Family barbecues

Outside, the safe and secure back garden is ideal for children as there is plenty of space from them to run around in as well as a decked area which lends itself to family barbecues or alfresco breakfast during the summer months.

There is also an integral double garage with plenty of storage space.

Location wise, the family home is ideal for those working in or around Westhill, Kingswells and Dyce.

And to make moving in that little bit easier, the property is being sold with all of its fixed floor coverings, carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings and shades, together with the white goods.

To book a viewing

22 Mackie Way, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £369,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444 or check out the website.