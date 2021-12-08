Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Four-bedroom family home in Westhill could be yours for £369k

By Rosemary Lowne
December 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Family home: This beautiful home is simply made for family life.
Magical memories can be created in this fabulous four-bedroom family home.

Bright, spacious and modern, 22 Mackie Way is everything a family home should be, and more.

Enjoying a prime position within the popular village of Elrick, on the outskirts of Westhill, the charming detached property offers superb accommodation over two floors.

Beautiful lounge

First impressions are excellent as a large driveway and well maintained garden lead up to the beautiful property.

Stepping foot over the threshold, it’s clear that the owners have loved and cared for the home as every inch is spotless and completed to a high standard.

The warm and welcoming entrance hallway sets the tone and leads through to the spacious lounge.

Lounging around: The bright and spacious lounge is where precious family time can be enjoyed.

Modern kitchen

With heaps of space and large windows, the lounge is the perfect place to snuggle up and enjoy precious family time.

For those looking for a modern kitchen, Mackie Way does not disappoint.

Undoubtedly the heart of the home, the kitchen makes cooking a glamorous affair with stylish worktops and fittings together with plenty of space for the little cooks to help out.

Cooking with class: The stylish kitchen means you’ll never want to eat out again.

Dining room

The kitchen is also open plan with a beautiful sunroom which overlooks the back garden.

Come rain, shine or snow, the sunroom is the perfect place to escape, sit back and relax from the stresses of everyday life.

And whether it’s a roast dinner with all the trimmings or a family games night, the formal dining room/family room makes for the ideal setting.

Dine in style: The dining room/family room is the ideal place to enjoy homecooked meals with the family.

Relaxing

Also on the ground floor is a bathroom and a handy utility room with plenty of storage space.

Upstairs was simply made for relaxing as there are four attractive bedrooms.

The master bedroom certainly has the “cosy factor” as well as an en suite shower room.

Meanwhile, long soaks in the bath with a glass of wine and a book in hand can be enjoyed in the modern family bathroom.

Home with heart: Mackie Way is the epitome of a ‘forever’ home.

Family barbecues

Outside, the safe and secure back garden is ideal for children as there is plenty of space from them to run around in as well as a decked area which lends itself to family barbecues or alfresco breakfast during the summer months.

There is also an integral double garage with plenty of storage space.

The grass is greener: The large and secure back garden is ideal for children.

Location wise, the family home is ideal for those working in or around Westhill, Kingswells and Dyce.

And to make moving in that little bit easier, the property is being sold with all of its fixed floor coverings, carpets, curtains, blinds, light fittings and shades, together with the white goods.

To book a viewing

22 Mackie Way, Westhill, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £369,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 749444 or check out the website.

