Countryside abode near Inverurie on the market for £495k

For a home full of heart, soul and happy memories, look no further than Meadow View.

The chic family abode in Blairdaff has all the beauty of the countryside on its doorstep yet is only minutes away from the bustling community life in Kemnay and Inverurie.

And with five beautiful bedrooms, three bathrooms and two public rooms plus a conservatory with wonderful views and a large garden which blooms in the summer, Meadow View is the perfect place to lay down roots.

Bright and airy

From the moment that Anne Harrison set foot inside the charming property, she instantly fell in love with the bright, spacious and modern home.

But after seven happy years, Anne has reluctantly put her delightful detached home on the market as she prepares to downsize.

“As I walked through the vestibule into the hallway I knew it was the house for me,” said Anne, who moved into the home in October 2014.

“The light coming into the hall from the large landing window, as well as via the glass doors from the sitting room and dining room, added to the lightness and brightness of the house and emphasised the generous proportions of the hall.”

Spectacular views

The breathtaking views also immediately caught Anne’s eye.

“I loved the aspect of the house looking towards Bennachie to the north and Kemnay to the east across fields and woodland,” said Anne.

“It is within a small complex of five houses (within a hamlet of 11 houses) about two miles from Kemnay so is not isolated but yet not hemmed in either.”

Oak finishes

Anne was also impressed by the quality of the craftsmanship throughout the home.

“The oak finishes within the house really add quality to the internal layout, with oak skirtings, panelled doors and windows, that are fully double glazed,” said Anne.

And when she set eyes on the garden, which features a patio and plenty of colourful flowers, Anne was sold.

“The back garden is mainly open to the landscape overlooking fields, woodland and the hills beyond,” said Anne.

“I loved the feeling of space with people in the vicinity yet a huge element of privacy too.

“One could say it is low maintenance and the spring time in to the summer is the most colourful when the shrubs and bulbs are in bloom.”

Storage space

One of the stand-out features of the home is the huge amount of storage space on offer with four large cupboards as well as a loft, attic space and fitted wardrobes in every bedroom.

Built in 2004, the property also enjoys modern features including some special touches that Anne has added over the years.

“I removed the open fire in the sitting room and replaced with a wood-burning stove which has been a great success,” said Anne.

“The recent storm with loss of power has of course necessitated the use of other means of heating and the stove has come in to its own.”

Beautiful garden

As well as this, Anne also installed solar panels to reduce the overall cost of electricity, replaced a pond with a beautiful sun soaked patio area and has enhanced the garden by planting more perennial and shrub plants as well as spring bulbs.

But the improvement Anne is most proud of is the fantastic conservatory.

“The conservatory was built on to the kitchen side of the house in 2016 and this has been such a useful addition,” said Anne.

“This heats up so quickly with whatever sun is around and goes on all day and in to the evening.

“I cannot rate it highly enough.”

Fantastic location

From the bright and spacious rooms to the thriving local community, Anne says she has loved everything about Meadow View, especially the beautiful location.

“I am an outdoors person and this locality is ideal for getting out and about,” said Anne.

“One can walk out the back garden gate and be immediately in the outdoors with access to local woods and hills.

“During lockdown this feature really brought it home to me how lucky I was to be able to walk or cycle around the area with no additional travelling.”

Some of the special memories Anne will cherish from the house include family parties, lunches and even a charity event.

“Many different occasions have been hosted in this house, from coffee mornings in aid of Marie Curie with up to 60 people, to family occasions, lunches and dinner parties,” said Anne.

“Amongst others, one memorable occasion was when I hosted a lunch for a group of 12 where we had employed an Italian chef to prepare and cook the food here in the house.”

Thriving community

For those who are looking to buy, Anne feels the spacious rooms, the rural yet central location and the recently installed fast internet service will appeal to either couples or families who can work from home while enjoying the beauty of the countryside.

“The property would suit a couple who enjoy the outdoors and easy access to facilities but not necessarily living in a town or village,” said Anne.

“It would equally suit a growing or established family as there are schools in Kemnay, both primary and secondary, as well as excellent shops and facilities locally as well as in Inverurie five miles away.”

To book a viewing

Meadow View, Blairdaff, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £495,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 626455 or check out the website.